Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Pink pork" at barbecue spot has police calledInna DRaleigh, NC
This Entire Neighborhood in North Carolina was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenCary, NC
Park Feature: Ed Yerha ParkJames TulianoCary, NC
A Woman Called 911 Because She Was Served “Pink Meat” at an NC BBQ EateryKennardo G. JamesRaleigh, NC
Cary Academy is Ranked #1 Private School in North CarolinaJames TulianoCary, NC
Related
Woman dies after being hit by car while riding scooter in North Carolina
According to Raleigh police, officers were called just before 4:45 p.m. to the 8200 block of Country Trail, which is near Cornerstone Commons.
cbs17
Woman dies after shooting along Bragg Street in Raleigh, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman died after she was shot in Raleigh early Sunday, police said. The incident was reported around 1:30 a.m. along Bragg Street, according to the Raleigh Police Department. Police did not say what led to the shooting or release the name of the woman...
cbs17
2 Wake County deputies suffer minor injuries after catching man armed with knife near Garner, sheriff says
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Wake County Sheriff’s Office deputies suffered minor injuries when they caught a man who was armed with a knife Sunday night, officials said. The incident was reported around 9:15 p.m. at the Resco Mart gas station on the corner of Old Stage Road and Swift Creek Lane near Garner, according to Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker.
Police: Woman charged after fight in Raleigh leads to fatal stabbing
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Raleigh Police Department said three women were in a fight late Friday that left one of them dead from stab wounds. It happened on the 3000 block of Ashburn Court. Police said 43-year-old Kanniettra Smith is currently in custody concerning the death. Police said the...
Fight among 3 women leads to deadly double stabbing in North Carolina, police say
Raleigh police said they arrested a woman for stabbing two women and killing one of them during a fight Friday night.
WRAL
Driver charged with DWI led troopers on 120 mph chase on I-40 in Johnston County
SMITHFIELD, N.C. — A driver on Sunday night led troopers on a chase along Interstate 40, reaching speeds of 120 mph before crashing into another car. Around 10:15 p.m., troopers tried to stop a car traveling at only 30 mph on I-40 West, 40 mph below the speed limit. The car was driving erratically, "all over the road," according to troopers, but the driver sped away.
Woman dies in car fire in Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A senior citizen died Monday in a car fire outside her home in Rocky Mount. Around 6:45 a.m., officers with the Rocky Mount Police Department responded to a home in the 3500 block of Hawthorne Road, where firefighters were working to extinguish a car fire.
Family says woman shot, killed in Raleigh was victim of domestic violence
RALEIGH, N.C. — Police in Raleigh are searching for a suspect who shot and killed a woman. 27-year-old Jamila Rogers was shot and killed around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Family members said Rogers was the victim of domestic violence, and the shooting happened during an altercation between several people.
cbs17
Man stabbed in the neck outside Raleigh inn
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was stabbed in the neck, according to Raleigh police. This happened outside the Wake Inn in the 3100 block of New Bern Avenue on Sunday night. Police said the victim had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. Officers said the victim and suspect...
Driver dies in wrong-way crash on I-540 in Raleigh
A driver going the wrong way on the Raleigh beltway died after a head-on collision with another vehicle. Two people in the other car were taken to the hospital.
Driver dead following wrong-way crash on North Carolina interstate, police say
Raleigh police say a driver is dead after driving the wrong way on I-540 and crashing into another car early Saturday morning.
Burlington police launch investigation over potentially ‘suspicious’ death
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was found dead, and officers are investigating the case as “suspicious,” according to the Burlington Police Department. At 7:50 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a report of cardiac arrest on the 600 block of Broad Street. At the scene, officers found 45-year-old Andrew Daniel unresponsive. “The investigation is ongoing, […]
3 adults shot at Wayne County home, possibly during robbery
DUDLEY, N.C. — Three people shot Monday at a Wayne County home may have been victims of a robbery. Around 1:30 a.m., deputies with the Wayne County Sheriff's Office responded to the home at 101 Jake Drive in Dudley, where detectives believe a robbery occurred. Three victims were identified...
Serious crash reported under bridge in Cumberland County
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Sky 5 flew over a serious crash on Monday in Cumberland County, where a car reportedly fell off a bridge. The crash occurred before 7 a.m. near Fayetteville at 6210 Johnson St. There was no impact to traffic, but Sky 5 video showed the crashed car...
cbs17
Man shot at, followed home in Durham daytime road rage incident, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Investigators in Durham are working to locate a suspect who is believed to be tied to a road rage call that escalated to a rolling gunfire situation on Oct. 28. On Friday, the Durham Police Department said the incident took place in the area of...
WRAL
Deadly shooting: Police find man fatally shot on Durham road
DURHAM, N.C. — Shortly after 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, Durham police responded to the report of someone who had been shot. Upon arrival to the 700 block of North Hyde Park Avenue, officers found a man who had been shot. EMS transported the man to a local hospital, where...
WITN
Elderly Goldsboro woman hit by vehicle while trying to catch dog
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - An elderly Goldsboro woman is recovering after police say she was hit by a vehicle on her street while trying to catch her dog. The Goldsboro Police Department says on Thursday at about 7:05 p.m., officers responded to the 1900 block of North Berkeley Boulevard because a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.
cbs17
Man shot, killed in Durham early Saturday morning, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say they’re investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed Saturday morning. Shortly after 5:30 a.m., officers said they were called to the 700 block of North Hyde Park Ave. in reference to someone that had been shot. When they...
cbs17
Video released of 2 sought in teen’s deadly shooting at Fayetteville motel, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police have released more video of two men who are linked to a deadly shooting from August. The Fayetteville Police Department posted nearly 30 seconds of video Friday from near the scene of shooting that killed a teen in early August. The shooting was...
17-year-old charged with first-degree murder of Orange County teens
ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. — A 17-year-old charged in connection with the September deaths of friends Lyric Woods and Devin Clark will be tried as an adult, the Orange County Sheriff's Office announced Monday. Issiah Mehki Ross, 17, of Mebane, went to school, with Clark. Ross is charged with two...
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
68K+
Followers
73K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0