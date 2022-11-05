ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Unionized Gannett Workers in New York, Other States Strike

Hundreds of unionized newsroom employees at Gannett Company sites in New York state and elsewhere walked off the job to protest corporate cutbacks. The one-day action was organized by units of the NewsGuild, which describes itself as "the largest union of communications employees in North America." Employees of Gannett's Central...
Shady Window Dealer Sells to Upstate NY Schools and Dorms

New York State Attorney General Letitia James says she’s shut down a scam by a shady window manufacturer. According to the A.G.’s office, Litex Incorporated and its owner Thomas Parsons, altered and falsified laboratory performance test reports for windows that were sold and installed at public school buildings and college dormitories throughout “upstate” New York. Parsons and Litex pled guilty to Felony Scheme to Defraud in July and Parsons was sentenced this week to five-years on probation.
Upstate New York Wrote U.S. Aviation History at These 11 Places

In war and in peace, Upstate New York has stepped forward to write the history of aviation in America in large, bold letters. This is something many don't realize. This gallery highlights 11 different milestones in the DNA of Upstate New York aviation history. We look at some of the most wonderful flight museums you will find anywhere in the United States, rich with captivating stories and true history. These museums look at everything from the history of motorless flight, such as gliders and sailplanes alike, to the Golden Age of flight with "those daring young men in their flying machines," and yes, we are speaking of bi-planes here!
Check Out This Year’s Rockefeller Center Tree from Upstate New York

Of all the things I miss about living in New York City, Christmas is definitely up there. And no New York Christmas is complete without the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree. According to NBC, this year's tree hails from Queensbury, New York. It's an 82-foot tall Norway Spruce that's approximately 85 to 90 years old and once again, it's a perfect choice for the most iconic of all New York City Christmas decorations.
15 “Secret” Places to Visit in the Catskill Mountains

The beautiful Catskill Mountains of New York State are a place of incredible natural wonder, fantastic history, and a whole lot of "secret" and off the beaten path places to explore and enjoy with the whole family. This list of 15 places includes the only mountain fire tower in the...
Reviewing NY Absentee Ballots Before Election Night Upheld

The new law in New York State that allows absentee ballots to be reviewed before the polls close is being upheld by the Appeals Court. The law has come under review following a challenge by Republicans and Conservatives who say the new pre-screening of paper ballots violated voters' constitutional rights to challenge ballots in courts before they are officially counted.
NY Attorney General Offers Info. on Voter Intimidation

Under a cloud of heightened concerns about violent political rhetoric and worse, New York State Attorney General Letitia James is giving law enforcement agencies and local Boards of Election some guidance on how to combat voter intimidation in the upcoming general election. The Democrat says her office has also sent...
