Phoenix, AZ

AZFamily

On Your Side podcast explores hidden children hazards in your home

TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Kari Lake responds to suspicious package sent to Phoenix campaign office

PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man sentenced to probation for poisoning food at multiple stores in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man who was accused of putting harmful chemicals in food at retail stores in Phoenix will avoid jail time. According to the Arizona Attorney General’s Office, David Lohr will serve 10 years of probation. It was part of a plea deal where he pleaded guilty to one count of criminal damage and two counts of adding poison or other harmful substances to food or drink. He also has to pay $390.42 in restitution to Albertsons/Safeway and undergo a mental health evaluation.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

5 people hospitalized, including 3 kids after crash in Phoenix

PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Body found in Phoenix canal near 7th and Dunlap avenues, police say

PHOENIX - A dead body was found inside a Phoenix canal on the afternoon of Sunday, Nov. 6, the police department said. The unidentified body was found inside the canal near Dunlap and 7th avenues. "The area was secured and additional resources were called to assist with the recovery," Phoenix...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix mother accused of faking child’s cancer uncovered as serial scammer

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix mother has been accused of fraud after pretending her baby had brain cancer to rip off donors on GoFundMe. Police said Monique Coria made out with thousands of dollars and spent donated cash on luxury items like a Gucci wallet and a $600 dollar blow dryer. Arizona’s Family has learned of two more fraudulent schemes allegedly carried out by Coria. Karissa Sanchez became friends with Coria in July of 2021. She said Coria told her that she worked for Live Nation ticket company and had the connection for cheap tickets. “She could get a discounted price,” Sanchez said. “She could get $800 dollar tickets for $300.”
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

2 suspects arrested after shooting involving officers in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two teenagers are in custody after a shooting involving Phoenix police officers that happened Sunday afternoon. Around 4:30 p.m., Phoenix police got a call about an armed robbery near 32nd and Glenrosa Ave. Police say that witnesses pointed out a vehicle in the area that had been involved in the incident to officers, but when officers tried to stop the car, the vehicle sped away.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Scottsdale Police Detective arrested after DUI crash, department says

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - An off-duty Scottsdale Police Detective is in trouble after being involved in a DUI crash, the department said. The crash happened on the evening of Friday, Nov. 4 near Pima and Indian School roads around 10 p.m. Detective Michael Lanouar was driving a city-leased car while off-duty when he crashed into another car, police said.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Dinner in Mesa pizza parlor turned into an attempted murder-suicide

PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man dies after fight, two men claim self-defense, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police say a man died Wednesday night after a fight broke out in north Phoenix. Officers were called to a fight near Cave Creek and Beardsley roads around 9:26 p.m. Upon arrival, they found 36-year-old Matthew Couture on the floor. Responding paramedics declared him dead on the scene. Police detained two unnamed men who were with Couture, and detectives later interviewed them. They said they fought Couture in self-defense and were later released.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

One person dead in a Mesa apartment, police investigating

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — One person is dead after a reported shooting in a Mesa apartment on Sunday morning. Mesa police were called to an apartment complex northeast of Southern Avenue and Dobson Road some time between 4:30 and 5:30 a.m. on Sunday. When officers arrived, they found a person with a gunshot wound who died. Police haven’t released the identity of the person or any other information about them.
MESA, AZ

