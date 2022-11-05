ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Shooting survivor reunites with man she says saved her life at east side barber shop

By Courtney Spinelli
FOX59
FOX59
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lDwB5_0izT4bhl00

INDIANAPOLIS — A shooting at an east side barber shop claimed the life of a man, injured two others and left countless people to cope with the trauma of what happened.

One of those people includes 68-year-old Glenda Woods, who was critically injured when she was hit by gunfire in both of her legs.

“It’s unbelievable. I can’t believe it happened,” said Woods. “I could be just sitting, and I look down and say, I got shot.”

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a report of a person shot at Champz Barber Shop on Friday, September 30. An innocent bystander who was a customer at the shop, 24-year-old Kevin Lamont Stigger, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Woods was critically injured and taken to the hospital, and a third victim, a man who fled from the barber shop in search of medical attention, was found at a Chase Bank across the street.

Barbers working at the shop told FOX59 they didn’t know the assailants, who came into the waiting area and began shooting at one another for reasons unknown.

Woods said she was with her sister enjoying an afternoon together. It was their first time at the shop when gunfire erupted, with bullets ricocheting off the walls, through windows, and the front door.

“After all of the bullets had stopped, it was quiet. I was scared,” said Woods.

Woods said she was in the chair one moment, and the next thing she knew, she was on the ground. She didn’t know she had been shot until her sister asked her if she was okay.

“I thought I had fell out of the chair and cut my leg. It was hot I was fanning it trying to cool it off,” Woods said.

Joshua Munn, another customer at Champz Barber Shop, said he had walked across the street to grab a bite to eat, when everything happened.

“I was across the street for not even a minute or two and I heard gunshots,” said Munn.

He said he watched as people fled the area and the store, but something told him he needed to help.

“Something came over me and said, you need to go in. I looked at the scene to make sure it was safe enough for me. I open the door and there was a guy that was laying there and then when I looked in, this lady here who was on the floor, and I had seen that she was bleeding out,” said Munn.

Munn works in the medical field and said he dedicates his life to helping others. Still, he never knew a trip to the barber shop on a Friday afternoon would be where his training came into play.

On Friday afternoon, FOX59 sat down with Woods, who shared her appreciation for a man she only knew as “Joshua.”

“I’d like to give a shout out to the guy who put the tourniquet on me in the barbershop. His name is Joshua. I don’t know his last name, but I met him on the phone a week after this happened,” said Woods. “I want to thank him and tell him that I am so grateful for him because if he hadn’t, I would’ve bled out. I lost so much blood.”

Woods said she couldn’t wait to invite him over for dinner or take him out for a nice meal.

What she didn’t know at the time of her interview was, we tracked down Munn, who jumped in the car without hesitation to come surprise the woman who he has been so concerned about. He walked through the door, bringing Woods to tears.

“They said if you hadn’t done that I would’ve bled out. That’s what they told me in the ambulance,” said Woods, who shared the bullet passed through both of her legs.

“They told me it was three, but it was only one. It was this leg came out this leg, went in this leg and came out this leg

According to Munn, it was a barber who handed him gloves and he got to work, applying a makeshift tourniquet and pressure to Woods’ legs, and keeping her stable until paramedics arrived. When EMS personnel got on scene, Munn said he applied an actual tourniquet with the assistance of medics.

“When I had seen her laying there or something in me just wanted to make sure she was okay,” said Munn. “If something were to happen to my loved one, I would want someone to do the same.”

The two shared many hugs and got to know each other. They learned they had a lot in common; both love to sing, lean heavily on their faith, and believe that something brought them together on that fateful day.

“He was in the right place at the right time. I might’ve been at the wrong place at the wrong time, but if it hadn’t been for him where would I be,” said Woods.

Woods spent around one month away from home between the hospital, where she spent 11 days, and a rehabilitation facility. Despite everything she has been through, she is thankful to be alive and to have gained a new extended family member in Munn.

“I am so grateful,” said Woods. “My mother didn’t raise no quitters and God don’t take none.”

Woods said she was in a wheelchair for 20 years and learned to walk again, so it’s no surprise she’s already back on her feet again, making significant strides.

“I love life. I love to go; I don’t like to sit still. I would have still been working if this hadn’t happened,” Woods shared.

Through the support of her family and church, her faith, and with the help of a little bit of humor, Woods said she’s tried to stay as positive as possible through everything, but admits sometimes, the road has been challenging.

“I still get angry and sometimes I look down and say, ‘I can’t believe this happened to me.’ I made jokes about it in the ER when it happened, my adrenaline kept me going,” Woods said. “I made jokes about it when they cut my clothes off. I was mad about that. They cut my clothes off and I told the man in the ambulance wait a minute, you’re gonna cut off my shoes; my clothes, my undershirt?”

As for what comes next, Woods said she is going to keep fighting. She looks forward to getting involved at choir and living every day with a purpose.

“It had to be a reason that it happened to me because I believe in God and he guided those bullets not to harm me no more than it did,” she shared.

Barbers at Champz told FOX59 they have been wondering how Woods is doing and are thankful she is continuing to progress in her recovery.

Community members have shared that this barber shop has long been a pillar in the community and a place for people to come for a service, good conversation, and to have a safe space. Barbers have also been known to give back to youth in the community, including offering free haircuts.

East side barber shop gives back to community days after deadly shooting

Champz Barber Shop said it wants to thank IMPD officers, who were on scene within moments, and apprehended individuals believed to be involved in the incident. Since the shooting, Champz has added additional safety measures, including security, and is taking all steps to keep guests safe.

No arrests have been announced in connection to the case.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, according to police. Anyone with information or video from the area is asked to call Detective Jose Torres at the IMPD Homicide Office by calling (317) 327-3475 or via email at Jose.Torres@indy.gov.

Alternatively, you can also call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous. Anyone with information that leads to a felony arrest may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 11

Peter G
2d ago

It's a terrible thing when you are just going about your business and gun fire erupts around you ,I feel sorry for all of those that this happened to,and their families. Thank GOD that we have people like him with us.

Reply
4
Dianna
2d ago

We need to hear more of the Heros and not the Villans always pushed to us. Great story of God's Grace👏🏽

Reply
6
kendra scott
2d ago

Thank gid for people like you !! Your a hero love and hugs sent your way !!! You deserve it !! Get well !!

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WISH-TV

IMPD arrests man for fatal church shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police have arrested a man for Saturday’s fatal shooting outside a church on the city’s northeast side. Stefen Lowe, 35, was arrested for homicide in what the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department described Monday as a “quick arrest.”. Just after 1 p.m. Saturday,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Police: Person shot, shows up at motel on east side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person who had been shot showed up at an east Indianapolis motel on Sunday night. IMPD said officers were called around 8 p.m. to a report of a walk-in person shot at 3525 N. Shadeland Ave., which is the address for the Motel 6 Indianapolis located just north of East 34th Street.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Teen, 2 others injured in crash on Indy's south side

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were hospitalized following a crash between an SUV and a semi truck on the south side of Indianapolis on Sunday night. Officers were called at around 7 p.m. to a serious bodily injury crash in the 5900 block of South East Street, near Edgewood Avenue.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

3 injured after semi hits SUV on south side of Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were hospitalized and another injured after their SUV was hit by a semi-truck Sunday on the south side of Indianapolis. Officers were called Sunday afternoon to the 5900 block of S. East Street near US-31 and Edgewood Avenue for a car crash, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Upon arrival, […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Funeral guest killed in shooting in church's parking lot

INDIANAPOLIS — A funeral on the near northeast side of Indianapolis Saturday afternoon ended tragically when a guest was shot and killed in the church's parking lot. The shooting happened shortly before 12:30 p.m. in the area of 25th Street and Ralston Avenue. IMPD officers said a fight in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

Person shot, killed outside northeast side church during funeral

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says one man has died after a shooting in a church parking lot. Officers responded to the 1700 block of East 25th Street, near Frederick Douglass Park, around 12:30 p.m. Saturday. IMPD Officer William Young says there was a disturbance before the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD investigates 2 south side shootings that left 1 man dead, 1 in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a pair of shootings Sunday morning on the south side of Indianapolis that left one man dead and another in critical condition. The first shooting occurred in the 600 block of East Hanna Avenue, which is between Madison Avenue and East Street, shortly after 1:30 a.m. Police said two parties were taking place inside a business when a man was shot.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

1 shot, killed on Indy’s southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS – One person was shot and killed early Sunday on Indy’s southwest side, according to police. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers were called out to the 4600 block of Byrkit Street just after 6 a.m. This is near Thompson Road & Mann Road. Officers located one person suffering from a gunshot wound at […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

IMPD: Decatur Twp. school bus involved in hit-and-run

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that involved a school bus Monday morning. An IMPD spokesperson said a Decatur Township school bus was hit by a vehicle in the vicinity of S. High School Road and Milhouse Road just before 7 a.m. It was not disclosed which school district the bus serves, but […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

IMPD Officer Thomas Mangan, others honored at IMPD ceremony

INDIANAPOLIS — February 27, 2022 is a day that forever changed the life of Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Officer Thomas Mangan. Mangan was shot in the neck while responding to a call in Fountain Square. After shots were fired, his partner, Officer Dan Majors and four other officers rushed to help their wounded colleague.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

Man shot, killed early Sunday morning in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was killed early Sunday on the city's southwest side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Officers responded to the 4600 block of Byrkit Street around 6 a.m. and found the victim outside. He died at the scene. Police are speaking with a person of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

Juvenile shot on city's near west side, according to police

INDIANAPOLIS — Preliminary information indicates a juvenile was shot Friday night on the city's near west side, according to IMPD. Officers located a victim after responding to the 1700 block of Lafayette Road for a person shot. According to police, the individual shot is in stable condition.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Indiana man dressed as Pikachu ran from police on lawn mower, cops say

ROACHDALE, Ind. — A Roachdale officer may have wished he had a Pokeball in order to help him catch a wild Pikachu spotted driving a lawnmower recklessly through small town Indiana streets on Halloween night. In what Roachdale Police Department assured was a first, an officer found himself in pursuit of a 19-year-old Roachdale citizen […]
ROACHDALE, IN
WISH-TV

Police likely looking for additional suspects in the Delphi murders

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter has been the face of the Delphi murder investigation from day one. I-Team 8’s Richard Essex talked to Carter twice this week about the investigation, suspect Richard Allen and releasing the probable cause affidavit to the public. Essex: Who’s...
DELPHI, IN
FOX59

FOX59

46K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy