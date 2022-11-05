ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mission Viejo, CA

JSerra football coach Scott McKnight taken off field following pregame collision with player

By Lance Smith, SBLive
 2 days ago

MISSION VIEJO, Calif. — Scott McKnight, a third-year coach at Orange County football power JSerra-San Juan Capistrano, was carted off the field following a pregame "friendly fire" collision with one of his players.

In a scene normally reserved for players during a game, McKnight was put on a stretcher and fitted for a neck brace.  He was taken away by ambulance to a local hospital with all the symptoms of a concussion.

JSerra Catholic coach Scott McKnight was carted away by stretcher just before 7 p.m. kickoff time as the Lions prepared for a first-round playoff game at Santa Margarita.

The team's first-round Southern Section Division I playoff game versus Santa Margarita at Saddleback College was delayed 15 minutes due to mishap.

According to reports, McKnight was breathing and moving normally.

Previous head coach Pat Harlow is now filling in for McKnight to start the game.

Just before the first half, Santa Margarita took a 20-5 lead.

This is a developing story

RIVERSIDE, CA
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
