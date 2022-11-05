ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC4 Columbus

Gun owners say blocking part of Ohio gun law doesn’t make sense

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One local gun rights activist is calling a Franklin County judge’s temporary injunction against part of a state self-defense bill “meaningless.” One day after a judge granted the city of Columbus’ 2019 motion to block part of a gun law it claims violates the city’s right to pass ordinances, Eric Delbert, […]
Axios

Ohio wants to ditch the switch

Could this past weekend be the last time our clocks fall back?. The big picture: The federal Sunshine Protection Act would make daylight saving time permanent in 2023. It is currently waiting on approval in the House after the Senate passed it earlier this year. Between the lines: Federal law...
WOWK 13 News

Part of an Ohio self-defense gun law is blocked, for now

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A judge in Franklin County issued a preliminary injunction Wednesday blocking — at least for now — part of a 2018 state law that expanded self-defense protections and other gun rights. Franklin County Court of Common Pleas Judge Stephen McIntosh granted the temporary preliminary injunction more than three years after the […]
iheart.com

Court Injunction Temporarily Blocking Expanded Self-Defense Ohio Gun Law

A court injunction is now temporarily blocking part of Ohio's expanded self-defense gun law. A Franklin County judge has granted the preliminary action, limiting House Bill 228, which was originally passed in 2018. The injunction stems from a lawsuit filed by the City of Columbus, blocking a section of the...
WCPO

Ohio lawmaker proposes prohibition on non-existent vaccine mandate

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A bill introduced by a republican lawmaker in Ohio would prohibit schools from enforcing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate, one that does not currently exist and legally wouldn't be able to take place in public institutions anyway. The pandemic divided Ohioans and exacerbated an already growing movement...
buckeyefirearms.org

Regardless of Ruling, Ohio Cities CANNOT Regulate Firearms

Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Steven McIntosh sided with Columbus in a recent ruling that deals in part with Ohio's "preemption" laws and HB 228. However, the City of Columbus and recent media reports are misleading the public about what this ruling means. "Our reading of this ruling is that...
Terry Mansfield

Ohio's Most Dangerous Highways

Ohio is a state with many highways. Some are more dangerous than others. Let's take a look at those. Interstate 71 highway symbol.Public Domain, Wikimedia. Be aware of the highways in Ohio that are the most dangerous. The most hazardous ones are those with the most accidents, especially fatal ones. This article will look at Ohio's most dangerous highways based on our research, including data from the U.S. Department of Transportation's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS). We examined data for interstate highways, national highways, and state roads to compile our list of the most dangerous.
Ohio Capital Journal

What is ‘hooning,’ and why are Ohio lawmakers trying to pass a law against it?

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Ohio lawmakers want to slam the breaks on “hooning,” or reckless driving, putting forward a […] The post What is ‘hooning,’ and why are Ohio lawmakers trying to pass a law against it? appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
wyso.org

Oath Keepers trial: Fiance of Ohioan Jessica Watkins testifies

Jessica Watkins’ fiance continued his testimony Friday morning in federal court in the most significant Jan. 6 insurrection case to date. Watkins of Champaign county faces seditious conspiracy charges, as do four other people connected to the Oath Keepers. Montana Siniff described during his testimony how he met Watkins...
Ohio Capital Journal

Your 2022 Ohio Midterm Election Guide

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. The 2022 Ohio midterms are coming up soon, so we made you […] The post Your 2022 Ohio Midterm Election Guide appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
themountvernongrapevine.com

Fourteen Individuals Convicted of Stealing Venison and Poaching Ohio Deer

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife recently closed the adjudication phase of one of Ohio’s largest white-tailed deer commercialization cases, spanning four counties and two states. The case primarily concerned A&E Deer Processing in Gallia County and included the illegal taking of deer and selling venison.
Fox 19

Court docs: 2 UC students assaulted, officer injured

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An 18-year-old man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly assaulted two University of Cincinnati students and injured an arresting officer, according to court documents. Christopher Campbell, of Columbus, Ohio, was charged with three counts of assault and resisting arrest after he allegedly hit two women in Daniels...
putinbaydaily.com

Ohio Department of Natural Resources Seeks Public Input

Outdoor recreation preferences vary considerably. From fishing, camping, boating, swimming and kayaking to hiking, bicycling, rock=climbing, and hunting, Ohio covers the broad range of outdoor opportunities. Ohio Department of Natural Resources provides access to many of these activities for free or at reasonable rates. Ohio’s Outdoors – What Would You...
NBC4 Columbus

Butler sheriff: Man shoots, kills neighbor

OKEANA, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is under arrest Saturday after he allegedly shot and killed his neighbor. According to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 2700 block of Chapel Road Saturday for a report of a person suffering from a gunshot wound. At the scene, deputies found the victim dead. The […]
