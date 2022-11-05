ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

The Commercial Appeal

Memphis basketball lands blockbuster commitments from Mikey Williams, JJ Taylor

Mikey Williams and JJ Taylor gave their verbal commitments to Memphis basketball coach Penny Hardaway on Saturday. Williams is a five-star combo guard and Taylor is a four-star forward. The Class of 2023 recruits, who are teammates at San Ysidro (Calif.), are currently on unofficial visits with the Tigers and announced their commitments on Instagram. They join a Memphis recruiting class that already includes four-star guard Carl Cherenfant and three-star guard Ryan Forrest. ...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Commercial Appeal

Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Charlotte Hornets: live updates

Four games and eight days later, the Memphis Grizzlies are back home for a three-game homestand. The first matchup is against the Charlotte Hornets. The Grizzlies (5-3) are 11.5-point favorites against Charlotte. The Hornets (3-5) are without rising star point guard LaMelo Ball, and his backcourt mate Terry Rozier is listed as doubtful due to an ankle injury. They'll also be without Gordon Hayward, who is averaging 17.4 points per game.
MEMPHIS, TN
ESPN

Brooks scores 23 as Grizzlies rout Hornets 130-99

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- — Dillon Brooks scored 23 points, matching his career-high with six 3-pointers, and the Memphis Grizzlies ran past the Charlotte Hornets 130-99 on Friday night. Desmond Bane finished with 19 points as eight Grizzlies players reached double figures. Steven Adams had 13 points and 19 rebounds,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
ESPN

Clarkson, Sexton lead surging Jazz past Clippers, 110-102

LOS ANGELES -- — Jordan Clarkson scored 23 points, reserve Collin Sexton added 22 and the Utah Jazz beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-102 on Sunday night. The Jazz rallied after blowing a 10-point lead in the first half and trailing in the third and fourth quarters. “Finding ways...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ESPN

Indiana Pacers hold on to beat Miami Heat 101-99

INDIANAPOLIS -- — Buddy Hield scored 25 points, Bennedict Mathurin had 23 points and Tyrese Haliburton scored 22 to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 101-99 victory over the Miami Heat on Friday night. Haliburton added nine assists and nine rebounds, just missing a triple double. Tyler Herro had...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
SFGate

Fresno St. 55, Hawai'i 13

FRES_Mims 22 run (Montano kick), 1:59. FRES_Moreno-Cropper 7 pass from Haener (Lynch kick), 7:16. FRES_Brooks 16 pass from Haener (Lynch kick), :41. FRES_Moreno-Cropper 59 pass from Haener (Lynch kick), 6:22. Fourth Quarter. FRES_Remigio 11 pass from Haener (Lynch kick), 14:18. FRES_Gilliam 7 run (Lynch kick), 9:33. HAW_Bryant-Lelei 1 run (Shipley...
Yardbarker

Darius Garland And Donovan Mitchell Are Making Cavaliers History

When the Cleveland Cavaliers traded for Donovan Mitchell, the goal was to create a dynamic back court Mitchell teaming up with All-Star point guard Darius Garland. While the two have seen limited time together in the regular season due to injuries, when the pair have been on the floor together it has been electric.
CLEVELAND, OH
ESPN

VanVleet has 30 points and 11 assists as Raptors beat Bulls

TORONTON -- — Fred VanVleet returned from injury with season highs of 30 points and 11 assists, Scottie Barnes had 19 points and 10 rebounds, and the Toronto Raptors overcame the absence of leading scorer Pascal Siakam to beat the Chicago Bulls 113-104 on Sunday. O.G. Anunoby scored 22...
CHICAGO, IL

