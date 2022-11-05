Read full article on original website
Lori Woo
2d ago
So tired of reading about drunk drivers they create misery and death to innocent victims! Read recently a woman arrested for her 7th DUI....she should have been sentenced to at least a year after her 3rd DUI...that is the problem...just fines!
