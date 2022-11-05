Marlene Kahler, Chris O’Grady Lead USC Trojans to Sweep of Arizona Wildcats. After a Friday afternoon dual meet against Arizona State, the University of Southern California teams faced the other major program from the Grand Canyon State, the Arizona Wildcats. The Trojans were victorious against both Tucson-based programs, with the women winning 165 to 128 and the men earning a 168-132 victory over Arizona.

