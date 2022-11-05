ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

spokanepublicradio.org

High winds, first snow coming to the Inland Northwest this week

The National Weather Service is warning of high winds expected to blow through the Inland Northwest Friday and Saturday. Meteorologist Laurie Nisbet says steady breezes will arrive Thursday evening and increase overnight into the 10-to-20 mile-an-hour range Friday morning. She says gusts to 50 miles an hour are possible in Spokane, Ritzville and the Palouse, but there’s still some uncertainty about that.
SPOKANE, WA
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Head-on collision in north Idaho sends 5 to hospital

BOISE, Idaho — Five people were sent to the hospital after sustaining injuries in a head-on collision on Highway 95 Saturday night, in Latah County. According to Idaho State Police (ISP), a 16-year-old boy was driving a Honda Minivan with several of his family members, when he lost control of the vehicle and crossed over the center dividing line and collided head-on with a Hyundai SUV.
LATAH COUNTY, ID
pullmanradio.com

November Leaf Collection Schedule in Pullman

City Maintenance crews plan to visit neighborhoods for leaf pickup starting in November per the following schedule:. To prepare for leaf collection, rake loose leaves into the street near the curb no more than two days before pickup. Do not bag leaves or mix piles with things like tree limbs or trash; crews will not pick up. Park legally off street to allow easier access for leaf collection crews.
PULLMAN, WA
pullmanradio.com

22 Year Old Man Sent To Prison For Leading Local Idaho Law Enforcement On High Speed Car Chase

The 22 year old man convicted of leading local law enforcement in Idaho on a dangerous high speed car chase has been sent to prison. Samuel Beyer was sentenced to 5 years in prison by Latah County Second District Court Judge John Judge on Thursday. Beyer will be eligible for parole after two years. Judge Judge retained jurisdiction in the case and will review the sentence in about a year. Beyer previously pleaded guilty to felony eluding.
MOSCOW, ID
KHQ Right Now

Asotin County deputy charged with assault during arrest

An Asotin County Sheriff's Office deputy has been charged with assault after using excessive force during an arrest. Detectives say that deputy Michael Divino was arresting a woman for a DUI when he grabbed the woman by her neck and slammed her head into a door. He is set to make his first court appearance in two weeks.
ASOTIN COUNTY, WA
theeasterner.org

Campus police alert students to be aware of “date rape” drugs

EWUPD (Eastern Washington Police Department) asks that students report strange behaviors on their anonymous TipLine at 509-359-4286 or report at their EWU reporting site. EWUDP also offers tips in the email so that students can avoid dangerous situations. These tips include avoiding communal beverage bowls, keeping an eye on your drink and never accepting beverages from strangers.
CHENEY, WA
pullmanradio.com

Pullman Couple Found Living With Over A Dozen Dead Animals Pleads Guilty To Animal Cruelty

The Pullman couple charged with animal cruelty after over a dozen dead animals were found inside their College Hill apartment have pleaded guilty. 20 year old Sydney Weston and 22 year old Carson Hammer each pleaded guilty to 3 counts of felony 1st degree animal cruelty in Whitman County Superior Court on Friday. The case began in March when Pullman Police responded to a report of dead animals inside the couple’s apartment. Pullman Police executed a search warrant on the residence and found 13 dead animals including a dog and ferrets. Police rescued 9 animals including dogs and cats. Those animals were found in very poor condition with some of them near death. The rescued animals were treated at the Whitman County Humane Society in Pullman. All of those animals survived.
PULLMAN, WA

