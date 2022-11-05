ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

Don't veer for deer: Police urge drivers to be extra cautious on roads

By Alex Bozarjian, Jordan Nagel
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=064KoX_0izT6A8g00

It's that time of year where drivers will notice more deer darting into the roadway.

According to statistics, Oakland County leads the state in most deer-involved crashes with 1,853 reported in 2021.

Rochester Hills is one of those areas where deer-related crashes are frequent. A sign sits on Rochester Road to warn drivers.

Oakland County in general is very populated while also having a lot of rural areas where deer thrive. That can be problematic for drivers.

"I'll slow down as best as possible but if i have to, hit it," Eric Alexander said hesitantly. "Because it's better to hit it than have your kids swerve off into a ditch."

Video from Michigan State Police shows just how fast it can happen.

"Instant panic, you see it and you're like, oh I can stop, but there's always more than one," Alexander said.

Lapeer County trails not too far behind Oakland with 1,355 deer-related crashes reported. Washtenaw and St. Clair counties both reported just over 1,000.

"Right now, we are in the peak of the Midwest season called "The Rut," so deer are super active and drivers need to be aware," Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard said.

Bouchard says if a deer darts in front of you, try to slow down, but do not veer.

"You want to do something that is most survivable," Bouchard said. "So the most important thing is to break evenly and steadily as quickly as you can, have both hands on the wheels and make sure you are in control of your car for that contact if and when that comes."

7 Action News spoke with drivers about what they would do.

"Oh, I'm going to veer. I am definitely going to veer," Angela Vasquez said.

Vasquez says she sees tons of deer on her way to work. She says it's against her nature not to veer.

"I do get a little scared, but hopefully, there is nothing around," Vasquez said. "I don't want to hit the deer, injure the deer or myself."

Bouchard says the decision can be the difference between life and death.

"If you veer to the left head-on, which is basically your speed times two, and it causes two vehicles to be in a traumatic injury, potentially fatal accident, so it's the best of bad choices," Bouchard said.

If you do happen to hit a deer and it survives, you can call police and they will determine how to best handle the situation.

Related:

Comments / 0

Related
fox2detroit.com

MSP investigates two separate fatal pedestrian crashes; one on the Lodge Freeway and the other on I-75

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Michigan State Police Department is investigating two separate fatal pedestrian crashes that occurred overnight on Sunday. Michigan State Police responded to calls about a serious injury crash on southbound M-10 at 1:45 a.m. Callers told MSP that a black male wearing all black clothing was walking in the freeway's left lane near W. Grand Blvd.
DETROIT, MI
nbc25news.com

Flint Police Department responds to shooting on city's Northside

FLINT, Mich. - According to the Flint Police Department, there was a shooting on the 5200 block of West Ridgeway Ave. New links: Mt. Pleasant Police searching for family of two young children. The incident happened off Dupont Street on the city's Northside. Our Mid-Michigan NOW crews captured video of...
FLINT, MI
whmi.com

Brighton Man Awarded Millions In Suit Against Trucking Company

A Brighton man injured by a commercial truck tire in a 2018 freeway incident has been awarded millions by a jury in a civil lawsuit. Following a civil trial that lasted 15 days in Oakland County Circuit Court, Vincent Doa was awarded a $7.7 million verdict. He was injured after being struck by a 450-pound tire that detached from a commercial truck on August 13th, 2018 as he was driving eastbound on I-96 near Wixom. Doa sued the trucking company for poor inspection and maintenance that caused tire dislodgement.
BRIGHTON, MI
fox2detroit.com

Murder suspect attacked in court • Attorney charged in Hutch's Jewelry homicide • MSU tunnel brawl

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A murder suspect was attacked in a Macomb County courtroom by the victim's twin brother, an attorney and the alleged mastermind in the premeditated murder of the owner of Hutch's Jewelry was arrested and charged with 1st-degree murder, and a brawl on video shows a group of Michigan State University Spartan football players surround and push a University of Michigan Wolverine player: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
Detroit News

Feds bust 'ghost baggage' drug ring in Detroit

Federal agents have toppled a drug ring that helped fuel the nation's opioid crisis by sending unescorted luggage filled with fentanyl aboard airplanes bound for Detroit Metropolitan Airport, a tactic investigators dubbed "ghost baggage." The method involved alleged drug ring members in Phoenix, Ariz., buying plane tickets to Detroit, checking...
DETROIT, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Vehicle impounded for expired plate, no insurance

RIVERVIEW — A Chevy Malibu with an expired license plate was subject to a traffic stop the night of Oct. 26 while northbound on Fort Street near Longsdorf Street, which resulted in the vehicle being impounded and towed when it was determined that the car was uninsured and had an expired registration.
RIVERVIEW, MI
abc12.com

Multiple people missing after Flint apartment fire

Multiple people are reported missing after an apartment fire in Flint. Genessee county 911 says the fire started just after 3 a.m. at Midway Square Townhomes. No first responders were hurt putting out the flames. According to Flint's provisional battalion chief, Michigan State Police and Flint Police are investigating the...
FLINT, MI
TheDailyBeast

State Cops Called in After White Firefighters Leave Black Boys Behind

Genesee County Prosecutor David S. Leyton has requested that Michigan State Police launch a new probe into the circumstances surrounding the deaths of two Black boys in a house fire in Flint, spokesperson John Potbury confirmed to The Daily Beast.Twelve-year-old Zyaire Mitchell and nine-year-old Lamar Mitchell died in May after an incident the local fire department chief said involved two white firefighters missing the boys—and then later lying about it on reports.“Because it was a City of Flint Fire Department matter, we felt it appropriate that the state police investigate,” Potbury told The Daily Beast on Friday. A spokesperson for...
FLINT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Beloved Detroit public school figure Tyrone Winfrey dead at 63

Tyrone Winfrey, who was intimately involved in the Detroit Public School system as both a former school board president and advocate for children as a host of back-to-school events and other community affairs, died over the weekend. The 63-year-old lost his battle with prostate cancer after five years.
DETROIT, MI
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

34K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy