ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piedmont, CA

Are you prepared to act quickly in an emergency? Piedmont Fire Chief shares tips

By Dave Brannigan, Piedmont Fire Chief
piedmontexedra.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
piedmontexedra.com

Letter to the Editor | Where? When?

A wealthy suburb with a history of racial discrimination is forced, by law, to designate sites for low-income housing. A group of residents organizes and tells the City Council “not near us!”. The Council relents and designates a former landfill in a canyon accessible only by a high-speed thoroughfare...
PIEDMONT, CA
piedmontexedra.com

City seeks resident input on next city administrator

The City of Piedmont invites residents to complete a brief online survey to help with the selection of its next city administrator. The survey, available HERE, asks community members to share their thoughts regarding:. • The most important challenges and opportunities the new city administrator will face. • What skills...
PIEDMONT, CA
piedmontexedra.com

Piedmont cross country places second and fourth at WACC championships

The Piedmont High School cross country teams performed well at the West Alameda County Conference championships on November 5. The Highlander boys finished second and the girls finished fourth at Hayward High School. The boys were led by Christian Taylor, Xander Schulte-Sasse and Parker Long, who finished third, fifth and...
PIEDMONT, CA
piedmontexedra.com

The Blotter | Stolen KIA Soul recovered

The Piedmont Police Department found a stolen KIA Soul unoccupied near Grand and Wildwood avenues on November 1. The vehicle had set off the city’s Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR) system at 2:43 p.m. Officers located the vehicle at 3:01 p.m. A possible suspect was located a few minutes...
PIEDMONT, CA
piedmontexedra.com

Medhekar, Thomasson win in Board of Education race

First-time candidates Ruchi Medhekar and Lindsay Thomasson will be joining the PUSD Board of Education after winning their races for two open seats on the school board. With 100 percent of precincts reporting by 10 p.m. Tuesday night, Medhekar led with 1,368 votes. Thomasson followed closely with 1,301 votes. Shirley Hooi was a distant third with 609 votes. (You can view all Alameda County election results HERE.)
PIEDMONT, CA
piedmontexedra.com

Piedmont boys water polo advances to NCS semifinals

The Piedmont High School boys water polo team advanced to the North Coast Section Division 2 semifinals with a 15-12 win over Novato at Amador Valley on November 5. The third-seeded Highlanders (20-6) will play at No. 2 Marin Academy (11-5) on November 9 at 3:30 p.m. The winner advances to the championship game on November 12.
PIEDMONT, CA
piedmontexedra.com

Kononova wins WACC singles tennis title

Piedmont High School’s girls tennis team had a huge showing at the West Alameda County Conference championships on November 4-5 at Chabot College. Tonya Kononova won the Foothill Division singles title, and the Highlander doubles teams finished second, third and fourth in the Foothill Division. Kononova defeated Alameda’s Juliana...
PIEDMONT, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy