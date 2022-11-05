ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Game Speaks Out On Nike Suspending Kyrie Irving Shoe Deal

The Game isn’t happy with what Nike did to Kyrie Irving. Kyrie Irving got himself into some hot water. Ever since he shared a link to a documentary rife with antisemitism, the Nets star has been under fire from fans and colleagues alike. The Brooklyn Nets have benched him, and Nike even severed ties with Kyrie after his controversial tweet.
Nike suspends relationship with Kyrie Irving

Nike has parted ways with Kyrie Irving. The shoe giant announced Friday night that it will halt its relationship with the Brooklyn guard, who has been suspended by the Nets for what the team called a repeated failure to "unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs." The Nets made that...
