This Nets-Pacers Trade Sends Ben Simmons To Indiana
A lot is going on surrounding the Brooklyn Nets beyond the need to worry about Ben Simmons trade talks. However, if at some point it reaches that point, the trade value for the former NBA All-Star may be at an all-time low. Simmons has yet to show that he’s the...
Yardbarker
Zach LaVine In. Andre Drummond and Coby White Out Vs. Boston Celtics
The Chicago Bulls are on the road to take on the Boston Celtics tonight. Bulls head coach Billy Donovan said that Zach LaVine will play against the Celtics while Andre Drummond and Coby White have been ruled out. Zach LaVine will be playing in his third game in four nights....
Keys to Chicago Bulls’ rematch vs. Toronto Raptors
DeMar DeRozan and the Bulls host the Toronto Raptors for a rematch after Sunday's 113-104 loss
LaMelo Ball's Injury Status For Wizards-Hornets Game
LaMelo Ball has been ruled out for Monday's game between the Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets.
Heat And Pacers Finalized Injury Reports
The Miami Heat and Indiana Pacers have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups for Friday's game.
Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland lead streaking Cavaliers over LeBron, Lakers
LOS ANGELES — Donovan Mitchell scored 33 points and Darius Garland added 24 in the dynamic Cleveland backcourt's return from injury absences, and the Cavaliers rolled past LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers 114-100 Sunday for their eighth consecutive victory. Jarrett Allen added 16 points to back the...
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Washington Wizards: live updates
FedExForum has been a homecourt advantage for the Memphis Grizzlies so far this season. Memphis (6-3) has won its first three home games. The next test is against the Washington Wizards (4-5). The Grizzlies will be without Jaren Jackson Jr., Ziaire Williams and Danny Green. Kenneth Lofton Jr. was also...
Yardbarker
Indiana Pacers get first close victory of the season, take down Miami Heat at home
INDIANAPOLIS — The normal blueprint for Indiana Pacers games this season has been simple: they fall behind after an awful start, claw their way back, and win if they have a strong enough fourth quarter. Friday night, the opposite was the case. The Pacers had a fine start and...
Post Register
Busy night: All 30 teams on the NBA's schedule for Monday
NEW YORK (AP) — In the NBA, every team is working on Monday. All 30 teams have games, which is rare — and in a new twist, all of those 15 games will start at different times. Each game will have tip-off staggered 15 minutes from the game before, with Washington at Charlotte set to begin at 7 p.m. EST and the nightcap with Cleveland at the Los Angeles Clippers starting at 10:30 p.m.
Thunder vs. Bucks: 5 takeaways from Milwaukee's win over OKC minus Giannis Antetokounmpo
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander knew how much time was left on the clock. Gilgeous-Alexander pushed the ball left behind his back before spinning to his right to split a double team to give himself enough space. As the clock wound down, Gilgeous-Alexander shot a fallaway mid-range jumper that fell through the cylinder to tie the game as the first-quarter buzzer sounded.
Pelicans looking for growth during visit to Pacers
The New Orleans Pelicans are doing well during regulation. In overtime, not so much. They will try to take care
ESPN
VanVleet has 30 points and 11 assists as Raptors beat Bulls
TORONTON -- — Fred VanVleet returned from injury with season highs of 30 points and 11 assists, Scottie Barnes had 19 points and 10 rebounds, and the Toronto Raptors overcame the absence of leading scorer Pascal Siakam to beat the Chicago Bulls 113-104 on Sunday. O.G. Anunoby scored 22...
Post Register
Bruins' Neely: Team 'dropped the ball' in signing Miller
BOSTON (AP) — Bruins President Cam Neely said Monday the team “dropped the ball" with its internal vetting of Mitchell Miller, ultimately leading to the decision to rescind its contract offer to the defenseman. The 20-year-old Miller was selected by Arizona in the fourth round of the 2020...
Post Register
Reich out, Saturday in as Colts try to fix stagnant offense
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Frank Reich's attempt to fix the Indianapolis Colts' sputtering offense failed so now team owner Jim Irsay is turning to another trusted name — former All-Pro center Jeff Saturday. The Colts made both announcements about one hour apart Monday.
Is Zach LaVine playing vs. Raptors?
Zach LaVine has so far missed three games this season after having a successful left knee surgery in late May, again leaving this Chicago Bulls team scrambling for a potential second scorer to pair up with forward DeMar DeRozan and center Nikola Vucevic. With Chicago holding a 5-5 record and about to start the first game of their back-to-back against the Toronto Raptors, fans likely want to know: Is Zach LaVine playing tonight vs. the Raptors?
Post Register
Bears QB Fields rushes for 178 yards in loss to Dolphins
CHICAGO (AP) — There were a lot of questions about Justin Fields as late as a month ago. Not so many at the moment.
Post Register
Dicker kicks winner to lift Chargers over Falcons 20-17
ATLANTA (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers keep having to find new placekickers, and they keep giving the new guys game balls. Cameron Dicker kicked a 37-yard game-ending field goal three days after being signed as a free agent, lifting the Chargers over the Atlanta Falcons 20-17 on Sunday.
Bradley Beal's Status For Wizards-Grizzlies Game
Bradley Beal has been ruled out for Sunday's game between the Washington Wizards and Memphis Grizzlies.
Post Register
Seahawks win 4th straight, beat struggling Cardinals 31-21
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Geno Smith has spent the first half of the season making game-winning plays that have moved the surprising Seahawks to the top of the NFC West. His impressive response to a potential game-losing play is evidence Seattle's rise isn't a fluke.
Post Register
Browns hit bye in precarious state as Watson's return looms
CLEVELAND (AP) — Deshaun Watson's arrival in March brought expectations, scrutiny and distractions to Cleveland. It changed everything about the Browns. So did his 11-game suspension.
