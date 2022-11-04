Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Adam’ editor becomes the latest DCU alum to lament ‘Batman v Superman’
It obviously wasn’t his intention, but Zack Snyder has inadvertently forged a reputation for directing some of the most hotly-contested and endlessly-debated comic book adaptations of the modern era. Watchmen, Man of Steel, and HBO Max’s Justice League have plenty of supporters and detractors, but none have stoked the fires quite like Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.
wegotthiscovered.com
Superhero sleuths convinced they know what Jason Momoa’s ‘dream’ DCU project is, and it’s not the SnyderVerse
We’ve officially entered a brand new era, with James Gunn and Peter Safran now overseeing DC Studios as the company’s freshly-installed co-CEOs, and it hasn’t taken long for the flames of speculation to begin being fanned. The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker creator’s heartfelt Twitter thread promising to...
wegotthiscovered.com
A pair of A-grade Peter Parkers rumored to show up in ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’
As the sequel to not just one of the best animated movies of the last decade, but arguably one of cinema’s finest comic book adaptations ever, there’s a whole heap of pressure and expectation on next year’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. It doesn’t help that the anticipation...
wegotthiscovered.com
The unheralded anchor of Netflix’s Defenders Saga enjoys a rare moment in the spotlight
When it comes to The Defenders, one would think that the most important component — the glue that holds the team together — would be one of its core members; Daredevil, Luke Cage, Jessica Jones or Iron Fist (Punisher, who’s an anti-hero, doesn’t really count in this regard). But it isn’t. If not for the main heroes, who else could be the saving grace of Hell’s Kitchen’s Avengers equivalent? Let’s take a closer look at the supporting cast, namely Foggy Nelson, Malcolm Ducasse, Karen Page and Trish Walker. Both Malcolm and Trish are vital to Jessica’s character arc, but not as relevant to the others. Foggy is Daredevil’s go-to, but he doesn’t have much significance in the other shows. So that leaves Karen Page, who is, in fact, the unheralded anchor of The Defenders. And Reddit agrees in a shockingly rare moment of appreciation.
wegotthiscovered.com
Vincent D’Onofrio shares iconic ‘Daredevil’ scene as ‘Born Again’ gears up to shoot
The three seasons of Daredevil that aired on Netflix between 2015 and 2018 were jam-packed with memorable, cinematic, moments. Regardless of its reputation for having some of the most well-constructed fight scenes in Marvel live-action, it was never just about the action for this show, as one particular scene shared by Wilson Fisk actor Vincent D’Onofrio proves particularly well.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Deadpool 3’ details suggest it could be a surprise sequel to one of the best X-Men movies
As of now, the only official details we know about Deadpool 3‘s plotline are that it will finally see Ryan Reynolds’ Wade Wilson share the screen with Wolverine. Hugh Jackman is making his surprise return as Logan in the Merc with the Mouth’s MCU debut, but it’s possible that Jackman’s involvement alone gives away the fact that the threequel will actually serve as an unexpected follow-up to one of Fox’s finest X-Men movies.
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn’s first Mastodon post teases a possible future DC villain
Twitter users have just been given more incentive to jump ship from the Elon Musk-owned platform over to Mastodon, after James Gunn potentially hinted towards the DC Universe’s future in his first post on the platform, forgoing the usual channels where he drops little teases. Gunn’s maiden post on...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ endures both devotion and derision as a sexy civil war rages
With the review embargo having been lifted, the first reactions to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever are now out there—and thankfully they could not be more positive, with the critics heaping praise on Ryan Coogler’s movie. And yet social media has been flinging scorn at the sequel today, thanks to the latest promo unveiling a disappointing character design. Elsewhere in the Marvel universe, a sexy civil war is raging between the armies of two Avengers.
wegotthiscovered.com
A terrible festive horror remake with a surprisingly stacked cast gets reappraised as a classic
Horror and Christmas go together like Elon Musk and terrible decisions, or like Hollywood and needless remakes. Thanks to the factory-like churn of Hollywood, anything which was once good gets remade to often terrifying results. 2006 saw one of the most needlessly and almost offensively bland remakes in Black Christmas....
wegotthiscovered.com
Who is Eywa in ‘Avatar?’
There’s no denying Avatar is James Cameron’s magnum opus. When the first movie came out in 2009, audiences were introduced to the planet of Pandora, the Na’vi people who inhabit it, and all the history, lore, mythology, language, topography, and minutiae Cameron hid under every nook and cranny. Yet, the biggest detail of all, the one that holds the Na’vi people together like glue and served as a major plot point for the first movie, is Eywa.
wegotthiscovered.com
As a new ‘Black Panther’ hero is unveiled, fans are left singing ‘Go Go Power Rangers’
So far, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has enjoyed incredibly positive buzz, but the much-anticipated sequel might be stumbling in its final hurdle as a new promo released by Marvel Studios has finally unveiled our first proper look at Ironheart in her full armor, just days before the movie hits theaters… And fans are not impressed. In fact, the teen heroine’s super-suit is leading to a lot of negative comparisons to TV’s favorite punching bag, the Power Rangers.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Tom Holland lined up for a swift Spider-Man return as Marvel fans get blamed for a DC movie’s ban
It’s been another big week for the world of Marvel, even if we can expect all of the focus to shift towards Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as the hotly-anticipated sequel gears up to tear the box office a new one this coming Friday. Today finds Tom Holland being linked with a surprisingly swift return as Spider-Man, while MCU fans are catching some heat for allegedly pushing for a DC blockbuster to get banned from an entire nation. Straightforward, the world of superheroes most certainly is not.
wegotthiscovered.com
We’ll sadly never see Marvel’s wildest Black Panther in the MCU
With Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on the cusp of no doubt killing it in theaters this weekend, the MCU fandom’s hype over meeting the latest protector of Wakanda is at an all-time high. The mystery of who will be taking over King T’Challa’s mantle has been raging for years now, but the question is finally about to be definitively answered. Still, whoever it is, we can rest assured that it won’t be the craziest take on the character in the history of Marvel Comics. For shame.
wegotthiscovered.com
DCU diehards shoot down the notion of a crossover nobody’s asking for
It’s been quite the year for DC Comics’ campaign on the big screen; not only did they acquire some heavyweight talent in James Gunn and Peter Safran as the newly-branded DC Universe‘s answer to Marvel’s Kevin Feige, but Dwayne Johnson’s decade-long passion project, Black Adam, has been hitting a homerun at the box office, further signaling an exciting new direction for some of history’s most beloved comic book characters.
Comments / 0