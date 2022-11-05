ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Game Speaks Out On Nike Suspending Kyrie Irving Shoe Deal

The Game isn’t happy with what Nike did to Kyrie Irving. Kyrie Irving got himself into some hot water. Ever since he shared a link to a documentary rife with antisemitism, the Nets star has been under fire from fans and colleagues alike. The Brooklyn Nets have benched him, and Nike even severed ties with Kyrie after his controversial tweet.
Kyrie Irving Dropped By Nike Amid Controversy Over Highlighting Antisemitic Movie – Update

UPDATED with latest: Nike on Friday night became the latest company to distance itself from Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving, saying it will “suspend our relationship” with the all-star guard. The shoe brand also said it would not move forward with launching its latest line of Irving-branded shoe, the Kyrie 8. “At Nike, we believe there is no place for hate speech and we condemn any form of antisemitism,” Nike said in a statement this evening, per the AP. “To that end, we’ve made the decision to suspend our relationship with Kyrie Irving effective immediately and will no longer launch the...
