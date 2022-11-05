Read full article on original website
Kubalik's overtime goal lifts Red Wings past Rangers 3-2
Post Register
Kubalik scores in OT to give Red Wings 3-2 win over Rangers
ESPN
Avalanche top Blue Jackets 5-1 to sweep Finland series
TAMPERE, Finland -- — Artturi Lehkonen scored in his home country, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-1 on Saturday for a sweep of the NHL's two-game series in Finland. Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon each had three assists for the Stanley Cup champion Avalanche, who...
ESPN
Kucherov posts goal, 3 assists as Lightning beat Sabres 5-3
TAMPA, Fla. -- — Nikita Kucherov had an empty-net goal and three assists, Nick Perbix added his first NHL goal, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-3 on Saturday night. Perbix, in his ninth career game, made it 4-3 on his shot from above the right...
Yardbarker
Sabres reveal alternate jersey
The Buffalo Sabres have officially revealed their newest alternate jersey, returning to the team’s red, black, and white look they donned from 1996-2006. It’s not the team’s first usage of the logo this season, utilizing it on the new Reverse Retro uniform. Still, it’s the return of the red and black colors that sparked much conversation about the team’s utilization of it in the mid-90s. But nostalgia sells, and it’s clearly a popular choice among fans.
NHL
Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 5, Sabres 3
This was a game in which both teams enjoyed strong segments and carried play. Although the shot totals weren't especially high - the Lightning outshot the Sabres, 30-24 - goaltenders Brian Elliott and Eric Comrie each had to deal with a number of scoring chances. In the end, however, the Lightning did hold an advantage. They owned more possession and out-chanced the Sabres. And they rallied from a 3-2 third period deficit to win the game in regulation.
NHL
Recap: Lightning 5, Sabres 3
Down in the third, Tampa Bay rallies with three unanswered goals to defeat the Sabres at AMALIE Arena on Saturday. For the second-straight game, the Lightning were locked in a back-and-forth affair. The Bolts and Sabres traded tallies all night long on Saturday, with both teams holding leads, but neither...
The Hockey Writers
Lightning Stock Up, Stock Down: Perbix, Hedman, Shortys & More
Welcome to this edition of the Tampa Bay Lightning’s Stock Up and Stock Down, a weekly column detailing the highs and lows of the team’s performance. The Tampa Bay Lightning enjoyed some home cooking this week, going 2-0-1 to raise their season record to 7-4-1. It was difficult, as they had to come from behind in the third period to win against the Ottawa Senators and the Buffalo Sabres. In fact, they have had to do that in three of their last six victories. It’s not something they want to do consistently, but it’s nice to know they have what it takes to come back late in games.
ESPN
Reinhart scores 2, Panthers end trip with 5-3 win over Ducks
ANAHEIM, Calif. -- — Sam Reinhart was able to celebrate his 27th birthday with two goals and hopefully a bit of confidence. The Florida forward scored twice in the third period as the Panthers finished off a four-game road trip with a 5-3 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday night.
Post Register
Bruins cut ties with player who bullied Black classmate
BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins decided Sunday to rescind their contract offer to prospect Mitchell Miller, who had his draft rights relinquished by Arizona for bullying a Black classmate with developmental disabilities in middle school. The team signed Miller to an entry-level contract Friday, prompting criticism from players...
Post Register
Bruins' Neely: Team 'dropped the ball' in signing Miller
BOSTON (AP) — Bruins President Cam Neely said Monday the team “dropped the ball" with its internal vetting of Mitchell Miller, ultimately leading to the decision to rescind its contract offer to the defenseman. The 20-year-old Miller was selected by Arizona in the fourth round of the 2020...
FOX Sports
Canadiens visit the Red Wings after Suzuki's 2-goal game
Montreal Canadiens (5-6-1, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (7-3-2, second in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens visit the Detroit Red Wings after Nicholas Suzuki scored two goals in the Canadiens' 6-4 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights. Detroit has gone 7-3-2 overall with...
