News4Jax.com
JSO investigates double shooting in Northwest Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Northwest Jacksonville Monday morning. Officers were called to 22nd St W around 12:30 a.m. where they found a woman shot in her lower body, JSO said. The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Young woman, man wounded in northside Jacksonville shooting
Jacksonville, Fl — A young woman and man were injured in an early morning shooting on Jacksonville’s northside Monday. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded around 12:30 am to W. 22nd Street near I-95 and discovered woman with a gunshot wound to her lower extremities. She was rushed to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
News4Jax.com
2 deadly shootings, 2 hours apart in nearby Jacksonville neighborhoods
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate shootings that happened early Sunday morning within two hours of each other. There have now been 136 homicides in Jacksonville so far this year, according to JSO, which is more than all of 2021 when there was a total of 128.
Swastika painted on Jacksonville Beach bar, witness captures video of alleged suspect
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A stun gun was used by Jacksonville Beach police on an individual after they allegedly painted a swastika and the word 'Neo' on a bar on 1st Street North. Mitchell Fjeran, daytime manager at Mangos Beach Bar (aka Mangos 2.0), tells First Coast News that the...
Two late-night traffic fatalities mark 145 traffic related deaths in Duval this year
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that the first of these two incidents took place just before 11 p.m. Saturday night. The victim, an adult male in his late 30s, was riding a sport-bike-style motorcycle southbound on Lane Avenue South. For an unknown reason, the victim left the roadway and struck a utility pole and a rock wall.
News4Jax.com
2 dead in separate Jacksonville motorcycle crashes; 33 deadly motorcycle crashes this year
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two separate crashes in Jacksonville late Saturday night and early Sunday morning left two motorcyclists dead, authorities said. The first crash happened just before 11 p.m. Saturday night on Lane Avenue. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said a man in his late 30s was riding a sport-bike-style...
Update: Unclear if death investigation connected to officer involved shooting in San Marco
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is in critical condition after an officer-involved shooting in San Marco Saturday, according to an early morning tweet from The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say a call came in around 3:13 a.m. for a possible person shot at the Scottish Inns Hotel on Philips...
JSO sergeant 'administratively reassigned' during investigation into tweets
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville Sheriff's Office gang unit sergeant has been reassigned pending an investigation into his questionable social media posts. In a statement late Friday, a JSO spokesman told First Coast News that Sgt. Doug Howell has been placed in the agency's Tele-Serve unit, which handles calls and inquiries for JSO that don't require law enforcement powers.
First Coast News
'Known fentanyl dealer' killed in Jacksonville officer-involved shooting identified
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man killed in an officer-involved shooting Tuesday, who the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said was a "known fentanyl dealer," was identified as Matthew Orlando Dilworth. JSO said that a Narcotic Overdose Squad was conducting an investigation into Dilworth, who may be related to an overdose death...
Victim of workplace related shooting on the Westside identified by police
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a prior report) The Jacksonville Beach Police Department has identified the man that died in a workplace related shooting at Mobile Communications America on the Westside last month. "The Jacksonville Beach Police Department sends their thoughts and prayers to the family...
Body cam video shows Columbia County deputy mistake cane for firearm, arrest visually-impaired man
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — An arrest made by the Columbia County Sheriff's Office is going viral. In the body camera video, attached to this story and embedded below, a deputy stops a visually-impaired man, identified as James Hodges, who had a cane in his back pocket. The deputy asks...
CCSO looking for fugitive from the Jacksonville area
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Have you seen this man?. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for Donald Devon Watkins. Watkins is wanted for possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without the intent to kill. He...
‘Things happen so fast’: Motorcyclists talk safety amid weekend deadly crashes
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Police are investigating three separate crashes in what’s been a deadly weekend for motorcyclists in Duval. The first crash happened on Friday night at the intersection of Southside Boulevard and Beach Boulevard. A Florida Highway Patrol report says a Nissan hit a motorcyclist, his passenger...
News4Jax.com
Suspected fentanyl dealer killed by officers in Paxon shootout identified as 50-year-old man
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Thursday released the identity of a suspected fentanyl dealer who was killed Wednesday afternoon in a shootout with detectives in the Paxon neighborhood. Matthew Dilworth, 50, was killed by detectives after he ran from a traffic stop and fired several...
First Coast News
Woman tasered by Jacksonville Beach Police after allegedly vandalizing nearby bar, per witnesses
Multiple witnesses tell First Coast News that the woman spray-painted a swastika on a nearby bar and ran to the beach. This is not confirmed by police.
News4Jax.com
1 in critical condition, man found dead in hotel after officer-involved shooting at Scottish Inns in San Marco
DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. – A man is in the hospital with critical injuries after an officer-involved shooting at a San Marco hotel, and during the investigation at the Scottish Inns on Philips Highway, a man was found shot to death in one of the rooms, police said. According to...
JSO: Robber fails to rob Blanding Blvd. bank and is on the run
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported a failed bank robbery in the 4200 block of Blanding Blvd with the suspect on the run. JSO reports that Officers responded to a reported bank robbery with this suspect described as a man in his mid to late 40′s and a 5′9 medium build.
Duval County crash ends fatal: Charges pending
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Florida Highway Patrol state that at approximately 9:15 p.m. on Friday night, FHP responded to a multi-vehicle collision at the intersection of Southside Boulevard and Beach Boulevard. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The collision involved two sedans and a motorcycle. Reports...
Video shows gunfire, officer shot in back before suspect speeds from scene in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video has not been altered in any way by First Coast News. All edits were done by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office) Bodycam footage has been released from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office after an officer was reportedly ambushed and shot back in October. JSO says 37-year-old...
News4Jax.com
Thousands of dollars in jewelry stolen from Jacksonville store, owners say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville jewelry store owners are calling out the people they say broke into their store this weekend and stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise. Julie and Saki Mihalakos own Julie’s Jewelry and Appraisals on Atlantic Boulevard near Girvin Road. “They know what they are...
