Box score: Grizzlies 130, Hornets 99
Percentages: FG .384, FT .806.
3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (Oubre Jr. 2-5, Thor 2-5, Maledon 1-2, McGowens 1-2, Smith Jr. 1-2, Washington 1-7, McDaniels 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 6.
Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 7 (K.Jones 3, Richards, Smith Jr., Thor, Washington).
Turnovers: 18 (Maledon 3, Smith Jr. 3, McDaniels 2, Oubre Jr. 2, Thor 2, Washington 2, Bouknight, McGowens, Plumlee, Richards).
Steals: 11 (Oubre Jr. 2, Smith Jr. 2, Bouknight, K.Jones, Maledon, McDaniels, McGowens, Plumlee, Thor).
Technical Fouls: Hornets, 3:14 first.
Percentages: FG .510, FT .778.
3-Point Goals: 16-36, .444 (Brooks 6-7, Bane 3-7, Konchar 2-3, Aldama 2-5, Roddy 2-5, Morant 1-3, Chandler 0-1, Williams Jr. 0-1, LaRavia 0-2, T.Jones 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 4.
Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 10 (Clarke 3, Adams 2, Aldama 2, Konchar, Roddy, Williams Jr.).
Turnovers: 18 (Morant 5, Bane 3, Adams 2, Aldama 2, Brooks, Chandler, Clarke, LaRavia, Roddy, Tillman).
Steals: 6 (Adams 2, Chandler 2, Aldama, Williams Jr.).
Technical Fouls: None.
Attendance: 17,187 (18,119).
