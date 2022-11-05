Read full article on original website
Unionized Gannett Workers in New York, Other States Strike
Hundreds of unionized newsroom employees at Gannett Company sites in New York state and elsewhere walked off the job to protest corporate cutbacks. The one-day action was organized by units of the NewsGuild, which describes itself as "the largest union of communications employees in North America." Employees of Gannett's Central...
Shady Window Dealer Sells to Upstate NY Schools and Dorms
New York State Attorney General Letitia James says she’s shut down a scam by a shady window manufacturer. According to the A.G.’s office, Litex Incorporated and its owner Thomas Parsons, altered and falsified laboratory performance test reports for windows that were sold and installed at public school buildings and college dormitories throughout “upstate” New York. Parsons and Litex pled guilty to Felony Scheme to Defraud in July and Parsons was sentenced this week to five-years on probation.
New York’s Biggest Lottery Winners of All Time, Are You Next?
"When I win the lottery..." It's the beginning of a sentence many of us have uttered so many times. The rest of that line varies from person to person - "...I'm going to quit my job", "...I'm going to help out my family", "I'm going to give money to several charities", etc.
New York Passes 75K COVID Deaths, So. Tier Deaths Grow
New York State has now passed 75,000 COVID deaths since the start of the pandemic in March of 2020. According to the daily update, the state reported Tuesday, November 1 another 73 deaths bringing the death toll to 75,044. It’s been an unusually deadly few days for the Southern Tier...
Upstate New York Wrote U.S. Aviation History at These 11 Places
In war and in peace, Upstate New York has stepped forward to write the history of aviation in America in large, bold letters. This is something many don't realize. This gallery highlights 11 different milestones in the DNA of Upstate New York aviation history. We look at some of the most wonderful flight museums you will find anywhere in the United States, rich with captivating stories and true history. These museums look at everything from the history of motorless flight, such as gliders and sailplanes alike, to the Golden Age of flight with "those daring young men in their flying machines," and yes, we are speaking of bi-planes here!
Five of the Most Loved Museums in America Are Right in New York
One of the best ways to learn and appreciate things is by visiting a museum and luckily for New Yorkers, our state is home to five of the most loved museums in the entire United States. This last summer, my family visited as many museums as possible, from big to...
NY State Police Release ID of Toddler Killed in Plainfield Crash
New York State Police are releasing the names of the toddler who died in a crash Wednesday night, November 2 in Otsego County and the two adults and four other children who were hurt. An updated news release from the New York State Police Troop C headquarters in Sidney reports...
Check Out This Year’s Rockefeller Center Tree from Upstate New York
Of all the things I miss about living in New York City, Christmas is definitely up there. And no New York Christmas is complete without the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree. According to NBC, this year's tree hails from Queensbury, New York. It's an 82-foot tall Norway Spruce that's approximately 85 to 90 years old and once again, it's a perfect choice for the most iconic of all New York City Christmas decorations.
15 “Secret” Places to Visit in the Catskill Mountains
The beautiful Catskill Mountains of New York State are a place of incredible natural wonder, fantastic history, and a whole lot of "secret" and off the beaten path places to explore and enjoy with the whole family. This list of 15 places includes the only mountain fire tower in the...
The Official New York State Song Desperately Needs an Update
Until today, I had no idea that New York had an official state song. But now that I've heard it, I can tell you that it is in desperate need of an update. Now before we go any further, why don't you take a second and listen to the current New York state song and form your own opinion.
26 Iconic New York Foods That Make Our Mouths Drool [GALLERY]
There is simply no food comparable to New York food and we're here to prove it to you!. I have lived all over the United States and can say without any hesitation that New York is absolutely a food mecca, a place to be revered. I was born on the...
There’s a Disgusting Yellow Slime in New York Forests and It’s Alive
In addition to my now infamous fear of bears, this disgusting yellow slime that's actually alive just gave me another reason to never go into the woods. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation posted this image to Facebook on Monday morning. Now at first glance, most people would...
Fostering a Dog in New York State? Here’s What You Need to Know
Halloween is on Monday, October 31st this year and if you have a dog, here are some things to keep in mind to make it a fear-free Halloween for them. That's just one thing to keep in mind if you are a pet owner. I've been a dog owner since...
15 Words and Phrases New Yorkers Say That You Need To Know
New York is an interesting place. There’s Upstate and then there’s Downstate but the world doesn’t seem to understand this. No, the world seems to believe the entire state is one gigantic city. In reality, according to the Washington Post, Upstate New York "begins north of Poughkeepsie...
Plattsburgh Man Admits Firing Gun Inside Broome Motel Room
A Plattsburgh, New York man is to be sentenced in January after admitting he fired an unlicensed gun while staying in a motel room on Upper Front Street in the Town of Dickinson on June 11. 45-year-old Kristopher Duncan Tuesday, November 1 pleaded guilty to felony Attempted Criminal Possession of...
Are You Sporting New York’s Most Popular Tattoo?
Has it seemed like lately more of your friends are asking for recommendations for tattoo ideas and stellar local tattoo artists? It’s definitely not your imagination because they are!. It’s almost like once we stepped out of the pandemic, New Yorkers decided the time was right to do so...
Cortland County Woman Accused of Setting Bad Example Swapping Bar Codes
A Central New York woman is accused of setting a less than stellar example for a child by allegedly switching prices on merchandise at the Cortlandville Walmart in front of the youngster. Cortland County Sheriff’s officials say they responded to a complaint at the store concerning someone switching barcodes on...
Reviewing NY Absentee Ballots Before Election Night Upheld
The new law in New York State that allows absentee ballots to be reviewed before the polls close is being upheld by the Appeals Court. The law has come under review following a challenge by Republicans and Conservatives who say the new pre-screening of paper ballots violated voters' constitutional rights to challenge ballots in courts before they are officially counted.
NY Attorney General Offers Info. on Voter Intimidation
Under a cloud of heightened concerns about violent political rhetoric and worse, New York State Attorney General Letitia James is giving law enforcement agencies and local Boards of Election some guidance on how to combat voter intimidation in the upcoming general election. The Democrat says her office has also sent...
Syracuse Man Charged in Cortlandville Home Invasion & Assault
A Syracuse man is facing felony and misdemeanor charges following a July home invasion and assault in the Town of Cortlandville. Cortland County Sheriff’s officials arrested 29-year-old Alejandro Maidonado on Saturday, October 29. Sheriff’s officials say they were called to the home on Route 11 in the Town of...
