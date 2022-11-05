Read full article on original website
Arizona Cardinals’ loss to Seahawks adds evidence changes are needed
The Cardinals aren’t just losing. The Cardinals are lost. The head coach looks as clueless as he is powerless. The $230 million quarterback is regressing before our eyes. The general manager has laid a foundation from quicksand. And the owner seems more interested in hosting a Super Bowl than winning a Super Bowl.
3 NFL coaches who earned their pink slips in Week 9
These three NFL coaches did not do themselves any favors in terms of job security in Week 9. The NFL season has entered its ninth week, and the scheduled set of games were not exactly the most enticing. Even so, there were some interesting results, such as the Detroit Lions upsetting the Green Bay Packers and the New York Jets handing the Buffalo Bills their second loss of the season.
St. Louis Cardinals: So who is new pitching coach Dusty Blake?
On Sunday, the St. Louis Cardinals announced new staff changes for the 2023 season. Let’s take a look at who Dusty Blake is and what he brings (or can bring) to the Cardinals pitching staff. There will be a new pitching coach in town, as Mike Maddux (and the...
Seattle Seahawks injury report – Game 9 vs. Arizona
Welcome to Game 9 of the Seattle Seahawks 2022 season. PNWS has 12s covered with all you need to know for Sunday as the Seahawks take on Arizona. Pacific Northwest Sports is here for Seattle Seahawks fans. We have all the facts and tidbits 12s need to know for Sunday’s game. This week the Seahawks play the Cardinals in Arizona.
Saturday on Sundays: Colts name interim head coach after firing Frank Reich
The Indianapolis Colts have named their interim HC, and it’s a familiar face but not who many expected it would be. Frank Reich is out, and the Indianapolis Colts have named their interim head coach. It’s a familiar face and a man the Colts loved as a player.
Cardinals LB Markus Golden: Seahawks Made More Plays Than Us
Arizona Cardinals LB Markus Golden said sometimes you just have to acknowledge that the other team made more plays than you. Such was the case on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.
Video released of violent NASCAR advisor assault
New footage of a violent February incident involving NASCAR advisor and New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was released by TMZ on Saturday. Nine months ago yesterday, NASCAR advisor and New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was arrested following the NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada as a result of his involvement in a violent incident at The Cromwell Las Vegas Hotel & Casino the day prior.
Insane stat shows how bad Raiders, Josh McDaniels are failing
Things were already going poorly for new coach Josh McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders before Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. They didn’t get any better in that game. The Jaguars defeated the Raiders 27-20, moving Las Vegas to 2-6. More frustrating for the Raiders and their fans is that Vegas held 17-0 in the second quarter. Even worse than that, those blown leads have been a theme of the season — to a staggering degree.
Even Jeff Saturday got an NFL head coaching job before Eric Bieniemy
The Indianapolis Colts shocked the NFL by naming Jeff Saturday their interim head coach after only coaching in the high school ranks for a few seasons. If it takes you a minute to compose yourself before reading this, we totally understand. The collective laughter that’s been going on for several minutes now comes via the news that the Indianapolis Colts have hired Jeff Saturday to be their new interim head coach. Yes, Jeff Saturday.
Colts fire Frank Reich after Week 9 meltdown: Best memes and tweets
The Indianapolis Colts have fired head coach Frank Reich following a Week 9 meltdown, and the move couldn’t have come sooner for Colts fans. The 3-5-1 Indianapolis Colts are still, miraculously, only second in the AFC South, but a 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots was enough to send their head coach packing.
Arizona Cardinals Slip to 3-6 on the Season
For the second time this season, the Arizona Cardinals fell short against the Seattle Seahawks. However, this time, the loss may have meant a little more as the season has quickly slipped out of hand. Sitting at the bottom of the NFC West, Kyler Murray and the Cardinals are now...
NFL Odds: Seahawks vs. Cardinals prediction, odds and pick – 11/6/2022
The Seattle Seahawks will travel to take on the Arizona Cardinals in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at State Farm Stadium. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Seahawks-Cardinals prediction and pick, laid out below. Seattle has surprised many...
Paul Finebaum accuses Nick Saban of wasting Bryce Young’s career
Following Alabama’s loss to LSU, dropping them to 6-2, Paul Finebaum has come out and said Nick Saban is wasting not only Bryce Young’s career but also Will Anderson Jr. Once thought to be the staunchest Nick Saban supporter outside Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe, Paul Finebaum has changed his tune.
The Buccaneers season will come down to one division
We are halfway through the 2023 campaign for these Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the team is a long way from where fans were expecting. Sitting at 3-5, the season is already in dire straits for Todd Bowles, Tom Brady, and company. But the season is far from over, and strangely the Buccaneers’ playoff hopes could very well come down to their performance against one equally disappointing division.
Cardinals Will Open Roof of State Farm Stadium vs. Seahawks
The Arizona Cardinals sent out a roof advisory for fans attending the game tomorrow
Watch Arizona State vs. UCLA: TV channel, live stream info, start time
The Arizona State Sun Devils will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Sun Devils and the UCLA Bruins will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Sun Devil Stadium, Frank Kush Field. With a combined 1,080 yards of offense in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced game.
Seahawks sweep Cardinals, stay atop of NFC West standings
GLENDALE, AZ — The Seattle Seahawks remain the top dog of the NFC West following Sunday’s 31-21 win against the Arizona Cardinals. The Hawks were coming off a 27-win over the New York Giants. Facing off against a division opponent, the Hawks wanted to continue to build on their already impressive season. Geno Smith and the Seahawks offense dominated from...
A piece of Eugene in the NFL; The story behind Justin Herbert and Marcus Mariota’s custom cleats
If you tune into the morning slate of NFL games on Sunday in hopes of watching Oregon Duck legends Marcus Mariota and Justin Herbert battle it out on the gridiron, look closely during warm-ups. You might just see a little slice of Eugene down there on the field. Of course, both program-altering quarterbacks hold a big chunk of Oregon in their hearts each and every day, but this matchup between the Men of Oregon will hold a little special piece of Oregon artwork to go along with it. Both Herbert and Mariota are expected to be wearing a set of cleats designed by...
No. 12 UCLA scores 50, enough to put away Arizona State
Dorian Thompson-Robinson threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more on Saturday night as No. 12 UCLA stayed alive for a Pac-12 Conference regular season title by outscoring Arizona State 50-36 in Tempe, Ariz. Thompson-Robinson completed 13 of 20 passes for 169 yards and an interception on the game's...
