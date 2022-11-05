ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

cbs17

2 Wake County deputies suffer minor injuries after catching man armed with knife near Garner, sheriff says

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Wake County Sheriff’s Office deputies suffered minor injuries when they caught a man who was armed with a knife Sunday night, officials said. The incident was reported around 9:15 p.m. at the Resco Mart gas station on the corner of Old Stage Road and Swift Creek Lane near Garner, according to Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Driver charged with DWI led troopers on 120 mph chase on I-40 in Johnston County

SMITHFIELD, N.C. — A driver on Sunday night led troopers on a chase along Interstate 40, reaching speeds of 120 mph before crashing into another car. Around 10:15 p.m., troopers tried to stop a car traveling at only 30 mph on I-40 West, 40 mph below the speed limit. The car was driving erratically, "all over the road," according to troopers, but the driver sped away.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Woman dies in car fire in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A senior citizen died Monday in a car fire outside her home in Rocky Mount. Around 6:45 a.m., officers with the Rocky Mount Police Department responded to a home in the 3500 block of Hawthorne Road, where firefighters were working to extinguish a car fire.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
cbs17

Man stabbed in the neck outside Raleigh inn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was stabbed in the neck, according to Raleigh police. This happened outside the Wake Inn in the 3100 block of New Bern Avenue on Sunday night. Police said the victim had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. Officers said the victim and suspect...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Deadly shooting: Police find man fatally shot on Durham road

DURHAM, N.C. — Shortly after 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, Durham police responded to the report of someone who had been shot. Upon arrival to the 700 block of North Hyde Park Avenue, officers found a man who had been shot. EMS transported the man to a local hospital, where...
DURHAM, NC
WITN

Elderly Goldsboro woman hit by vehicle while trying to catch dog

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - An elderly Goldsboro woman is recovering after police say she was hit by a vehicle on her street while trying to catch her dog. The Goldsboro Police Department says on Thursday at about 7:05 p.m., officers responded to the 1900 block of North Berkeley Boulevard because a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.
GOLDSBORO, NC
cbs17

Man shot, killed in Durham early Saturday morning, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say they’re investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed Saturday morning. Shortly after 5:30 a.m., officers said they were called to the 700 block of North Hyde Park Ave. in reference to someone that had been shot. When they...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
