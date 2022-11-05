ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

atozsports.com

Georgia QB Stetson Bennett responds to being trolled by Tennessee fans

Prior to the Tennessee Vols‘ matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, someone (most assume a UT fan) leaked UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett’s phone number. Bennett was inundated with phone calls and texts on Friday night. After scoring a touchdown in the first half, Bennett referenced the incident...
ATHENS, GA
FanSided

3 Georgia players who carried Dawgs to dominate Tennessee

In the biggest game of the season, Georgia had little issues beating Tennessee at home. It was a Fifth of November to remember for Georgia fans, as the Dawgs dominated the Tennessee Volunteers from opening kickoff through the final whistle, winning 27-13 to reclaim the top spot. The Vols took...
KNOXVILLE, TN
FanSided

Former Tennessee QB eats crow publicly after shading Georgia, Sanford Stadium

Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Erik Ainge admitted he was wrong about the energy in Sanford Stadium after Georgia’s huge win in Week 10. The Tennessee Volunteers looked to not only maintain their undefeated season, but their No. 1 ranking given to them by the College Football Playoff selection committee. All they had to do was enter Sanford Stadium and defeat the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs.
KNOXVILLE, TN

