NEW YORK – A hit-and-run driver struck and killed a 79-year-old woman as she was getting out of her car on Church Avenue near East 52nd Street in the East Flatbush section of Brooklyn Saturday night. The New York City Police Department responded to the scene at around 7:20. During their investigation, detectives soon learned that a white Ford van struck the elderly woman as she exited her vehicle. The van fled the scene. She was transported to Brookdale University Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. The woman's identity was not immediately released. At this time, no suspects have

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO