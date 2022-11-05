ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Broussard on Kyrie Irving: 'This Could Be His Last Season in the NBA'

By Wil Leitner
 2 days ago

Chris Broussard: “I think his career, not this season, but is in jeopardy going forward because if he doesn’t come off this stance I think this could be his last season in the NBA.”
Rob Parker: “I don’t think you’re crazy by making that statement. After a while, even when you’re talented— is it worth it if you’re an owner? ‘Can I make a commitment??’ Kyrie just can’t stop, it’s always something. After a while, you just go ‘NO, we don’t know what it’s going to be next.”
Broussard: “As great as he is, because he’s GREAT… without LeBron James he hasn’t proved that he helps you win big. Boston was better without him, let’s just keep it real. The Nets— whether injuries, the anti-vax situation, or other controversies, they haven’t lived up to the billing in large part because of Kyrie. If he was going to lead you to the championship maybe you do it. I hope that’s not the case because he shouldn’t lose his job for that, but I just think people aren’t going to want to sign him because of it.”

Watch Chris Broussard and Rob Parker discuss Kyrie Irving 's future in the NBA, as both Parker and Brossard wonder if Irving's already dubious reputation around the league will reach untouchable toxicity levels after Irving's re-tweeting of a documentary on Amazon that many have labeled 'anti-Semitic.'

Check out the segment above as Broussard worries whether Irving can still be employable with another team after his current contract with the Nets runs out, adding that he doesn't think anyone should lose their job just because of 'beliefs' someone might have.

