Read full article on original website
Related
spokanepublicradio.org
High winds, first snow coming to the Inland Northwest this week
The National Weather Service is warning of high winds expected to blow through the Inland Northwest Friday and Saturday. Meteorologist Laurie Nisbet says steady breezes will arrive Thursday evening and increase overnight into the 10-to-20 mile-an-hour range Friday morning. She says gusts to 50 miles an hour are possible in Spokane, Ritzville and the Palouse, but there’s still some uncertainty about that.
Two Transported to Hospital Following Three Vehicle Crash on US12 at Michigan Avenue in Orofino
OROFINO - On Thursday, November 3 at approximately 12:00 p.m., law enforcement and medical crews were dispatched to a three-vehicle crash with injuries at the intersection of US Highway 12 and Michigan Avenue in Orofino. According to a press release from the Idaho State Police, a 19-year-old woman in a...
Head-on collision in north Idaho sends 5 to hospital
BOISE, Idaho — Five people were sent to the hospital after sustaining injuries in a head-on collision on Highway 95 Saturday night, in Latah County. According to Idaho State Police (ISP), a 16-year-old boy was driving a Honda Minivan with several of his family members, when he lost control of the vehicle and crossed over the center dividing line and collided head-on with a Hyundai SUV.
pullmanradio.com
November Leaf Collection Schedule in Pullman
City Maintenance crews plan to visit neighborhoods for leaf pickup starting in November per the following schedule:. To prepare for leaf collection, rake loose leaves into the street near the curb no more than two days before pickup. Do not bag leaves or mix piles with things like tree limbs or trash; crews will not pick up. Park legally off street to allow easier access for leaf collection crews.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Lewiston Among Idaho's Seven Most Beautiful Cities, According to WorldAtlas
LEWISTON - The city of Lewiston has been named one of the seven most beautiful cities in Idaho, according to Worldatlas.com. The website compiled a list of the seven most beautiful Idaho cities that are "must see." Lewiston was joined on the list by Garden City, Idaho Falls, Ketchum, Pocatello,...
Police Find Body in Clearwater River Early Monday Morning
LEWISTON - Early Monday morning, deputies from Nez Perce County, Idaho State Troopers and Nez Perce Tribal Police responded to an abandon vehicle on Highway 12, near milepost 22. The Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office says an animal was located inside the vehicle along with fishing gear. It appeared the...
pullmanradio.com
22 Year Old Man Sent To Prison For Leading Local Idaho Law Enforcement On High Speed Car Chase
The 22 year old man convicted of leading local law enforcement in Idaho on a dangerous high speed car chase has been sent to prison. Samuel Beyer was sentenced to 5 years in prison by Latah County Second District Court Judge John Judge on Thursday. Beyer will be eligible for parole after two years. Judge Judge retained jurisdiction in the case and will review the sentence in about a year. Beyer previously pleaded guilty to felony eluding.
Assault Charges Filed Against Asotin County Deputy Michael Babino
ASOTIN COUNTY - Last week, charging documents were filed with the District Court in Asotin County against Deputy Michael Babino of the Asotin County Sheriff’s Office. Deputy Babino was placed on unpaid administrative leave on November 2 while this case is pending. According to the documents, two counts of...
KHQ Right Now
Asotin County deputy charged with assault during arrest
An Asotin County Sheriff's Office deputy has been charged with assault after using excessive force during an arrest. Detectives say that deputy Michael Divino was arresting a woman for a DUI when he grabbed the woman by her neck and slammed her head into a door. He is set to make his first court appearance in two weeks.
theeasterner.org
Campus police alert students to be aware of “date rape” drugs
EWUPD (Eastern Washington Police Department) asks that students report strange behaviors on their anonymous TipLine at 509-359-4286 or report at their EWU reporting site. EWUDP also offers tips in the email so that students can avoid dangerous situations. These tips include avoiding communal beverage bowls, keeping an eye on your drink and never accepting beverages from strangers.
KLEWTV
Kamiah woman works to spread message about positive body image from her own experience
When you sit down and have a conversation with Karly Rose Pardue-Williams, you would not get any hint of insecurity from her. She owns her own business, Klassy Studios, with a salon in on Lewiston's Main Street, a location in Lynnwood, Washington, and one in her home town of Kamiah.
pullmanradio.com
Pullman Couple Found Living With Over A Dozen Dead Animals Pleads Guilty To Animal Cruelty
The Pullman couple charged with animal cruelty after over a dozen dead animals were found inside their College Hill apartment have pleaded guilty. 20 year old Sydney Weston and 22 year old Carson Hammer each pleaded guilty to 3 counts of felony 1st degree animal cruelty in Whitman County Superior Court on Friday. The case began in March when Pullman Police responded to a report of dead animals inside the couple’s apartment. Pullman Police executed a search warrant on the residence and found 13 dead animals including a dog and ferrets. Police rescued 9 animals including dogs and cats. Those animals were found in very poor condition with some of them near death. The rescued animals were treated at the Whitman County Humane Society in Pullman. All of those animals survived.
Comments / 0