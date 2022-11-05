ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cadillac, MI

Cadillac Fire Department Says it’s Time to Check Your Carbon Monoxide, Smoke Detectors

By Joseph Boulter
9&10 News
9&10 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21M10E_0izT6HJl00

Whether you like it or not, Daylight Saving Time is coming to an end. And as we all prepare to set our clocks back one hour at 2 a.m. Sunday, it’s also a good time to check your carbon monoxide and smoke detectors to change the batteries and make sure they work.

You cannot see or smell carbon monoxide, so it is important to double check the device especially as these colder months approach.

The Cadillac Fire Department says that it is also a good idea to check your alarm seals.

“Now they’re making 10 years old, so if you buy a tenured seal the sooner you pull it out and click into its base, it’s activated. You can write the date on it, and then you’re good for 10 years,” Alan Taylor, a firefighter for the Cadillac Fire Department says.

It is recommend that carbon monoxide devices should be installed on each level of the home.

Comments / 0

Related
9&10 News

Suspicious Fire Under Investigation In Mecosta County

The cause of a suspicious fire is now under investigation in Mecosta County, after the fire department was called to a house fire early Wednesday morning. According to the Mecosta County Sherriff’s Office, the fire was called in by a neighbor for an unoccupied trailer on 220th Ave in Green Township.
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Mecosta Woman Turns 102-Years-Old

The Mecosta County Commission on Aging held a special birthday for one of their regulars. Mary Schoner is turning 102-years-old on Nov. 6. Mary says she was born in Gratiot County before her family moved to Mecosta County. She says she proudly lives alone, and loves to play euchre and...
The Flint Journal

2-story waves on Lake Michigan will ‘swamp piers’

A strong wind burst coupled with a specific wind direction will get Lake Michigan rocking on our Michigan side of the lake. A storm warning in sandwiched between two gale warnings on Lake Michigan Saturday. A storm warning implies a stronger wind and higher waves than a gale warning. The morning starts with a gale warning, transitions to a storm warning in the afternoon and evening and then ends with a gale warning.
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Traverse City Shop and Sip with Owner Belinda Belanger

More than 70 vendors will line the streets of Traverse City on Nov. 12 for the 10th anniversary of Traverse City Shop and Sip, with a wide variety of items for every shopper on your list. Belinda Belanger, owner and event coordinator, offers a smorgasbord of some of the merchants...
9&10 News

Live: Racers Check In for the Iceman Cometh Challenge

For 33 years the Iceman Cometh Challenge has welcomed mountain bikers on a point-to-point race from Kalkaska to Traverse City. The 30-mile course brings in thousands of racers every year, but before they take off Saturday morning they have to get checked in. That’s happening at the Grand Traverse Resort,...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy