Saint Louis, MO

FOX2now.com

A windy Friday leads into a rainy weekend

ST. LOUIS — Friday is cloudier and windier but still warm, with highs near 80. Wind gusts during the day on Friday could be up to 30 mph. Rain and some storms move into our western counties after 8 p.m. tonight and continue eastward into Saturday morning. Wind gusts of 40 to 45 mph will come with the rain.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Brush Fire spreading near Route 66 Park in Eureka

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A brush fire has spread in a state park Eureka Friday afternoon. Officials say the fire covered about 30 acres of brush near the Route 66 state park. Low humidity along with high wind and high temperatures are keeping the fire alive. No civilians were injured.
EUREKA, MO
photonews247.com

TOPGOLF Midtown St. Louis Under Construction

A new TOPGOLF golfing range is under construction in Midtown St. Louis at Chouteau and S. Compton Avenues in the Steelcote Square District near Grand Center. The future TOPGOLF Midtown location is a short walk from the new Target and Apartments currently under construction as well. The nearest TOPGOLF from Midtown is in Chesterfield, MO.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

All lanes of EB I-44 are closed near Lewis Road in Eureka due to accident

EUREKA, Mo. (KMOV) - All lanes of eastbound I-44 are closed near Lewis Road in Eureka due to an accident. The accident, which involved a semi, happened just before 5:00 a.m. The view from MoDOT cameras shows traffic backup. One westbound lane is also closed. Items from the semi have spilled onto the highway.
EUREKA, MO
5 On Your Side

1 dead in Friday morning Jefferson County crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash in Jefferson County Friday morning. The crash occurred shortly after 11:30 a.m. on northbound Missouri 141 and Interstate 55 near Arnold, Missouri. The driver was traveling on the northbound I-55 exit ramp to Missouri 141....
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO

