Tempe, AZ

Ana Jih-Schiff Sweeps Breaststroke Events, UCLA Beats Arizona State in Dual Meet

Ana Jih-Schiff Sweeps Breaststroke Events, UCLA Beats Arizona State in Dual Meet. The Bruins of UCLA are four-for-four in dual meet wins this season. After beating Arizona Friday, UCLA topped Arizona State Saturday by a 183-to-116 margin. Ana Jih-Schiff was the top performer for UCLA as she swept the 100 breaststroke (1:02.16) and 200 breast (2:14.68), and she joined with teammates Sophia Kosturos, Gabby Dang and Claire Grover in a 200 medley relay win.
TEMPE, AZ
Marlene Kahler, Chris O’Grady Lead USC Trojans to Sweep of Arizona Wildcats

Marlene Kahler, Chris O’Grady Lead USC Trojans to Sweep of Arizona Wildcats. After a Friday afternoon dual meet against Arizona State, the University of Southern California teams faced the other major program from the Grand Canyon State, the Arizona Wildcats. The Trojans were victorious against both Tucson-based programs, with the women winning 165 to 128 and the men earning a 168-132 victory over Arizona.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Katrina Bellio, Ana Jih-Schiff Lead UCLA Win over Arizona

Katrina Bellio, Ana Jih-Schiff Lead UCLA Win over Arizona. Two wins each by Katrina Bellio and Ana Jih-Schiff piloted UCLA to a decisive 177-123 win over Arizona in a dual meet on Friday. The No. 20 ranked Bruins improved to 3-0 on the dual-meet season. UCLA started with 1-2 finishes...
LOS ANGELES, CA

