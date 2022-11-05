ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Box score: Grizzlies 130, Hornets 99

 2 days ago

FG

FT

Reb

CHARLOTTE

Min

M-A

M-A

O-T

A

PF

PTS

McDaniels

21:28

1-5

2-2

0-1

2

2

4

Washington

27:26

2-15

5-6

2-4

0

1

10

Plumlee

21:44

3-5

1-2

2-7

3

1

7

Oubre Jr.

24:36

5-12

5-6

0-1

1

3

17

Smith Jr.

28:40

3-7

1-2

0-3

5

1

8

Bouknight

27:38

7-10

0-0

2-4

5

2

14

Thor

26:00

4-12

1-2

2-5

2

0

11

Maledon

19:20

3-5

0-0

0-5

2

3

7

Richards

18:53

2-9

5-6

4-9

2

1

9

McGowens

16:52

3-5

5-5

0-1

0

1

12

K.Jones

7:23

0-1

0-0

0-1

0

2

0

Totals

240:00

33-86

25-31

12-41

22

17

99

Percentages: FG .384, FT .806.

3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (Oubre Jr. 2-5, Thor 2-5, Maledon 1-2, McGowens 1-2, Smith Jr. 1-2, Washington 1-7, McDaniels 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 6.

Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 7 (K.Jones 3, Richards, Smith Jr., Thor, Washington).

Turnovers: 18 (Maledon 3, Smith Jr. 3, McDaniels 2, Oubre Jr. 2, Thor 2, Washington 2, Bouknight, McGowens, Plumlee, Richards).

Steals: 11 (Oubre Jr. 2, Smith Jr. 2, Bouknight, K.Jones, Maledon, McDaniels, McGowens, Plumlee, Thor).

Technical Fouls: Hornets, 3:14 first.

FG

FT

Reb

MEMPHIS

Min

M-A

M-A

O-T

A

PF

PTS

Aldama

21:01

5-9

0-0

1-5

1

2

12

Brooks

22:08

8-12

1-2

1-4

4

4

23

Adams

21:44

6-10

1-2

11-19

4

2

13

Bane

24:20

8-16

0-0

1-6

2

3

19

Morant

24:54

4-12

3-4

0-4

11

0

12

Roddy

27:41

4-8

1-2

1-2

0

3

11

Konchar

20:53

3-4

0-0

1-4

1

1

8

LaRavia

19:10

1-4

2-2

1-9

0

0

4

Clarke

15:55

4-7

5-5

1-2

2

3

13

T.Jones

14:08

5-8

1-1

0-2

3

0

11

Chandler

10:21

1-5

0-0

0-2

4

0

2

Tillman

10:21

1-2

0-0

0-1

1

0

2

Williams Jr.

7:23

0-1

0-0

0-0

1

2

0

Totals

240:00

50-98

14-18

18-60

34

20

130

Percentages: FG .510, FT .778.

3-Point Goals: 16-36, .444 (Brooks 6-7, Bane 3-7, Konchar 2-3, Aldama 2-5, Roddy 2-5, Morant 1-3, Chandler 0-1, Williams Jr. 0-1, LaRavia 0-2, T.Jones 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4.

Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 10 (Clarke 3, Adams 2, Aldama 2, Konchar, Roddy, Williams Jr.).

Turnovers: 18 (Morant 5, Bane 3, Adams 2, Aldama 2, Brooks, Chandler, Clarke, LaRavia, Roddy, Tillman).

Steals: 6 (Adams 2, Chandler 2, Aldama, Williams Jr.).

Technical Fouls: None.

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Final

Charlotte

24

23

22

30

99

Memphis

41

30

33

26

130

Attendance: 17,187 (18,119).

