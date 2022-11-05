Read full article on original website
Skowhegan captures 21st state championship in program history, 3-2 win over Cheverus
OAKLAND – It was a historic day for Skowhegan Field Hockey, coming back from a 2-1 deficit to take a 3-2 victory over Cheverus and capture their 21st state title in program history. Layla Conway scored first for the Riverhawks, giving them a 1-0 lead. But Cheverus would tack...
Lawrence wins program’s first field hockey state championship, 1-0 over Freeport
OAKLAND – Maddie Niles broke the score open in the Class B Field Hockey state championship game, and it was the only goal her Bulldogs would need to take a 1-0 victory and their first field hockey state championship ever. With just over a minute remaining in the first...
North Yarmouth Academy defeats Penobscot Valley and Madawaska, sweeps Class D soccer state finals
DEERING – It was a big day for North Yarmouth Academy soccer on Saturday, taking home both Class D Gold Balls over the northern champions. NYA girls were victorious in a big way, taking an 8-0 victory over PVHS. For the boys, they trailed 1-0 to Madawaska, before tying the game before the break and taking an early second half lead. They would go onto win 2-1.
Defense the key as No. 3 Waterville wins 8-Man Large North title
BAR HARBOR – No. 3 Waterville won the 2022 8-Man Large North title Friday night, defeating No. 1 MDI 22-12.After being down 12-6 at halftime, The Panthers’ signature defense would pitch a shutout the rest of the way. This is the 2nd time that Waterville has beaten MDI...
No. 5 Orono bests No. 2 Stearns to advance to first state championship game since 1994
MILLINOCKET – The Red Riots kept rolling on Friday, building an early lead over No. 2 Stearns/Schenck to advance to the 8-man small championship game, their first Gold Ball game since 1994. No. 5 Orono would build a 21-0 lead in the first quarter, before the Minutemen would fight...
Davis Court Bangor to Close to Traffic Beginning Monday the 7th
A few weeks ago, the story came out that the Bangor YMCA had purchased the 4 properties with houses on Bangor’s Davis Court. And it was followed by the demolition of the first of the houses at 30 Davis Court. Now this announcement from the City of Bangor Friday...
Maine sees new records set with unusually high temps in November
PORTLAND, Maine — Record high temperatures were broken across the state on Saturday. In Caribou, the temperature hit 73 degrees, breaking the previous record for the date of 67, set in 1982. In Bangor, the high was also 73 degrees, breaking the previous record of 71, set in 1938.
Central Maine’s Powers
Decades before legalization, before Purple Panty Droppers and Meatbreath, before Silver Haze and Mother of Cherries, there was Burnham RedEye, a legendary strain of cannabis grown in Burnham, Maine. High Times featured Burnham RedEye twice as its centerfold. David Letterman referenced it during a Late Show monologue that briefly put Central Maine on the then still-illicit national cannabis map. According to those in the know, Burnham RedEye held its own alongside Alaska’s Matanuska Thunder Fuck and Humboldt County California’s world-renown cultivars.
Hermon’s Pottle Field referendum question
HERMON– Hermon residents will be voting to decide if funding to renew a athletic field should be approved. Voters previously approved the upgrades in the 2021 primary but with the cost of the project now higher than expected, the school committee and town council decided that voters should have a second chance to decide.
Pen Bay, Waldo County General hospitals add new ambulance company for patient transports
BELFAST and ROCKPORT — Pen Bay Medical Center and Waldo County General Hospital are contracting with a second ambulance service, NorthStar, based in Farmington, to transport patients who need to be taken to other health care facilities. Until last week, Pen Bay had been working with North East Mobile...
Presque Isle Man Leads Police on a 58-Mile Chase at 100+ MPH
A Presque Isle man faces multiple charges, including kidnapping, after leading police on a high-speed chase that traveled from Medway to Lincoln. Brandin Bouchard, 34, tried to flee from police in his vehicle and, eventually, on foot, before being taken into custody after a wild pursuit. The incident began shortly after 4:00 Wednesday morning when East Millinocket Police Sergeant Kennedy noticed a motor vehicle with multiple defects. He pulled the vehicle over on I-95 in Medway, shortly after it had left the Circle K convenience store. As Kennedy was speaking with the people in the vehicle, the driver suddenly sped off. Kennedy pursued the vehicle as it began driving erratically, traveling at speeds ranging from 60 to more than 100 miles per hour.
Would You Like To See A Locally Owned Steakhouse In Bangor?
There are lots of great choices for local food here in the Bangor area, but one thing seems to be missing. With all due respect to the amazing Longhorn Steakhouse on Hogan Road in Bangor, it is a national chain restaurant, so that got us thinking about whether or not a locally owned business focused on serving up delicious steaks would work here in the area.
Bangor Band is Back
BANGOR — New England’s oldest continuous community band is back to indoor performances. After a brief hiatus dues to covid-19 the Bangor band is back in the peaks auditorium at Bangor High School for their Harvest Concert. The Bangor band has a rich history of concerts for the...
Region 3 students creating Mooseopoly game
LINCOLN — Students at Northern Penobscot Tech Region 3 in Lincoln are selling tiles to local businesses for their new Mooseopoloy game. Katahdin Motors. Stanley’s garage. S.W. Collins. These are some businesses in the Lincoln area that will be featured on the new board created by the students.
Maine Warden Service ask for community’s help
AUGUSTA — The Maine Warden Service is seeking information regarding an illegally killed moose in northern Aroostook County, and information regarding a bald eagle that was shot and injured in Mattawamkeag. According to the Maine Warden Service Facebook page a moose was found in Township 13, Range 11 WELS...
Many streets with road work in Bangor this week
BANGOR– Many streets in Bangor will be closed or have delays due to construction this week. City Paving will continue today on the following streets:. Hancock St from the intersection of Washington street to Oak St. Washington Street from Oak St to Hancock Street. There will be significant traffic...
Jury awards $3M after finding Maine hospital discriminated against Black manager
BANGOR (BDN) -- An all-white jury awarded a native of Ghana $3 million in compensatory and punitive damages after it determined that Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center discriminated against him on the basis of race and sex when the organization fired him in 2019 as the practice manager of its Orono primary care location.
Presque Isle Man Arrested After High-Speed Chase in Penobscot County
A Presque Isle man is facing numerous charges following a high-speed police chase early Wednesday morning from Medway to Lincoln, Maine. The East Millinocket Police Department says Sgt. Michael Kennedy pulled over a car on Interstate 95 shortly after 4:00 a.m. after observing defects on the vehicle as it left the Circle K convenience store in Medway. While Sgt. Kennedy was speaking with occupants in the car, the driver allegedly took off at a high rate of speed.
Officials investigating body found in Parkman
PARKMAN, Maine (WABI) - Officials are responding after a body was found in Parkman Sunday. The Piscataquis County Sheriff’s Office tells us the death is not considered suspicious. We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.
Tourist Hotspot Named Maine’s Most Family-Friendly City
Throughout the state of Maine, you'll find plenty of towns and cities with lots of family-friendly activities to do. Many of Maine's beachfront communities cater to families in the summer with offerings of amusement parks, arcades, mini golf, and of course, beaches. But according to a recent article released by Travel Pulse, none of those popular beachfront places are Maine's most family-friendly city. Instead, a different hotspot was chosen.
