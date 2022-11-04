ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

KHOU

"Pawn Stars Do America"

HOUSTON — For the first time, the “Pawn Stars” are hitting the road to visit some of America’s most exciting places in search of historical finds and impressive collectible objects in the new 8-part series “Pawn Stars Do America.”. Each two-hour episode follows Rick Harrison,...
Fire breaks out at north Houston spices and herbs store

HOUSTON — No one was injured after a spices and herbs store in north Houston caught fire Tuesday. This happened on Airline Drive near E Wellington Street. Houston firefighters said they had to perform an offensive attack on the fire to put it out. Air 11 flew over the...
What is Diabetic Neuropathy?

HOUSTON — Dr. Bao Thai, DC, with Advanced Nerve and Health Center talks diabetic neuropathy and the dangers associated with the condition. Call Advanced Nerve and Health Center now at 832-626-1260 or log on to nerveandhealth.com. Advanced Nerve and Health Center has a limited time offer for Great Day...
Parking garage hat toss on repeat at 2022 Astros World Series Parade

HOUSTON — It wouldn't be an Astros World Series parade without a cap being tossed up several floors of a parking garage. One of the most iconic moments from the 2017 World Series parade was a baseball cap being thrown floor to floor of a parking garage after someone dropped it. The video went viral because it captured the heart of Houston — strangers coming together to help those in need.
Astros victory parade: 'We want Houston' chants fill the streets

HOUSTON — The party’s not over! Fans have been celebrating all weekend after the Houston Astros won their second World Series Championship in six years. Now, it’s time for the victory parade!. The Astros won the World Series, 6-2, after crushing the Philadelphia Phillies Saturday night, 4-1,...
Dozens of dogs rescued from 'deplorable conditions' in the Heights

HOUSTON — Dozens of starving dogs, including a newborn puppy, were rescued from "deplorable conditions" in the Heights, according to the Houston SPCA. The Animal Cruelty Investigation team found 50 emaciated and severely matted dogs covered in urine and feces last week at a home on E. 25th Street.
Why it's important to get your annual mammogram

HOUSTON — If you're a woman about the age of 40 and haven't scheduled your annual mammogram, now's the time to do so. Screening exams are important because they help find breast cancer at an earlier stage, when cancer is more treatable. Megan Kalambo, M.D. joined Great Day Houston...
World Series parade to honor Houston Astros

HOUSTON — Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced the 2022 World Series Championship parade to celebrate the Astros' incredible season will be held on Monday at noon. He said the parade route is longer and more linear than in 2017. Turner was joined by Houston Astros representatives, the Houston Police...
Don't let vein disease stop you in your tracks

HOUSTON — To book an appointment at Modern Heart & Vascular Institute, give them a call at 832-644-8930, or visit them online at modernheartandvascular.com. They accept most major insurances, including Medicare. Also, they have doctors who speak Spanish. This content sponsored by Modern Heart & Vascular Institute.
