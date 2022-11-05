ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

ABC 33/40 News

WATCH: Mayors meet to discuss Aniah's Law

The mayors from the largest cities in Alabama met in Birmingham Monday morning to discuss Aniah's Law. If passed, Aniah's Law (Amendement One) would allow judges to deny bail to dangerous offenders who are likely to reoffend when they are charged with felonies like murder, kidnapping, and rape. The law...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Person shot at basketball court outside church in Vestavia Hills

One person was shot at an outdoor basketball court Sunday and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Vestavia Hills Police Department. Police, along with the Vestavia Hills Fire Department, were dispatched to 2017 Columbiana Road in Vestavia Hills, the location of the Shades Mountain Baptist Church...
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
wbrc.com

Seminar organized to address crime in Tuscaloosa

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A grassroots effort to fight crime and gun violence in Tuscaloosa is growing. People organizing an upcoming community meeting hope to build off past success to address problems in happening new places there. Tommy Woods says his group, Restoration Ministries, once focused on helping to rehabilitate...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

1 injured in shooting at basketball court by Shades Mountain Baptist Church

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — Vestavia Hills Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon at a basketball court. According to VHPD, police and fire departments arrived to Shades Mountain Baptist Church around 3:09 p.m. on calls of a person shot at an outdoor basketball court. The victim was transported to UAB Hospital with […]
birminghamtimes.com

Woodfin, Two Other Alabama Mayors Say Vote YES on Amendment 6

Sometimes laws become outdated and begin to have negative consequences for the people they were originally meant to help. When that happens, it becomes necessary to vote out the old law to make way for an improved system. It’s a situation dozens of cities around Alabama are facing, and we...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Comeback Town: Did Birmingham backstab Pelham?

ComebackTown giving voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. I didn’t expect to be writing a column about the new $50 million amphitheater proposed for downtown Birmingham. I’m not a politician or business person involved in the project and the only information I have is what I’ve read...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Three Alabama mayors say vote YES on Amendment 6

Sometimes laws become outdated and begin to have negative consequences for the people they were originally meant to help. When that happens, it becomes necessary to vote out the old law to make way for an improved system. It’s a situation dozens of cities around Alabama are facing, and we...
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa PD searching for missing 49-year-old woman

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Police say they are currently searching for 49-year-old Wanda Gordon. Gordan was last seen in the Northport area around 2 p.m. on Nov. 3. According to police, Gordon is driving a silver 2011 Chrysler 200 with an Alabama tag. The car has damage on the driver’s side with multiple stickers on the rear window.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Fatal crash on University Boulevard East in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police responded to a head on crash around 4:32 a.m. Saturday morning, Nov. 5. The crash was between an SUV and a sedan near the center line of the road. TPB says the driver of one of the involved vehicles was fatally injured in the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

1 dead, 1 injured in Tuscaloosa crash

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — An early morning crash left one person dead and another injured in Tuscaloosa on Saturday. According to Tuscaloosa Police, officers responded to the two-vehicle crash around 4:30 a.m. on the 3100 block of University Boulevard E. A victim in one of the vehicles died at the scene of the crash. Police […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham sues church over unfinished worship center

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — This massive shell of a worship center across from Birmingham's Top Golf is now the focus of a city lawsuit. Tuesday, the city of Birmingham filed the claim against Trinity CME Church. "It looks like pretty much like the city is exercising their right to reacquire...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
alreporter.com

Ivey refunds $100,000 donation

Gov. Kay Ivey gives remarks, to the Drive Electric Alabama EV Summit Convention at the BJCC Thursday, September 22, 2022 in Birmingham. Governor’s Office/Hal Yeager. Governor Kay Ivey’s campaign on Friday said it had refunded a $100,000 donation from a Greene County electronic bingo casino tied to a state investigation.
GREENE COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Missing 12-year-old boy from Pelham found safe

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - According to the Pelham Police Department a 12-year-old who went missing Sunday has been found safe. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.
PELHAM, AL

