ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

3 NFL coaches who earned their pink slips in Week 9

These three NFL coaches did not do themselves any favors in terms of job security in Week 9. The NFL season has entered its ninth week, and the scheduled set of games were not exactly the most enticing. Even so, there were some interesting results, such as the Detroit Lions upsetting the Green Bay Packers and the New York Jets handing the Buffalo Bills their second loss of the season.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Seattle Seahawks injury report – Game 9 vs. Arizona

Welcome to Game 9 of the Seattle Seahawks 2022 season. PNWS has 12s covered with all you need to know for Sunday as the Seahawks take on Arizona. Pacific Northwest Sports is here for Seattle Seahawks fans. We have all the facts and tidbits 12s need to know for Sunday’s game. This week the Seahawks play the Cardinals in Arizona.
SEATTLE, WA
FanSided

Video released of violent NASCAR advisor assault

New footage of a violent February incident involving NASCAR advisor and New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was released by TMZ on Saturday. Nine months ago yesterday, NASCAR advisor and New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was arrested following the NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada as a result of his involvement in a violent incident at The Cromwell Las Vegas Hotel & Casino the day prior.
LAS VEGAS, NV
thecomeback.com

Insane stat shows how bad Raiders, Josh McDaniels are failing

Things were already going poorly for new coach Josh McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders before Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. They didn’t get any better in that game. The Jaguars defeated the Raiders 27-20, moving Las Vegas to 2-6. More frustrating for the Raiders and their fans is that Vegas held 17-0 in the second quarter. Even worse than that, those blown leads have been a theme of the season — to a staggering degree.
LAS VEGAS, NV
FanSided

Even Jeff Saturday got an NFL head coaching job before Eric Bieniemy

The Indianapolis Colts shocked the NFL by naming Jeff Saturday their interim head coach after only coaching in the high school ranks for a few seasons. If it takes you a minute to compose yourself before reading this, we totally understand. The collective laughter that’s been going on for several minutes now comes via the news that the Indianapolis Colts have hired Jeff Saturday to be their new interim head coach. Yes, Jeff Saturday.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Arizona Cardinals Slip to 3-6 on the Season

For the second time this season, the Arizona Cardinals fell short against the Seattle Seahawks. However, this time, the loss may have meant a little more as the season has quickly slipped out of hand. Sitting at the bottom of the NFC West, Kyler Murray and the Cardinals are now...
SEATTLE, WA
FanSided

The Buccaneers season will come down to one division

We are halfway through the 2023 campaign for these Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the team is a long way from where fans were expecting. Sitting at 3-5, the season is already in dire straits for Todd Bowles, Tom Brady, and company. But the season is far from over, and strangely the Buccaneers’ playoff hopes could very well come down to their performance against one equally disappointing division.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Watch Arizona State vs. UCLA: TV channel, live stream info, start time

The Arizona State Sun Devils will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Sun Devils and the UCLA Bruins will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Sun Devil Stadium, Frank Kush Field. With a combined 1,080 yards of offense in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced game.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Seahawks sweep Cardinals, stay atop of NFC West standings

GLENDALE, AZ — The Seattle Seahawks remain the top dog of the NFC West following Sunday’s 31-21 win against the Arizona Cardinals. The Hawks were coming off a 27-win over the New York Giants. Facing off against a division opponent, the Hawks wanted to continue to build on their already impressive season. Geno Smith and the Seahawks offense dominated from...
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

A piece of Eugene in the NFL; The story behind Justin Herbert and Marcus Mariota’s custom cleats

If you tune into the morning slate of NFL games on Sunday in hopes of watching Oregon Duck legends Marcus Mariota and Justin Herbert battle it out on the gridiron, look closely during warm-ups. You might just see a little slice of Eugene down there on the field. Of course, both program-altering quarterbacks hold a big chunk of Oregon in their hearts each and every day, but this matchup between the Men of Oregon will hold a little special piece of Oregon artwork to go along with it. Both Herbert and Mariota are expected to be wearing a set of cleats designed by...
EUGENE, OR
Yardbarker

No. 12 UCLA scores 50, enough to put away Arizona State

Dorian Thompson-Robinson threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more on Saturday night as No. 12 UCLA stayed alive for a Pac-12 Conference regular season title by outscoring Arizona State 50-36 in Tempe, Ariz. Thompson-Robinson completed 13 of 20 passes for 169 yards and an interception on the game's...
TEMPE, AZ
FanSided

FanSided

294K+
Followers
563K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy