Popular Downtown Establishment Forced to CloseGreyson FGilbert, AZ
Two Police Officers on leave after Graphic Brutalization of Complying Suspect during arrestBLOCK WORK MEDIAPhoenix, AZ
FBI Called to Campaign Office of Top Republican CandidateNews Breaking LIVEPhoenix, AZ
Fast Growing Chicken Sandwich Chain Coming to TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Upcoming Family Event in Mesa: Ninja Warrior CourseSuzy Jacobson CherryMesa, AZ
3 people in custody following reported armed robbery, chase with Phoenix police
PHOENIX — Three armed robbery suspects are in custody after a chase and shooting involving Phoenix police Sunday afternoon. Phoenix police say they got a call around 4:30 p.m. for a report of an armed robbery in the area of 32nd and Glenrosa avenues. When officers arrived on the...
2 arrested in death of a Phoenix man who was dismembered
Authorities say two suspects have been arrested in connection with the death of an 80-year-old Air Force veteran man whose decomposing body was found dismembered in his Phoenix home
Arizona man accused of fatally shooting boss over paycheck dispute
PHOENIX — An Arizona man is accused of fatally shooting his boss on Wednesday after a pay dispute stemming from some missing items, authorities said. Daniel Gordon Sr., 51, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and possession of a prohibited weapon, according to Maricopa County online court records.
On Your Side podcast explores hidden children hazards in your home
Support for Tillman Scholars at ASU with a $2,000 academic scholarship. Fulton Homes and 98-KUPD have chosen four previous Pat Tillman Foundation Scholars who go to ASU to get $500. Motivational Monday: Treating The Body & Mind. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Holistic & therapeutic treatments can help you de-stress.
30-Year-Old Woman Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)
The Phoenix Police Department reported a pedestrian accident on Thursday night. The accident took place on Indian School Road just east of 35th Avenue and was reported at around 11.50 p.m.
Kari Lake responds to suspicious package sent to Phoenix campaign office
Arizona GOP candidates hold “meet and greet” ahead of midterm election. Arizona GOP candidates have been at the center of national attention despite voter support. Many candidates have used their campaigns to discuss border security, abortion, inflation, and fentanyl. First Lady Dr. Jill Biden visits Phoenix ahead of...
Man accused of killing his roommate, chopping up his body inside a Phoenix home
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The body of a man who hadn’t been seen or heard from for about a month was found chopped up in his Phoenix home, and police said they caught the man who did it. Thomas Wallace was roommates with the unidentified man and is now facing multiple felonies in connection to his death.
Two Police Officers on leave after Graphic Brutalization of Complying Suspect during arrest
In the video, which a bystander shot, officers are seen kicking the man while he was facedown and prone on the ground before being fully handcuffed. Two Phoenix officers are on leave after brutalizing Harry Denman after police say he shot at a patrol car. Dr. Rashad Richey discusses on Indisputable. Tell us what you think in the comments below.
Felony charges filed against Queen Creek student after bringing gun to school
QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Pinal County Attorney’s Office has filed charges against a 4th-grade student who reportedly brought a gun to a Queen Creek School in August. The Queen Creek Police Department investigation revealed that a nine-year-old brought a gun onto the Legacy Traditional School campus...
Man sentenced to probation for poisoning food at multiple stores in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man who was accused of putting harmful chemicals in food at retail stores in Phoenix will avoid jail time. According to the Arizona Attorney General’s Office, David Lohr will serve 10 years of probation. It was part of a plea deal where he pleaded guilty to one count of criminal damage and two counts of adding poison or other harmful substances to food or drink. He also has to pay $390.42 in restitution to Albertsons/Safeway and undergo a mental health evaluation.
Add budget-friendly eye patches and beauty masks to your skin care routine
PHOENIX (Your Life Arizona) - Beauty masks and under-eye patches that will soothe and hydrate your skin. Sydney G Salon | 4730 E. Indian School Road, #126, Phoenix, AZ 85018.
5 people hospitalized, including 3 kids after crash in Phoenix
Scottsdale Public Art, which puts on the Canal Convergence, is hoping to attract more than half a million people. Man accused of dismembering roommate with chainsaw at Phoenix home. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Police say they found the chainsaw at a pawn shop and could smell decomposition on it...
Body found in Phoenix canal near 7th and Dunlap avenues, police say
PHOENIX - A dead body was found inside a Phoenix canal on the afternoon of Sunday, Nov. 6, the police department said. The unidentified body was found inside the canal near Dunlap and 7th avenues. "The area was secured and additional resources were called to assist with the recovery," Phoenix...
Phoenix mother accused of faking child’s cancer uncovered as serial scammer
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix mother has been accused of fraud after pretending her baby had brain cancer to rip off donors on GoFundMe. Police said Monique Coria made out with thousands of dollars and spent donated cash on luxury items like a Gucci wallet and a $600 dollar blow dryer. Arizona’s Family has learned of two more fraudulent schemes allegedly carried out by Coria. Karissa Sanchez became friends with Coria in July of 2021. She said Coria told her that she worked for Live Nation ticket company and had the connection for cheap tickets. “She could get a discounted price,” Sanchez said. “She could get $800 dollar tickets for $300.”
2 suspects arrested after shooting involving officers in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two teenagers are in custody after a shooting involving Phoenix police officers that happened Sunday afternoon. Around 4:30 p.m., Phoenix police got a call about an armed robbery near 32nd and Glenrosa Ave. Police say that witnesses pointed out a vehicle in the area that had been involved in the incident to officers, but when officers tried to stop the car, the vehicle sped away.
Multi-vehicle crash in Phoenix leaves 2 juveniles in critical condition, police say
PHOENIX — Two juveniles were injured in a crash involving multiple vehicles in Phoenix Saturday evening. The three-vehicle crash occurred in the area of 107th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road on 104th Avenue, Phoenix police said. When officers arrived on the scene they located two juveniles, a boy and...
Scottsdale Police Detective arrested after DUI crash, department says
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - An off-duty Scottsdale Police Detective is in trouble after being involved in a DUI crash, the department said. The crash happened on the evening of Friday, Nov. 4 near Pima and Indian School roads around 10 p.m. Detective Michael Lanouar was driving a city-leased car while off-duty when he crashed into another car, police said.
Dinner in Mesa pizza parlor turned into an attempted murder-suicide
Temperatures are dropping and the wind chill is making it pretty cold in northern Arizona after the region was hit by snow. Phoenix broadcasters own "White Lives Matter" trademark. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Ramses Ja and Quinton “Q” Ward were asked by the previous trademark owner to take it...
Man dies after fight, two men claim self-defense, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police say a man died Wednesday night after a fight broke out in north Phoenix. Officers were called to a fight near Cave Creek and Beardsley roads around 9:26 p.m. Upon arrival, they found 36-year-old Matthew Couture on the floor. Responding paramedics declared him dead on the scene. Police detained two unnamed men who were with Couture, and detectives later interviewed them. They said they fought Couture in self-defense and were later released.
One person dead in a Mesa apartment, police investigating
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — One person is dead after a reported shooting in a Mesa apartment on Sunday morning. Mesa police were called to an apartment complex northeast of Southern Avenue and Dobson Road some time between 4:30 and 5:30 a.m. on Sunday. When officers arrived, they found a person with a gunshot wound who died. Police haven’t released the identity of the person or any other information about them.
