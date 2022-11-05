Read full article on original website
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Army Chinook Helicopters Land at the University of Alabama (UA) Campus, and It was Not Publicized for "Safety Reasons"Zack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
Transgender student reveals she was rejected from every sorority at University of AlabamaAabha GopanTuscaloosa, AL
ABC 33/40 News
WATCH: Mayors meet to discuss Aniah's Law
The mayors from the largest cities in Alabama met in Birmingham Monday morning to discuss Aniah's Law. If passed, Aniah's Law (Amendement One) would allow judges to deny bail to dangerous offenders who are likely to reoffend when they are charged with felonies like murder, kidnapping, and rape. The law...
wbrc.com
Victim transported to UAB hospital after getting shot at outdoor basketball court in Vestavia Hills
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) -One victim was transported to UAB hospital on Sunday with a gunshot wound. Vestavia Hills Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to Shades Mountain Baptist Church for a call saying a person had been shot at an outdoor basketball court. The victim was transported to UAB...
ABC 33/40 News
Person shot at basketball court outside church in Vestavia Hills
wbrc.com
Seminar organized to address crime in Tuscaloosa
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A grassroots effort to fight crime and gun violence in Tuscaloosa is growing. People organizing an upcoming community meeting hope to build off past success to address problems in happening new places there. Tommy Woods says his group, Restoration Ministries, once focused on helping to rehabilitate...
1 injured in shooting at basketball court by Shades Mountain Baptist Church
6 Alabama Cities With Extremely High Syphilis Rates
I'm in no way happy to be delivering this news. Once again Alabama tops some sort of list. Unfortunately this time it's not the type of list we would like. Somehow we managed to put 6 Alabama cities in the top 100 with the highest spread of STDs. And if...
birminghamtimes.com
Woodfin, Two Other Alabama Mayors Say Vote YES on Amendment 6
Sometimes laws become outdated and begin to have negative consequences for the people they were originally meant to help. When that happens, it becomes necessary to vote out the old law to make way for an improved system. It’s a situation dozens of cities around Alabama are facing, and we...
Comeback Town: Did Birmingham backstab Pelham?
ComebackTown giving voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. I didn’t expect to be writing a column about the new $50 million amphitheater proposed for downtown Birmingham. I’m not a politician or business person involved in the project and the only information I have is what I’ve read...
Three Alabama mayors say vote YES on Amendment 6
ABC 33/40 News
Local organizations work to promote 'suicide prevention' in Jefferson county schools
Suicide is the second leading cause of death for children ages 10-14, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. To combat that statistic, some Jefferson County organizations are working together to encourage suicide prevention and awareness. 'Fine Art Find Life', Birmingham City Schools, and 'Putting People First' held...
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa PD searching for missing 49-year-old woman
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Police say they are currently searching for 49-year-old Wanda Gordon. Gordan was last seen in the Northport area around 2 p.m. on Nov. 3. According to police, Gordon is driving a silver 2011 Chrysler 200 with an Alabama tag. The car has damage on the driver’s side with multiple stickers on the rear window.
Mothers of Murdered Sons: A conversation with Birmingham leaders on dealing with gun violence
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — We’ve heard the stories of sons who have died and their mothers whose lives have changed. CBS 42 gave those mothers the opportunity to share their stories with law enforcement, judges, lawmakers and other community leaders Thursday as the ripple effects of gun violence continue to impact our communities. Counselor Michelle […]
Alabama Amendment 9 concerns private sewer system in Tuscaloosa, Jefferson counties
Voters across Alabama will see Statewide Amendment 9 on their ballots next Tuesday, but the legislation directly affects only residents and businesses in and around the city of Lake View, which sits on the boundary of Tuscaloosa and Jefferson counties. Amendment 9 would put a private sewer system that serves...
wbrc.com
Shelby Co. Drug Enforcement Task Force looking to grow its numbers
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The first thing up for the new commander for the Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force is getting more people involved in the fight to get drugs off the streets. Lieutenant Joe McGee is a week into his new role. The first issue he plans to...
wbrc.com
Fatal crash on University Boulevard East in Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police responded to a head on crash around 4:32 a.m. Saturday morning, Nov. 5. The crash was between an SUV and a sedan near the center line of the road. TPB says the driver of one of the involved vehicles was fatally injured in the...
1 dead, 1 injured in Tuscaloosa crash
wvtm13.com
Birmingham sues church over unfinished worship center
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — This massive shell of a worship center across from Birmingham's Top Golf is now the focus of a city lawsuit. Tuesday, the city of Birmingham filed the claim against Trinity CME Church. "It looks like pretty much like the city is exercising their right to reacquire...
alreporter.com
Ivey refunds $100,000 donation
Gov. Kay Ivey gives remarks, to the Drive Electric Alabama EV Summit Convention at the BJCC Thursday, September 22, 2022 in Birmingham. Governor’s Office/Hal Yeager. Governor Kay Ivey’s campaign on Friday said it had refunded a $100,000 donation from a Greene County electronic bingo casino tied to a state investigation.
Could Alabama's Amendment One affect due process? Some opponents say yes.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Legislature unanimously approved putting “Aniah’s Law” on the ballot this election and officials on both sides of the aisle have urged its passing. But there is also a bipartisan opposition that has arisen to the amendment, which would allow judges to deny...
wbrc.com
Missing 12-year-old boy from Pelham found safe
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - According to the Pelham Police Department a 12-year-old who went missing Sunday has been found safe. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.
