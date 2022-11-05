Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gun owners say blocking part of Ohio gun law doesn’t make sense
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One local gun rights activist is calling a Franklin County judge’s temporary injunction against part of a state self-defense bill “meaningless.” One day after a judge granted the city of Columbus’ 2019 motion to block part of a gun law it claims violates the city’s right to pass ordinances, Eric Delbert, […]
Ohio wants to ditch the switch
Could this past weekend be the last time our clocks fall back?. The big picture: The federal Sunshine Protection Act would make daylight saving time permanent in 2023. It is currently waiting on approval in the House after the Senate passed it earlier this year. Between the lines: Federal law...
Part of an Ohio self-defense gun law is blocked, for now
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A judge in Franklin County issued a preliminary injunction Wednesday blocking — at least for now — part of a 2018 state law that expanded self-defense protections and other gun rights. Franklin County Court of Common Pleas Judge Stephen McIntosh granted the temporary preliminary injunction more than three years after the […]
iheart.com
Court Injunction Temporarily Blocking Expanded Self-Defense Ohio Gun Law
A court injunction is now temporarily blocking part of Ohio's expanded self-defense gun law. A Franklin County judge has granted the preliminary action, limiting House Bill 228, which was originally passed in 2018. The injunction stems from a lawsuit filed by the City of Columbus, blocking a section of the...
WLWT 5
A look at Ohio's Senate race: JD Vance, Tim Ryan appeal to voters as midterms approach
Tim Ryan, one-time college football quarterback, started his day Saturday in Mt. Lookout, calling the political plays late in the final quarter of the mid-term. A huge welcome banner, rows of yard signs and committed supporters were out front awaiting his arrival. After the initial hugs and handshakes, Ryan launched...
WCPO
Ohio lawmaker proposes prohibition on non-existent vaccine mandate
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A bill introduced by a republican lawmaker in Ohio would prohibit schools from enforcing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate, one that does not currently exist and legally wouldn't be able to take place in public institutions anyway. The pandemic divided Ohioans and exacerbated an already growing movement...
buckeyefirearms.org
Regardless of Ruling, Ohio Cities CANNOT Regulate Firearms
Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Steven McIntosh sided with Columbus in a recent ruling that deals in part with Ohio's "preemption" laws and HB 228. However, the City of Columbus and recent media reports are misleading the public about what this ruling means. "Our reading of this ruling is that...
Ohio State Bar Association asks campaign to remove ad
The Ohio State Bar Association has asked Supreme Court candidate Patrick DeWine's campaign to pull or amend one ad.
Ohio's Most Dangerous Highways
Ohio is a state with many highways. Some are more dangerous than others. Let's take a look at those. Interstate 71 highway symbol.Public Domain, Wikimedia. Be aware of the highways in Ohio that are the most dangerous. The most hazardous ones are those with the most accidents, especially fatal ones. This article will look at Ohio's most dangerous highways based on our research, including data from the U.S. Department of Transportation's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS). We examined data for interstate highways, national highways, and state roads to compile our list of the most dangerous.
What is ‘hooning,’ and why are Ohio lawmakers trying to pass a law against it?
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Ohio lawmakers want to slam the breaks on “hooning,” or reckless driving, putting forward a […] The post What is ‘hooning,’ and why are Ohio lawmakers trying to pass a law against it? appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
wyso.org
Oath Keepers trial: Fiance of Ohioan Jessica Watkins testifies
Jessica Watkins’ fiance continued his testimony Friday morning in federal court in the most significant Jan. 6 insurrection case to date. Watkins of Champaign county faces seditious conspiracy charges, as do four other people connected to the Oath Keepers. Montana Siniff described during his testimony how he met Watkins...
WKYC
Races to watch in Ohio: NBC's Chuck Todd breaks down why the midterm elections could have long-term impacts on Ohio
CLEVELAND — With the election just days away, 3News is keeping a close eye on races to watch across the country and here in Ohio. To put it all in perspective, NBC's Political Director and "Meet the Press" moderator Chuck Todd shared some insights on a few races, in particular, that stands out in the Buckeye State.
cwcolumbus.com
Secretary of State Frank LaRose shares important tips Ohioans should know before voting
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — With Election Day less than 48 hours away, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose is reminding voters that there is crucial information they need to know before casting their ballot. LaRose said they've seen big numbers with early voting. "We're seeing incredibly high turnout for...
Your 2022 Ohio Midterm Election Guide
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. The 2022 Ohio midterms are coming up soon, so we made you […] The post Your 2022 Ohio Midterm Election Guide appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
FBI seeking information on 1994 Ohio cold case homicides
The Bureau is looking for information on the death of Sarah Rae Boehm, who was 14 when she disappeared July 14, 1994, from her home in Beaver County.
Ohio House GOP candidate still owes at least $1.45 million from 2014 fraud judgments, plaintiffs say
COLUMBUS, Ohio – A GOP candidate for a Columbus area seat in the Ohio House did not disclose to a state ethics committee a $150,000 judgement against him from a lender who accused him of fraudulent business practices in 2012. The plaintiff who sued him says David Dobos, who...
themountvernongrapevine.com
Fourteen Individuals Convicted of Stealing Venison and Poaching Ohio Deer
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife recently closed the adjudication phase of one of Ohio’s largest white-tailed deer commercialization cases, spanning four counties and two states. The case primarily concerned A&E Deer Processing in Gallia County and included the illegal taking of deer and selling venison.
Fox 19
Court docs: 2 UC students assaulted, officer injured
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An 18-year-old man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly assaulted two University of Cincinnati students and injured an arresting officer, according to court documents. Christopher Campbell, of Columbus, Ohio, was charged with three counts of assault and resisting arrest after he allegedly hit two women in Daniels...
putinbaydaily.com
Ohio Department of Natural Resources Seeks Public Input
Outdoor recreation preferences vary considerably. From fishing, camping, boating, swimming and kayaking to hiking, bicycling, rock=climbing, and hunting, Ohio covers the broad range of outdoor opportunities. Ohio Department of Natural Resources provides access to many of these activities for free or at reasonable rates. Ohio’s Outdoors – What Would You...
Butler sheriff: Man shoots, kills neighbor
OKEANA, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is under arrest Saturday after he allegedly shot and killed his neighbor. According to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 2700 block of Chapel Road Saturday for a report of a person suffering from a gunshot wound. At the scene, deputies found the victim dead. The […]
