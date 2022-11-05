Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Floyd Mayweather makes major Kyrie Irving statement
Corporate sponsors like Nike are distancing themselves from suspended Brooklyn Nets star point guard Kyrie Irving after Irving’s social media share of a controversial, antisemitic movie. Irving is set to lose $2.2 million if his suspension lasts for five games as he must meet a series of team-specified conditions...
Lakers News: LeBron James Weighs In On Kyrie Irving's Recent Behavior
The Lakers All-Star has officially taken a stance regarding his former Cleveland teammate's bizarre recent behavior.
NBC Sports
Nike suspends relationship with Kyrie Irving; LeBron says Irving caused ‘harm to a lot of people’
Troubles keep piling up for Kyrie Irving. suspended five games by the Nets for a Tweet promoting an antisemitic movie (then his refusal to apologize for it until after the suspension), Nike has suspended its working relationship with Irving, the company announced late on Friday. Here is the full statement from Nike:
Takeoff shooting as it happened: Houston nurse opens up about seeing Migos star unconscious
Takeoff, a member of rap trio Migos, was shot dead in Houston, Texas on Tuesday (1 November). The rapper – full name Kirshnik Khari Ball – was 28 years old. Police officers were called at approximately 2.34am local time (7.34am GMT) about a shooting outside of 810 Billiards and Bowling Alley in downtown Houston, where a private party of around 40 people was taking place.
Kyrie Irving Dropped By Nike Amid Controversy Over Highlighting Antisemitic Movie – Update
UPDATED with latest: Nike on Friday night became the latest company to distance itself from Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving, saying it will “suspend our relationship” with the all-star guard. The shoe brand also said it would not move forward with launching its latest line of Irving-branded shoe, the Kyrie 8. “At Nike, we believe there is no place for hate speech and we condemn any form of antisemitism,” Nike said in a statement this evening, per the AP. “To that end, we’ve made the decision to suspend our relationship with Kyrie Irving effective immediately and will no longer launch the...
hotnewhiphop.com
Beyoncé & LeBron James Pay Tribute To Takeoff On Social Media
The outpouring of love continues for the late rapper. The death of Migos member Takeoff is still fresh and painful for his family, friends and fans. The 28-year old rapper was gunned down in Houston on Tuesday morning while attending a private dice game with his uncle and bandmate Quavo. Following the tragic incident, the late star received an outpouring of love from several of his music industry peers.
hypebeast.com
On-Foot Look at the Air Jordan 2 "Lucky Green"
“Lucky Green” has been a semi-active color scheme for Jordan Brand over the last few years, appearing on the Air Jordan 1 and Air Jordan 13 as well as updated models like the Air Jordan 1 Low Elevate. It doesn’t seem like the scheme’s luck is going to be running out any time soon either, as on-foot sneaker photo king @yankeekicks has displayed a set of shots of the Air Jordan 2 in a “Lucky Green” colorway.
Nicolas Claxton Directly Tells Brooklyn Nets He Wants To Leave The Team
Nicolas Claxton has had enough of the drama and wants out of the Brooklyn Nets.
NBC Sports
NBA ref accused of calling Spencer Dinwiddie multiple expletives
Veteran NBA referee Tony Brothers has been accused of calling Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie multiple expletives during Friday night's Mavs-Raptors game in Dallas. In a postgame media session, Dinwiddie alleged that Brothers referred to him as a "b****-a** motherf***er" to another Mavericks player following a technical foul. "I would like...
An All-Star Roster of Pro Athletes, Including LeBron James and Kevin Durant, Are Investing With Jay-Z in a Niche Apparel Market
Many celebrities quickly attach themselves to growing investment opportunities, be they athletes or musicians. Jay-Z got the ball rolling on this particular project.
Nike Cancels Kyrie Irving's Last Signature Shoe
Nike suspended its relationship with Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving.
ESPN
LeBron James honors late rapper Takeoff with pregame outfit
LeBron James paid tribute to the late Kirshnik Khari "Takeoff" Ball with his pregame outfit on Sunday. Takeoff, who was a member of the hip-hop trio Migos, was shot and killed at a bowling alley in Houston on Tuesday. He had been attending an event with his uncle and fellow Migos member Quavo.
hypebeast.com
The Air Jordan 8 "Playoffs" May Be Returning in 2023
Michael Jordan finished off his first three-peat with the Chicago Bulls in 1993, besting the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Finals. On Jordan’s feet during the six-game series was the Air Jordan 8 “Playoffs,” a shoe that — per a report from @zsneakerheadz — may be returning in 2023 to celebrate its 30th anniversary.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nike Air Force 1 Low Gets “Technicolor” Offering
Another Nike Air Force 1 Low is on the way. There are some incredibly iconic sneakers that have come out of the Nike and Jordan Brand over the last few decades. One of those shoes is none other than the Nike Air Force 1 Low. The Nike Air Force 1 Low is a shoe that came out back in 1982, and since that time, it has received a ton of amazing colorways.
Odell Beckham Jr. Uses Puking Emoji to Describe Drake in New Post
Odell Beckham Jr. and Drake are reportedly very good friends, but recently OBJ used a puking emoji to describe Drizzy in a new tweet. On Friday (Nov. 4), Odell Beckham Jr. jumped on Twitter and posted a tweet aimed at Drake that reads, "DRAKE is just….. I mean ion even kno what to say anymore," along with a puking emoji.
hotnewhiphop.com
Offset Cancels Boston Show Following Takeoff’s Death
Offset changes his Twitter avatar to a photo of the Migos in honor of Takeoff. The death of Takeoff has evidently taken a toll on the rap game, specifically Offset and Quavo. The Migos were certainly the hottest trio to emerge out of Atlanta but more importantly, they were family members that rose from the trap to become superstars in their own right.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT “University Blue” Unveiled
“University Blue” is back on the Air Jordan 1. There is no doubt that the Air Jordan 1 is one of the greatest sneakers ever made. The shoe made its retail debut all the way back in 1985, and over the past 37 years, fans have been blessed with a truly spectacular and iconic silhouette that will always be beloved by all.
Adidas ‘In Talks’ with Puma CEO as Yeezy Maker Guts Workforce
Adidas AG has confirmed that it is in talks with Bjørn Gulden, CEO of German rival Puma SE, as a potential successor to CEO Kasper Rørsted, who is stepping down from the position next year. Gulden is leaving his CEO and board posts at Puma at the end of the year, with the company announcing Arne Freundt as chairman and CEO effective Jan. 1, 2023. Adidas’ official statement came out after German publication Manager Magazin reported early Friday that Gulden would become the new head of Adidas by the end of the year. An Adidas spokesperson told Sourcing Journal the company doesn’t have...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 1 High Elevate “Hyper Royal” Coming Soon: Photos
This platform Air Jordan 1 High is gaining traction. Air Jordan 1 variations have increased in popularity over the years. Back in the day, it used to be that fans just wanted the regular old Air Jordan 1s. These days, however, there is a lot more interest in sneakers that push the boundaries of the silhouette.
