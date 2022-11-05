Read full article on original website
Kyrie Irving's One-Word Answer When Asked If LeBron James Had Reached Michael Jordan's Level In 2018
Kyrie Irving had a simple response when asked about the Michael Jordan-LeBron James comparison in 2018.
hotnewhiphop.com
Stephen A. Smith Reveals Where Nets Stand With Kyrie Irving
Stephen A. Smith came through with some interesting information this morning. Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets are in a peculiar situation that is not exactly beneficial for either side. The Nets took action against Kyrie last night and suspended him following a week of questioning over his beliefs. After sharing a questionable documentary, Kyrie was criticized, and he largely refused to apologize.
Kevin Durant trade: 4 teams that must go all in on blockbuster deal after Kyrie Irving’s suspension
As the Brooklyn Nets prepare to rebuild their roster, All-NBA forward Kevin Durant may appear on the trading block once again. Keep in mind that the Brooklyn Nets are in shambles. They simply haven’t looked good on the court, and they’ve been an even more comedic circus of blunders off the court. Kevin Durant won’t say it, but he’d be better off out. Here we will look at the four teams that must go all in on a blockbuster Kevin Durant trade after Kyrie Irving’s suspension.
Nets owner ‘completely done’ with Kyrie Irving?
On Thursday, the Brooklyn Nets announced that Kyrie Irving had been suspended at least five games without pay. That decision was reached following Irving’s promotion of a film the Nets say is “deeply disturbing antisemitic hate.” They offered further explanation in a lengthy statement. “Over the last...
“Draymond Has Been Following LeBron Around Like A Puppy Dog These Last Couple Of Years”, Says NBA Executive
According to the executive, there was an idea of LeBron James bringing Draymond Green to Los Angeles.
Angela Rye Reportedly Dating ESPN Analyst Jalen Rose
It appears Angela Rye is officially off the market after several news outlets are reporting that she is dating ESPN host and former Michigan Pacers baller Jalen Rose. The pair were recently spotted together at Tina Knowles’ 5th annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford at Barker Hangar.
La La Anthony Showed Up To Support Ex-Hubby Carmelo Anthony’s New NYC Club
La La Anthony attended the grand opening of Carmelo Anthony's new club 9 Jones and was overheard saying the space "felt like home." The post La La Anthony Showed Up To Support Ex-Hubby Carmelo Anthony’s New NYC Club appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Brittany Mahomes Drops ‘Fire’ Photos During Chiefs SNF Game, Internet Has Words
While the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Tennessee Titans on NFL Sunday Night Football, Brittany Mahomes was in attendance. Donned in black with boots to match and a long red overcoat, she took some pictures from the tunnel and sideline. Fans, as usual, were ready to sound off on just about anything related to the pictures.
Chiefs’ Travis Kelce Thinks Russell Wilson Is ‘Trolling’ Everyone With His ‘Nonsense’
Travis Kelce might’ve just hit the nail on the head when it comes to what Russell Wilson has been up to this season. The NFL QB has been the center of attention for much of the season, and not necessarily for good reason. But while his behavior might be a little peculiar to some, Chiefs star Kelce thinks it’s all part of a game that Wilson is playing.
Tom Brady’s New Video Leaves Social Media Highly Confused
Tom Brady has been a constant fixture in the headlines recently due to his divorce from supermodel wife Gisele Bundchen. However, at the moment, it’s his latest post that has social media talking. The NFL star took to Instagram earlier this week with a video that many are having a wildly difficult time figuring out whether it’s actually real or not.
Yardbarker
NBA Insider Says Ben Simmons Has No Trade Value: "Interest Has Dissipated."
At his peak, Ben Simmons was a DPOY candidate and All-Star who was elite at slashing and playmaking. However, this season, Simmons has looked like a shell of his former self in his games for the Nets thus far. When he first made his trade request from the Philadelphia 76ers,...
ESPN
Kevin Durant wants to join Commanders' new ownership group
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Kevin Durant, a lifelong fan of the Washington Commanders, says he is hopeful that he can be part of the organization's new ownership group if the opportunity ever presented itself. The Brooklyn Nets star forward follows the Commanders religiously and is waiting to see what happens with...
Tim McGraw Reacts to Saturday’s Biggest Sports Events, And He’s Got Mixed Feelings
If you see Tim McGraw smiling ear-to-ear, just know it might not have anything to… The post Tim McGraw Reacts to Saturday’s Biggest Sports Events, And He’s Got Mixed Feelings appeared first on Outsider.
Paul Pierce Says Kawhi Leonard Isn’t Held ‘Accountable Enough’
The star forward has missed substantial time over the past few years, and has played in just two of the Clippers’ nine games this season due to a lingering knee issue.
Jayson Tatum on how a friend helped save the Boston Celtics star from eviction
You might not think that Jayson Tatum’s background involved life on the edge of a precarious stability at times in his youth that even nearly saw the St. Louis native evicted from a house they lived in that was under threat fo foreclosure based on the stylish fashion he often wears postgame.
Nicolas Claxton Directly Tells Brooklyn Nets He Wants To Leave The Team
Nicolas Claxton has had enough of the drama and wants out of the Brooklyn Nets.
Amazing photo of Kevin Durant’s ankle-breaker on Wizards goes viral
Kevin Durant had his James Harden-on-Wesley Johnson moment against the Washington Wizards on Friday night. The Brooklyn Nets star Durant went viral for his sadistic ankle-breaker on Wizards center Daniel Gafford in the first half. Durant hit Gafford with a vicious double crossover move, turning his foot ligaments into spaghetti before sinking the jumper from the right elbow. Check it out.
iheart.com
Chris Broussard on Kyrie Irving: 'This Could Be His Last Season in the NBA'
Chris Broussard: “I think his career, not this season, but is in jeopardy going forward because if he doesn’t come off this stance I think this could be his last season in the NBA.”. Rob Parker: “I don’t think you’re crazy by making that statement. After a while,...
New York Knicks Fan Wins Car on Miraculous Half-Court Shot, Madison Square Garden Erupts: WATCH
The magic of John Starks still lives in Madison Square Garden. On Saturday night, a… The post New York Knicks Fan Wins Car on Miraculous Half-Court Shot, Madison Square Garden Erupts: WATCH appeared first on Outsider.
Lakers News: Latest On Health Of Patrick Beverley
Pat Bev's status heading into today's matinee.
Outsider.com
