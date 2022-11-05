ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beech Cruises into Second Round of Playoffs with Dominant Win Over McGavock

By Austin Timberlake
 2 days ago

Final Score:

Beech- 49

McGavock- 22

Beech (10-1) ended McGavock’s (7-4) season in the opening round of the 2022 TSSAA playoffs.

The Buccaneers got off to a quick start scoring 49 points in the first half alone. Senior Caden Thieman scored four touchdowns; two on offense, one on defense, and returned a punt to the endzone.

Sophomore Kejuan Harris also caught a touchdown from quarterback Justyce Law. Running back Darius Johnson was responsible for Beech’s other score in the first half.

McGavock got on the board in the second quarter from a long rush from Markellus Bass resulting in a touchdown. This brought the score to 49-6 going into the halftime break.

Beech will face Smyrna (10-1) at home for the next round of the playoffs. The Bulldogs took down Hendersonville (4-7) to advance.

