Related
FBI offers up to $5,000 for information on Navajo woman missing since 2021
The FBI announced a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of anyone involved in the disappearance of 64-year-old Ella Mae Begay. According to the FBI, Begay has been missing from her home near Sweetwater since June 15, 2021. Her 2005 Silver F-150 Ford truck, Arizona license plate AFE7101,...
Arizona grandmother arrested for feeding the homeless in public park
A 78-year-old Arizona woman is suing after she was arrested for feeding homeless people in a park. NBC News’ Niala Charles reports on how the city claims the incident was about ensuring the safety of its vulnerable populations while the woman says her civil rights were violated. Oct. 28, 2022.
2 in Custody After Mom Vanishes From Tennessee Walmart
Police in Madisonville, Tennessee said Sunday that they had found the remains of Chelsie Autum Walker in a “remote area in Monroe County,” eight days after she disappeared from Walmart on Halloween. Two suspects are in custody and “charges will be forthcoming,” police said in a statement. The 24-year-old mother of two was last seen at the Madisonville Walmart where, according to her Facebook, she worked as a grocery courier. Two days later, Walker was reportedly spotted at a home in Tellico Plains, a handful of miles from the North Carolina border. “This is still an active investigation and more information will be released at a later time,” police said.Read it at CBS17
