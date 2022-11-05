Cadillac Fire Department Says it’s Time to Check Your Carbon Monoxide, Smoke Detectors

Whether you like it or not, Daylight Saving Time is coming to an end. And as we all prepare to set our clocks back one hour at 2 a.m. Sunday, it’s also a good time to check your carbon monoxide and smoke detectors to change the batteries and make sure they work.

You cannot see or smell carbon monoxide, so it is important to double check the device especially as these colder months approach.

The Cadillac Fire Department says that it is also a good idea to check your alarm seals.

“Now they’re making 10 years old, so if you buy a tenured seal the sooner you pull it out and click into its base, it’s activated. You can write the date on it, and then you’re good for 10 years,” Alan Taylor, a firefighter for the Cadillac Fire Department says.

It is recommend that carbon monoxide devices should be installed on each level of the home.