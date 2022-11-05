ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Couple wanted for murder in US Virgin Islands arrested in Florida

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48eWFJ_0izSxYIR00

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A couple wanted for murder in the U.S. Virgin Islands back in June was arrested Thursday in Florida, officials say.

According to a news release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a house in Lakeland, Florida, on Thursday just after 5 p.m. Jonatha Rivera, 30, and his girlfriend, N’zinger Williams, 28, were arrested.

According to WFTV, deputies said Rivera and Williams were wanted for the murder of a 28-year-old St. Croix man last June.

“The suspects are wanted for the murder of a 28-year-old St. Croix man in June of this year. They are both from the Virgin Islands and came here in late June apparently thinking Polk County would be a good place to flee to. They were obviously wrong,” said PCSO Sheriff Grady Judd, in the news release.

The Virgin Islands Police Department St. Croix District is reportedly charging Rivera with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, third-degree assault, unauthorized possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence, first-degree reckless endangerment and unauthorized possession of ammunition, according to PCSO. Williams is facing first-degree murder and accessory after the fact charges.

It is unclear how investigators learned of and located the couple in Florida months after the alleged murder. No further information has been released.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGAU

Florida man accused of beating his mother to death

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police have arrested a man in Florida after they said he beat his mother to death using his fists and an unknown weapon. Officers with the St. Petersburg Police Department were called to do a welfare check at the home of Harriet Owens, 60, on Sunday afternoon, WFLA reported.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Woman shot following argument in Orange County, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A woman was shot early Monday in Orange County’s Pine Hills neighborhood, sheriff’s investigators said. Deputies responded to Pine Hills Road near Belco Drive minutes after midnight. At the scene, they reported locating the shooting victim, in her 20s. According to Orange County...
hernandosun.com

2021 murder attributed to Latin Kings

Five men are facing murder charges in connection with the 2021 killing of a man who was allegedly attempting to resign from the Latin Kings street gang. All of the accused men are alleged members of that gang. The Latin Kings gang was founded in Chicago, in the mid 20th...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
villages-news.com

Villager’s son sentenced to jail time after attempting to flee deputies

A Villager’s son has been sentenced to jail time after attempting to flee from law enforcement after a traffic stop at Buffalo Ridge Plaza. Paul Crowley Miller III, 41, who lives at 1611 Hilton Head Blvd. on the Historic Side of The Villages, was sentenced last week to 39 days in jail after pleading no contest in Sumter County Court to a charge of resisting arrest. He has been lodged at the Sumter County Detention Center since his arrest Sept. 15 by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies. Miller is an out-of-state fugitive and wanted in Pennsylvania. He will likely be transported back to the Keystone State.
THE VILLAGES, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg woman sentenced to jail time for return scheme at Walmart

A Leesburg woman was sentenced to jail time in a return scheme at Walmart in Mount Dora. Mount Dora police officers investigated a series of thefts in May and June of this year in which a woman, identified as 32-year-old Jessica Therrien, would go into the store and get refunds on items she had not purchased. On four occasions she selected items, put them in her cart and then went to the service counter and asked for a refund. The total amount of money she stole from the store was $149.95.
LEESBURG, FL
hernandonewstoday.com

Manhunt Monday Update 11-01-2022

Matthew Helferich was arrested on Tuesday by the Pasco Sheriff’s Office in Pasco County. Thank you for all of the tips. Warrant: Violation of Probation for Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Obligations. No bond.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
wild941.com

Human Remains Found On Vacant Tampa Property

The Tampa Police Department are currently conducting an investigation after human skeletal remains were found in Tampa. Police tell us the remains were found on a vacant property located at 200 block of W. Emily st. As of now there are no signs of foul play. Police are working to identify the remains and determine the cause of death.
TAMPA, FL
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
28K+
Followers
100K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy