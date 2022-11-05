ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolphin Pod Found Swimming With Body Of Missing Drowned Teen

By Mary Papenfuss
 2 days ago

(Photo: Philip Thurston via Getty Images)

A pod of dolphins was found off the coast of South Africa swimming with the body of a missing drowned teenager, officials said.

The 15-year-old girl, whom authorities did not identify, was apparently washed off the rocks of Llandudno Beach, near Cape Town, and into a rough sea last week.

Rescue workers discovered her body “floating on the water surface accompanied by a pod of dolphins near the rescue craft” about half a mile from shore, said National Sea Rescue Institute spokesperson Craig Lambinon, according to TimesLive .

Marine mammal experts differ on why this might have happened. Dolphins are extremely intelligent and social, and have been known to help humans in difficult situations at sea. There are stories of dolphins protecting humans from sharks.

They also “clearly have a sense of death and loss,” Simon Elwen, marine mammal specialist at Stellenbosch University in the western Cape, told South Africa’s Independent Online .

“Dolphins have been shown to display mourning behavior for their own calves,  and ... carry the calf around for a few days. So it is possible” that the dolphins recognized the situation with the dead teen as some kind of loss, he added.

Olaf Meynecke, a whale and dolphin researcher at Australia’s Griffith University, told Newsweek : “I am certain they would recognize a dead human body in the water.”

But while whales and dolphins have been known to exhibit altruistic behavior toward other species, a close encounter with people is often simple curiosity, he noted.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 96

Even Par
2d ago

I grew up on a farm and I can tell you unequivocally that the majority of farm animals are not dumb, they are social and grieve upon a loss of their friends.

Reply(6)
123
Bellaboo1066
1d ago

So sorry for the family’s loss. Hope they find some kind of closure at the fact, these Dolphins tried to protect her body and without them knowing it, bring her home.

Reply
75
Susan
23h ago

Dolphins are so smart. I bet they knew exactly what was going on and mourned her but also protected her from any scavengers. I pray for her and her family. So sorry for your loss. May God Bless her 🙏

Reply(2)
51
