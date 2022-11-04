Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The nurse who assisted Takeoff after he was shot revealed several interesting facts about his deathCheryl E PrestonHouston, TX
Beto O’Rourke May Have Broken a Federal Law During His Campaign For Texas GovernorTom HandyTexas State
Beto O'Rourke crisscrosses Texas on election day before concluding his campaign for Governor in his hometown of El PasoEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Houston Revels In Its Vindication Against Astros HatersMae A.Houston, TX
Why has Beto relied on out of state celebrities?Ash JurbergTexas State
Related
KHOU
"Pawn Stars Do America"
HOUSTON — For the first time, the “Pawn Stars” are hitting the road to visit some of America’s most exciting places in search of historical finds and impressive collectible objects in the new 8-part series “Pawn Stars Do America.”. Each two-hour episode follows Rick Harrison,...
Fire breaks out at north Houston spices and herbs store
HOUSTON — No one was injured after a spices and herbs store in north Houston caught fire Tuesday. This happened on Airline Drive near E Wellington Street. Houston firefighters said they had to perform an offensive attack on the fire to put it out. Air 11 flew over the...
KHOU
What is Diabetic Neuropathy?
HOUSTON — Dr. Bao Thai, DC, with Advanced Nerve and Health Center talks diabetic neuropathy and the dangers associated with the condition. Call Advanced Nerve and Health Center now at 832-626-1260 or log on to nerveandhealth.com. Advanced Nerve and Health Center has a limited time offer for Great Day...
KHOU
Astros parade route, plus street closures and how to get there
HOUSTON — The City of Houston is celebrating the Houston Astros World Series title with a parade. It's going to be crowded, so we want to make sure you have what you need to know to cheer the team on. The first thing you need to know is the...
Parking garage hat toss on repeat at 2022 Astros World Series Parade
HOUSTON — It wouldn't be an Astros World Series parade without a cap being tossed up several floors of a parking garage. One of the most iconic moments from the 2017 World Series parade was a baseball cap being thrown floor to floor of a parking garage after someone dropped it. The video went viral because it captured the heart of Houston — strangers coming together to help those in need.
Alex Bregman wants Katy ISD to cancel classes for the Astros victory parade
HOUSTON — What's normally 'Houston versus Everybody' is now Houston versus Katy. As several school districts canceled classes Monday for the Houston Astros victory parade, a couple of districts aren't following suit. The most notable one is Katy ISD, which is the third-largest district in the area. Taking things...
KHOU
How to watch the Astros World Series victory parade | Our coverage is live NOW
HOUSTON — The Houston Astros are World Series champions and every champion deserves a parade!. That's why on Monday, the City of Houston is throwing the team a parade in downtown Houston. If you’re going to be heading downtown for the parade, check here for what you need to...
Astros victory parade: 'We want Houston' chants fill the streets
HOUSTON — The party’s not over! Fans have been celebrating all weekend after the Houston Astros won their second World Series Championship in six years. Now, it’s time for the victory parade!. The Astros won the World Series, 6-2, after crushing the Philadelphia Phillies Saturday night, 4-1,...
Motorcycle rider killed in crash at Lone Star Rally in Galveston
GALVESTON, Texas — A motorcycle rider was killed in a crash at Galveston's Lone Star Rally. It happened on Broadway Avenue J at 37th Street. According to police, witnesses said a man on a motorcycle was speeding when he ran a red light, hit a Jeep and died. One...
Houston school closures: Several districts, colleges cancel class ahead of Astros victory parade
HOUSTON — As the Houston Astros prepare for Monday's World Series victory parade, several school districts have announced they're closing to let students and staff to celebrate the title. The following school districts and schools have posted about being closed. The University of Houston said the school, including UH...
Dozens of dogs rescued from 'deplorable conditions' in the Heights
HOUSTON — Dozens of starving dogs, including a newborn puppy, were rescued from "deplorable conditions" in the Heights, according to the Houston SPCA. The Animal Cruelty Investigation team found 50 emaciated and severely matted dogs covered in urine and feces last week at a home on E. 25th Street.
Kelvin Sampson picks up 700th career win and 200th at UH in blowout fashion
HOUSTON — Marcus Sasser scored 21 points, J’Wan Roberts added 12 points and six rebounds, and No. 3 Houston opened the season with an 83-36 win over Northern Colorado on Monday night. Sasser, a preseason All-American, scored 11 points in the first half. He finished 7 of 14...
HPD: Baby dead after mother's boyfriend accidentally runs over her in NW Houston
HOUSTON — A 1-year-old is dead after she was accidentally run over Saturday in the driveway of a northwest Houston home. This happened on Oak Shadows Drive near Bertellis Lane. Houston police said the mother's boyfriend was backing out of the driveway of the home when he accidentally ran...
What you need to know about the Houston Astros World Series championship parade
HOUSTON — A parade will be held Monday at noon to celebrate the Houston Astros' second World Series Championship. More than a million people are expected to fill the streets of downtown Houston. Several school districts and colleges already canceled classes on Monday. Coverage of the Astros victory parade...
KHOU
Inside High School Sports: Cy Fair vs. Memorial, Klein Cain vs. Tomball and more
HOUSTON — Due to extended coverage of the Astros World Series celebration Saturday night, Inside High School Sports didn't run on KHOU 11. In the video window above, we have the episode of Inside High School sports that would have run Saturday night. In this week's show, our Game...
KHOU
Why it's important to get your annual mammogram
HOUSTON — If you're a woman about the age of 40 and haven't scheduled your annual mammogram, now's the time to do so. Screening exams are important because they help find breast cancer at an earlier stage, when cancer is more treatable. Megan Kalambo, M.D. joined Great Day Houston...
World Series parade to honor Houston Astros
HOUSTON — Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced the 2022 World Series Championship parade to celebrate the Astros' incredible season will be held on Monday at noon. He said the parade route is longer and more linear than in 2017. Turner was joined by Houston Astros representatives, the Houston Police...
KHOU
Don't let vein disease stop you in your tracks
HOUSTON — To book an appointment at Modern Heart & Vascular Institute, give them a call at 832-644-8930, or visit them online at modernheartandvascular.com. They accept most major insurances, including Medicare. Also, they have doctors who speak Spanish. This content sponsored by Modern Heart & Vascular Institute.
Election Day update: Nearly half of the voting machines at NRG Arena are down
HOUSTON — Election Day is here! There are several important local and state races on the ballot, along with nationwide battles to determine which party will control Congress. The polls opened at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m. ELECTION RESULTS: Here. Stream live election coverage on KHOU.com...
Electrocution prompts closure of Melrose Park voting site, Harris County Elections says
HOUSTON — The Harris County Elections Office has confirmed that the Melrose Park voting location has been temporarily closed after a City of Houston Parks and Recreation employee was electrocuted nearby. The incident caused a power outage at the park, which prompted the voting site to close, "For the...
Comments / 0