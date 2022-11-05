Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Now I know why many of you call Alton the most haunted town in IllinoisMark StarAlton, IL
At Least Two Dead In Saint Louis High School ShootingMarissa NewbySaint Louis, MO
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Related
KSDK
Weather First forecast: Above-average temperatures through Thursday
Temperatures plummet at the end of the week into the weekend. Gusty winds Friday into Saturday will deliver that cold air to St. Louis area.
KSDK
Weather First Forecast: Beautiful weather won't last long in St. Louis
Temperatures in the 70s will come to an end this week. Highs in the weekend will struggle to get to the 40s.
KSDK
Weather First forecast: Wind dies down
Cool tonight as the wind dies down in the St. Louis area. Warmer weather is ahead.
KSDK
St. Louis forecast: Still windy
Gusts through the rest of Saturday will range from 25 - 35 miles per hour. Wind will settle down and our skies will clear out Saturday evening.
KSDK
Weather First forecast: Wind a concern in St. Louis, Metro East
After a warm November day, wind will move into St. Louis and the Metro East. Rain could start around midnight.
Gusty winds, rain arrive to St. Louis region Friday night after record-high temps
After a mild and seasonally-warm stretch to start November, some changes are coming to the St. Louis region Friday night.
FOX2now.com
A windy Friday leads into a rainy weekend
ST. LOUIS — Friday is cloudier and windier but still warm, with highs near 80. Wind gusts during the day on Friday could be up to 30 mph. Rain and some storms move into our western counties after 8 p.m. tonight and continue eastward into Saturday morning. Wind gusts of 40 to 45 mph will come with the rain.
Deadly double shooting in south St. Louis
New details on a deadly double shooting in south St. Louis on Saturday night.
KSDK
1 dead Sunday night after shooting in south St. Louis
Police said the man was shot in the chest. The shooting happened shortly before midnight on Alaska Avenue.
Man killed overnight in south St. Louis
A deadly shooting took place overnight in south St. Louis.
Two killed in hit-and-run Saturday night
A hit-and-run driver killed two people in a crash Saturday night in north St. Louis.
laduenews.com
This fall, take a drive down one of the St. Louis area’s scenic thoroughfares
Even if the weather can’t make up its mind, autumn is upon us, and the time has come for beanies, boots and a cozy road trip playlist. From long stretches of Illinois River road to a winding path through Ladue’s backyard, here are a few scenic drives for your consideration. After all, they say getting there is half the fun.
KMOV
Brush Fire spreading near Route 66 Park in Eureka
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A brush fire has spread in a state park Eureka Friday afternoon. Officials say the fire covered about 30 acres of brush near the Route 66 state park. Low humidity along with high wind and high temperatures are keeping the fire alive. No civilians were injured.
KSDK
Action St. Louis hosts brunch to energize voters in the St. Louis area
Action St. Louis focuses on black communities where voter turnout is disproportionately low. The brunch has been a tradition since 2016.
Fast-growing hot chicken restaurant chain adds 3rd St. Louis-area location
KIRKWOOD, Mo. — Heaterz Hot Chicken, a quick service restaurant specializing in Nashville hot chicken, is holding a grand opening Sunday for its third location in the St. Louis region. The new restaurant, which had a soft opening Oct. 21, is located at 129 W. Jefferson Ave. in Kirkwood,...
New timeline shows when Archdiocese of St. Louis will make final decisions in 'All Things New' plan
ST. LOUIS — The Archdiocese of St. Louis is still in the middle of a restructuring plan. A message from Father Jack Siefert in the bulletin at St. Ambrose parish Saturday evening showed a timeline for the archdiocese's "All Things New" plan. According to the timeline, the archdiocese will...
Overnight crash injures two in Midtown, St. Louis
ST. LOUIS - Two people were injured in an accident overnight in Midtown, St. Louis.
photonews247.com
TOPGOLF Midtown St. Louis Under Construction
A new TOPGOLF golfing range is under construction in Midtown St. Louis at Chouteau and S. Compton Avenues in the Steelcote Square District near Grand Center. The future TOPGOLF Midtown location is a short walk from the new Target and Apartments currently under construction as well. The nearest TOPGOLF from Midtown is in Chesterfield, MO.
KMOV
All lanes of EB I-44 are closed near Lewis Road in Eureka due to accident
EUREKA, Mo. (KMOV) - All lanes of eastbound I-44 are closed near Lewis Road in Eureka due to an accident. The accident, which involved a semi, happened just before 5:00 a.m. The view from MoDOT cameras shows traffic backup. One westbound lane is also closed. Items from the semi have spilled onto the highway.
1 dead in Friday morning Jefferson County crash
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash in Jefferson County Friday morning. The crash occurred shortly after 11:30 a.m. on northbound Missouri 141 and Interstate 55 near Arnold, Missouri. The driver was traveling on the northbound I-55 exit ramp to Missouri 141....
Comments / 0