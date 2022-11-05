Shooting survivor reunites with man she says saved her life at east side barber shop

INDIANAPOLIS — A shooting at an east side barber shop claimed the life of a man, injured two others and left countless people to cope with the trauma of what happened.

One of those people includes 68-year-old Glenda Woods, who was critically injured when she was hit by gunfire in both of her legs.

“It’s unbelievable. I can’t believe it happened,” said Woods. “I could be just sitting, and I look down and say, I got shot.”

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a report of a person shot at Champz Barber Shop on Friday, September 30. An innocent bystander who was a customer at the shop, 24-year-old Kevin Lamont Stigger, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Woods was critically injured and taken to the hospital, and a third victim, a man who fled from the barber shop in search of medical attention, was found at a Chase Bank across the street.

Barbers working at the shop told FOX59 they didn’t know the assailants, who came into the waiting area and began shooting at one another for reasons unknown.

Woods said she was with her sister enjoying an afternoon together. It was their first time at the shop when gunfire erupted, with bullets ricocheting off the walls, through windows, and the front door.

“After all of the bullets had stopped, it was quiet. I was scared,” said Woods.

Woods said she was in the chair one moment, and the next thing she knew, she was on the ground. She didn’t know she had been shot until her sister asked her if she was okay.

“I thought I had fell out of the chair and cut my leg. It was hot I was fanning it trying to cool it off,” Woods said.

Joshua Munn, another customer at Champz Barber Shop, said he had walked across the street to grab a bite to eat, when everything happened.

“I was across the street for not even a minute or two and I heard gunshots,” said Munn.

He said he watched as people fled the area and the store, but something told him he needed to help.

“Something came over me and said, you need to go in. I looked at the scene to make sure it was safe enough for me. I open the door and there was a guy that was laying there and then when I looked in, this lady here who was on the floor, and I had seen that she was bleeding out,” said Munn.

Munn works in the medical field and said he dedicates his life to helping others. Still, he never knew a trip to the barber shop on a Friday afternoon would be where his training came into play.

On Friday afternoon, FOX59 sat down with Woods, who shared her appreciation for a man she only knew as “Joshua.”

“I’d like to give a shout out to the guy who put the tourniquet on me in the barbershop. His name is Joshua. I don’t know his last name, but I met him on the phone a week after this happened,” said Woods. “I want to thank him and tell him that I am so grateful for him because if he hadn’t, I would’ve bled out. I lost so much blood.”

Woods said she couldn’t wait to invite him over for dinner or take him out for a nice meal.

What she didn’t know at the time of her interview was, we tracked down Munn, who jumped in the car without hesitation to come surprise the woman who he has been so concerned about. He walked through the door, bringing Woods to tears.

“They said if you hadn’t done that I would’ve bled out. That’s what they told me in the ambulance,” said Woods, who shared the bullet passed through both of her legs.

“They told me it was three, but it was only one. It was this leg came out this leg, went in this leg and came out this leg

According to Munn, it was a barber who handed him gloves and he got to work, applying a makeshift tourniquet and pressure to Woods’ legs, and keeping her stable until paramedics arrived. When EMS personnel got on scene, Munn said he applied an actual tourniquet with the assistance of medics.

“When I had seen her laying there or something in me just wanted to make sure she was okay,” said Munn. “If something were to happen to my loved one, I would want someone to do the same.”

The two shared many hugs and got to know each other. They learned they had a lot in common; both love to sing, lean heavily on their faith, and believe that something brought them together on that fateful day.

“He was in the right place at the right time. I might’ve been at the wrong place at the wrong time, but if it hadn’t been for him where would I be,” said Woods.

Woods spent around one month away from home between the hospital, where she spent 11 days, and a rehabilitation facility. Despite everything she has been through, she is thankful to be alive and to have gained a new extended family member in Munn.

“I am so grateful,” said Woods. “My mother didn’t raise no quitters and God don’t take none.”

Woods said she was in a wheelchair for 20 years and learned to walk again, so it’s no surprise she’s already back on her feet again, making significant strides.

“I love life. I love to go; I don’t like to sit still. I would have still been working if this hadn’t happened,” Woods shared.

Through the support of her family and church, her faith, and with the help of a little bit of humor, Woods said she’s tried to stay as positive as possible through everything, but admits sometimes, the road has been challenging.

“I still get angry and sometimes I look down and say, ‘I can’t believe this happened to me.’ I made jokes about it in the ER when it happened, my adrenaline kept me going,” Woods said. “I made jokes about it when they cut my clothes off. I was mad about that. They cut my clothes off and I told the man in the ambulance wait a minute, you’re gonna cut off my shoes; my clothes, my undershirt?”

As for what comes next, Woods said she is going to keep fighting. She looks forward to getting involved at choir and living every day with a purpose.

“It had to be a reason that it happened to me because I believe in God and he guided those bullets not to harm me no more than it did,” she shared.

Barbers at Champz told FOX59 they have been wondering how Woods is doing and are thankful she is continuing to progress in her recovery.

Community members have shared that this barber shop has long been a pillar in the community and a place for people to come for a service, good conversation, and to have a safe space. Barbers have also been known to give back to youth in the community, including offering free haircuts.

Champz Barber Shop said it wants to thank IMPD officers, who were on scene within moments, and apprehended individuals believed to be involved in the incident. Since the shooting, Champz has added additional safety measures, including security, and is taking all steps to keep guests safe.

No arrests have been announced in connection to the case.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, according to police. Anyone with information or video from the area is asked to call Detective Jose Torres at the IMPD Homicide Office by calling (317) 327-3475 or via email at Jose.Torres@indy.gov.

Alternatively, you can also call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous. Anyone with information that leads to a felony arrest may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

