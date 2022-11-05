ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Yardbarker

Zach LaVine In. Andre Drummond and Coby White Out Vs. Boston Celtics

The Chicago Bulls are on the road to take on the Boston Celtics tonight. Bulls head coach Billy Donovan said that Zach LaVine will play against the Celtics while Andre Drummond and Coby White have been ruled out. Zach LaVine will be playing in his third game in four nights....
BOSTON, MA
Post Register

Busy night: All 30 teams on the NBA's schedule for Monday

NEW YORK (AP) — In the NBA, every team is working on Monday. All 30 teams have games, which is rare — and in a new twist, all of those 15 games will start at different times. Each game will have tip-off staggered 15 minutes from the game before, with Washington at Charlotte set to begin at 7 p.m. EST and the nightcap with Cleveland at the Los Angeles Clippers starting at 10:30 p.m.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Oklahoman

Thunder vs. Bucks: 5 takeaways from Milwaukee's win over OKC minus Giannis Antetokounmpo

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander knew how much time was left on the clock. Gilgeous-Alexander pushed the ball left behind his back before spinning to his right to split a double team to give himself enough space. As the clock wound down, Gilgeous-Alexander shot a fallaway mid-range jumper that fell through the cylinder to tie the game as the first-quarter buzzer sounded.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
ESPN

VanVleet has 30 points and 11 assists as Raptors beat Bulls

TORONTON -- — Fred VanVleet returned from injury with season highs of 30 points and 11 assists, Scottie Barnes had 19 points and 10 rebounds, and the Toronto Raptors overcame the absence of leading scorer Pascal Siakam to beat the Chicago Bulls 113-104 on Sunday. O.G. Anunoby scored 22...
CHICAGO, IL
Post Register

Bruins' Neely: Team 'dropped the ball' in signing Miller

BOSTON (AP) — Bruins President Cam Neely said Monday the team “dropped the ball" with its internal vetting of Mitchell Miller, ultimately leading to the decision to rescind its contract offer to the defenseman. The 20-year-old Miller was selected by Arizona in the fourth round of the 2020...
BOSTON, MA
Post Register

Reich out, Saturday in as Colts try to fix stagnant offense

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Frank Reich's attempt to fix the Indianapolis Colts' sputtering offense failed so now team owner Jim Irsay is turning to another trusted name — former All-Pro center Jeff Saturday. The Colts made both announcements about one hour apart Monday.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ClutchPoints

Is Zach LaVine playing vs. Raptors?

Zach LaVine has so far missed three games this season after having a successful left knee surgery in late May, again leaving this Chicago Bulls team scrambling for a potential second scorer to pair up with forward DeMar DeRozan and center Nikola Vucevic. With Chicago holding a 5-5 record and about to start the first game of their back-to-back against the Toronto Raptors, fans likely want to know: Is Zach LaVine playing tonight vs. the Raptors?
CHICAGO, IL
Post Register

Dicker kicks winner to lift Chargers over Falcons 20-17

ATLANTA (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers keep having to find new placekickers, and they keep giving the new guys game balls. Cameron Dicker kicked a 37-yard game-ending field goal three days after being signed as a free agent, lifting the Chargers over the Atlanta Falcons 20-17 on Sunday.
ATLANTA, GA
Post Register

Seahawks win 4th straight, beat struggling Cardinals 31-21

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Geno Smith has spent the first half of the season making game-winning plays that have moved the surprising Seahawks to the top of the NFC West. His impressive response to a potential game-losing play is evidence Seattle's rise isn't a fluke.
SEATTLE, WA

