Memphis basketball lands blockbuster commitments from Mikey Williams, JJ Taylor
Mikey Williams and JJ Taylor gave their verbal commitments to Memphis basketball coach Penny Hardaway on Saturday. Williams is a five-star combo guard and Taylor is a four-star forward. The Class of 2023 recruits, who are teammates at San Ysidro (Calif.), are currently on unofficial visits with the Tigers and announced their commitments on Instagram. They join a Memphis recruiting class that already includes four-star guard Carl Cherenfant and three-star guard Ryan Forrest. ...
Ja Morant and Desmond Bane combine for 51 points, Memphis Grizzlies defeat Wizards
The Memphis Grizzlies are enjoying the advantages that come with playing on a home floor. When they were struggling early against the Washington Wizards, fans cheered them on until the breakthrough. When Memphis lost a 23-point lead, the FedExForum crowd was still hopeful. The patience was rewarded as the Grizzlies defeated the Wizards...
Injury Report: Brooklyn Nets vs. Charlotte Hornets
The Brooklyn Nets will be without two of their stars while the Charlotte Hornets are undermanned without their main young star.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Charlotte Hornets: live updates
Four games and eight days later, the Memphis Grizzlies are back home for a three-game homestand. The first matchup is against the Charlotte Hornets. The Grizzlies (5-3) are 11.5-point favorites against Charlotte. The Hornets (3-5) are without rising star point guard LaMelo Ball, and his backcourt mate Terry Rozier is listed as doubtful due to an ankle injury. They'll also be without Gordon Hayward, who is averaging 17.4 points per game.
Brooks scores 23 as Grizzlies rout Hornets 130-99
MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- — Dillon Brooks scored 23 points, matching his career-high with six 3-pointers, and the Memphis Grizzlies ran past the Charlotte Hornets 130-99 on Friday night. Desmond Bane finished with 19 points as eight Grizzlies players reached double figures. Steven Adams had 13 points and 19 rebounds,...
Steven Adams is proving why he's a Memphis Grizzlies anchor this season
Steven Adams rolled his right ankle after coming down on the foot of Kristaps Porzingis. The Memphis Grizzlies and Washington Wizards kept playing basketball, while Adams limped up the floor well behind the action. Adams then committed an offensive foul against Monte Morris and limped back to the locker room. When Adams left,...
Clarkson, Sexton lead surging Jazz past Clippers, 110-102
LOS ANGELES -- — Jordan Clarkson scored 23 points, reserve Collin Sexton added 22 and the Utah Jazz beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-102 on Sunday night. The Jazz rallied after blowing a 10-point lead in the first half and trailing in the third and fourth quarters. “Finding ways...
Indiana Pacers hold on to beat Miami Heat 101-99
INDIANAPOLIS -- — Buddy Hield scored 25 points, Bennedict Mathurin had 23 points and Tyrese Haliburton scored 22 to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 101-99 victory over the Miami Heat on Friday night. Haliburton added nine assists and nine rebounds, just missing a triple double. Tyler Herro had...
No Mitchell? No Garland? No Problem For The Cavs As They Route Detroit
The Cleveland Cavaliers are on a streak right now we haven't seen since the LeBron James era. And don't look now, but that's exactly is waiting for them when the Wine and Gold touch down in Los Angeles for a Sunday afternoon matinee. The Cavs ran away with their 7th...
Fresno St. 55, Hawai'i 13
FRES_Mims 22 run (Montano kick), 1:59. FRES_Moreno-Cropper 7 pass from Haener (Lynch kick), 7:16. FRES_Brooks 16 pass from Haener (Lynch kick), :41. FRES_Moreno-Cropper 59 pass from Haener (Lynch kick), 6:22. Fourth Quarter. FRES_Remigio 11 pass from Haener (Lynch kick), 14:18. FRES_Gilliam 7 run (Lynch kick), 9:33. HAW_Bryant-Lelei 1 run (Shipley...
Darius Garland And Donovan Mitchell Are Making Cavaliers History
When the Cleveland Cavaliers traded for Donovan Mitchell, the goal was to create a dynamic back court Mitchell teaming up with All-Star point guard Darius Garland. While the two have seen limited time together in the regular season due to injuries, when the pair have been on the floor together it has been electric.
VanVleet has 30 points and 11 assists as Raptors beat Bulls
TORONTON -- — Fred VanVleet returned from injury with season highs of 30 points and 11 assists, Scottie Barnes had 19 points and 10 rebounds, and the Toronto Raptors overcame the absence of leading scorer Pascal Siakam to beat the Chicago Bulls 113-104 on Sunday. O.G. Anunoby scored 22...
