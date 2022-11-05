ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
foxbangor.com

Bucksport rides hot first half to Class C Gold Ball win over Maranacook

HAMPDEN – Two early goals for Bucksport gave them the momentum they needed to capture the program’s first ever Gold Ball. Freshman Addison Goss would nail the Bucks’ first goal to make it 1-0 23 minutes into the game. Senior Alyx Frazell would hit the second goal of the first half for the Bucks to make it 2-0 with just over 10 minutes to play until the break.
BUCKSPORT, ME
foxbangor.com

North Yarmouth Academy defeats Penobscot Valley and Madawaska, sweeps Class D soccer state finals

DEERING – It was a big day for North Yarmouth Academy soccer on Saturday, taking home both Class D Gold Balls over the northern champions. NYA girls were victorious in a big way, taking an 8-0 victory over PVHS. For the boys, they trailed 1-0 to Madawaska, before tying the game before the break and taking an early second half lead. They would go onto win 2-1.
YARMOUTH, ME
mainernews.com

Central Maine’s Powers

Decades before legalization, before Purple Panty Droppers and Meatbreath, before Silver Haze and Mother of Cherries, there was Burnham RedEye, a legendary strain of cannabis grown in Burnham, Maine. High Times featured Burnham RedEye twice as its centerfold. David Letterman referenced it during a Late Show monologue that briefly put Central Maine on the then still-illicit national cannabis map. According to those in the know, Burnham RedEye held its own alongside Alaska’s Matanuska Thunder Fuck and Humboldt County California’s world-renown cultivars.
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

Presque Isle Man Leads Police on a 58-Mile Chase at 100+ MPH

A Presque Isle man faces multiple charges, including kidnapping, after leading police on a high-speed chase that traveled from Medway to Lincoln. Brandin Bouchard, 34, tried to flee from police in his vehicle and, eventually, on foot, before being taken into custody after a wild pursuit. The incident began shortly after 4:00 Wednesday morning when East Millinocket Police Sergeant Kennedy noticed a motor vehicle with multiple defects. He pulled the vehicle over on I-95 in Medway, shortly after it had left the Circle K convenience store. As Kennedy was speaking with the people in the vehicle, the driver suddenly sped off. Kennedy pursued the vehicle as it began driving erratically, traveling at speeds ranging from 60 to more than 100 miles per hour.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
foxbangor.com

Hermon’s Pottle Field referendum question

HERMON– Hermon residents will be voting to decide if funding to renew a athletic field should be approved. Voters previously approved the upgrades in the 2021 primary but with the cost of the project now higher than expected, the school committee and town council decided that voters should have a second chance to decide.
HERMON, ME
I-95 FM

Would You Like To See A Locally Owned Steakhouse In Bangor?

There are lots of great choices for local food here in the Bangor area, but one thing seems to be missing. With all due respect to the amazing Longhorn Steakhouse on Hogan Road in Bangor, it is a national chain restaurant, so that got us thinking about whether or not a locally owned business focused on serving up delicious steaks would work here in the area.
BANGOR, ME
eastcoasttraveller.com

5 Best Pizza Shops in Bangor Maine

If you're in Bangor, Maine, and looking for a good pizza restaurant, you might want to try Angelo's Pizzeria. It offers a wide selection of Italian pizzas, plus delivery services. This restaurant provides efficient service, reasonable prices, and a spectacular ambiance. The restaurant has received good reviews and is a local favorite.
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Bangor Band is Back

BANGOR — New England’s oldest continuous community band is back to indoor performances. After a brief hiatus dues to covid-19 the Bangor band is back in the peaks auditorium at Bangor High School for their Harvest Concert. The Bangor band has a rich history of concerts for the...
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Maine Warden Service ask for community’s help

AUGUSTA — The Maine Warden Service is seeking information regarding an illegally killed moose in northern Aroostook County, and information regarding a bald eagle that was shot and injured in Mattawamkeag. According to the Maine Warden Service Facebook page a moose was found in Township 13, Range 11 WELS...
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
B98.5

Maine Will Experience A Late Fall “Heatwave” This Weekend

By now, most normal people have packed away all of their "summer" clothes. T-Shirts, short pants, light jackets, etc. Well, you may end up needing some of those clothes this weekend. It looks like we are going to be dealing with some unseasonably warm temperatures this Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.
MAINE STATE
foxbangor.com

Many streets with road work in Bangor this week

BANGOR– Many streets in Bangor will be closed or have delays due to construction this week. City Paving will continue today on the following streets:. Hancock St from the intersection of Washington street to Oak St. Washington Street from Oak St to Hancock Street. There will be significant traffic...
BANGOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Stolen, sunken vehicle pulled from Sidney boat landing

SIDNEY, Maine — A stolen, submerged truck was pulled from a Sidney boat landing on Friday. Deputies from the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office responded to a complaint of an "illegally parked vehicle" at the boat landing on Hosta Lane where "only the very top of the cab portion" was visible, according to a Facebook post made by the sheriff's office.
SIDNEY, ME
101.9 The Rock

Presque Isle Man Arrested After High-Speed Chase in Penobscot County

A Presque Isle man is facing numerous charges following a high-speed police chase early Wednesday morning from Medway to Lincoln, Maine. The East Millinocket Police Department says Sgt. Michael Kennedy pulled over a car on Interstate 95 shortly after 4:00 a.m. after observing defects on the vehicle as it left the Circle K convenience store in Medway. While Sgt. Kennedy was speaking with occupants in the car, the driver allegedly took off at a high rate of speed.
PENOBSCOT COUNTY, ME
penbaypilot.com

Belfast Police beat

BELFAST — Belfast Police reported the following activity Oct. 23-30. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Oct. 24. Shawn Jones, 35, of Belfast, was arrested for...
BELFAST, ME

