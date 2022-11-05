Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Democrats Bracing for Potential "Big Losses" in Blue StateNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
70-year-old Woman Beaten to Death, Demented Husband, Prime Suspectjustpene50Rosedale, NY
New York City will spend $18.5 million to purchase 51 electric school busesB.R. ShenoyNew York City, NY
Newark, NJ's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldNewark, NJ
Related
Woman accused of stabbing tourist inside NYC steakhouse, piercing his lung, acted in self-defense, parent claim: ‘Sweetest person you’d want to meet’
A woman accused of stabbing a tourist inside a posh Midtown Manhattan steakhouse, piercing his lung, told cops she doesn’t remember the attack — and her parents told the Daily News she was only defending herself after being punched. Joan Thompson was celebrating her 41st birthday with her cousin by visiting Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse on W. 51st St. for the first time Friday night. The 24-year-old ...
amny.com
Man cuffed for fatally shooting victim and injuring another at East Village housing complex
A man was arrested for shooting two people, one fatally, at a housing development in the East Village in October. Lindell Cox, 31, was arrested on Nov. 6 and charged with murder. According to police, at 7:34 p.m. on Oct. 27 officers responded to a 911 call of shots fired...
Long Island house fire leaves couple hospitalized, leads to complaints about fire response times
ROOSEVELT, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Long Island couple in their late 70s is in the hospital — the wife in critical condition — after a fire engulfed their home, burning it to the ground. Eyewitnesses say, though, that the fire ended up being much more extensive than it needed to be, and that a slow […]
queenoftheclick.com
Sunset Park – People Shooting Up On The Street in the Afternoon. NY We Need To Change This!
These two people shot up on 3rd Avenue and 57th Street in Brooklyn in the afternoon. Drugs are a serious problem and the government is ignoring it. Sunset Park is a family neighborhood. I live there for decades and it was never like this. People did drugs in other people’s basements, on rooftops and behind buildings – not out in the open like this.
Missing Bronx man left asthma medicine at home: family
BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — The son of a 62-year-old Bronx man flew to New York from France when he got word that his father, Papa Birama Sow, had been missing since Oct. 29. Papa Sow was last seen at his home on East 194 Street and Decatur Avenue in the Bronx and lives among the […]
News 12
Police: 25-year-old Brooklyn man found dead in Williamsburg
The NYPD is investigating the death of a 25-year-old man in Williamsburg. Police say a 911 call led them to discover Mario Xo-Pop, 25 of Brooklyn, unconscious at 244 Grand St. around 9:45 p.m. He was rushed to a hospital where he later died. Officials found Xo-Pop had bruising and...
Elderly couple in serious condition after fire engulfs Long Island home
A home on East Raymond Avenue in Roosevelt caught fire early Friday morning trapping at least two people inside.
Family mourns loss of son, seeks justice 7 years after his death
Police say an intruder appeared to be trying to break in, and when the victim went to see what was going on, a fatal shot was fired through the glass door that struck him in the head.
71-year-old woman beaten outside Chinatown fish market
NEW YORK – The New York City Police Department is investigating after a 71-year-old woman was beaten by a man outside a Chinatown fish market last week. Today, detectives released photos of the suspect wanted for assault in the incident at the Hung Kee Fish & Meat Food Market. According to police at around 1:30 pm, an adult black male engaged in an argument with a 71-year-old woman and her husband at the market. During the argument, the man began attacking the woman, punching her in the back of the head. The suspect left the scene before the police arrived. The post 71-year-old woman beaten outside Chinatown fish market appeared first on Shore News Network.
Bronx mother says 2-year-old daughter's left Tremont day care unnoticed
The 2-year-old is doing just fine but her mother, Delila Castro, said getting that phone call was traumatic.
Authorities: Man riding scooter in Brooklyn struck by car, in critical condition
Police say a man has been sent to the hospital after he was hit by a car in Brooklyn Monday morning.
Bill dispute at classy Manhattan steakhouse leads to stabbing
Joan Thompson, a regular customer at the Manhattan Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse on West 51st Street was arrested after she stabbed a man she had a physical altercation with inside the restaurant Friday night. According to police, a large party complained to the hostess about a bill at the expensive steakhouse. That dispute got loud and other diners began chiming in. One of those diners was Thompson who was seated nearby. After a person at Thompson’s table made a comment, a brawl broke out. Thompson and another woman began fighting. A man who was with the complaining party began attacking and The post Bill dispute at classy Manhattan steakhouse leads to stabbing appeared first on Shore News Network.
2 women hospitalized in overnight shooting at Harlem NYCHA complex: police
Two women were shot outside a West Harlem NYCHA complex late Friday night, according to police. The gunman opened fire around 11 p.m. outside the Frederick E. Samuel apartments, officials said.
Woman, 79, fatally struck by hit-and-run van driver as she steps out of car in Brooklyn
A 79-year-old woman was fatally struck by a hit-and-run van driver as she stepped out of a car in Brooklyn, police said Sunday. The victim was exiting a vehicle on Church Ave. near E. 52nd St. in East Flatbush about 7:20 p.m. Saturday when a passing white Ford van driver struck her, cops said. The driver briefly pulled over on E. 52nd St., then took off, cops said. Medics rushed the woman to ...
79-year-old NYC woman struck and killed while getting out of car by hit and run driver
NEW YORK – A hit-and-run driver struck and killed a 79-year-old woman as she was getting out of her car on Church Avenue near East 52nd Street in the East Flatbush section of Brooklyn Saturday night. The New York City Police Department responded to the scene at around 7:20. During their investigation, detectives soon learned that a white Ford van struck the elderly woman as she exited her vehicle. The van fled the scene. She was transported to Brookdale University Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. The woman’s identity was not immediately released. At this time, no suspects have The post 79-year-old NYC woman struck and killed while getting out of car by hit and run driver appeared first on Shore News Network.
bronx.com
Roshane Allen, 30, Arrested For The Murder Of Obdulio Martinez, 40
On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at approximately 0334 hours, police responded to a 911 call of a male, shot in the vicinity of E. 216th Street and White Plains Road, within the confines of the 47th Precinct in the Bronx. Upon arrival, officers observed a 40-year-old male with gunshot wounds...
Court date this week for man accused of shooting Newark police officers
Kendall Howard was arrested following a 22-hour manhunt after police say he fired at officers on Tuesday.
viewing.nyc
[VIDEO] Living in the Tunnels Beneath New York - Mole People: Walter
Stories of "mole people" have always intrigued me. Years ago I went urban exploring in search of these mole people living in the tunnels under New York City. I found some of them in the Freedom Tunnel, a train tunnel that runs under the West Side highway. This tunnel is...
NBC New York
NYC Inferno That Killed 3 Kids Blamed on Power Strip
Fire investigators say they now know the cause of last weekend's deadly inferno that devoured a Bronx home and claimed the lives of three children and an adult. Officials on Friday identified the source of the fire, tracing it back to a damaged power strip inside the home. Fire marshals ruled it accidental.
NYPD: Dead man found in freezer by employees in Brooklyn
Police say a 33-year-old man was found dead inside a walk-in freezer in Brooklyn.
Comments / 1