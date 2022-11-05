Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
Grand Island football holds off Millard South to advance to Class A Semifinals
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 4 Grand Island hosted 12-seed Millard South for their Class A Quarterfinal match Friday. The Islanders win it 28-10, setting themselves up for a grudge match against Omaha Westside. See embedded video for highlights.
Dell Rapids' offense explodes in semifinal win over Sioux Falls Christian
DELL RAPIDS — It was a moment Jack Henry had been waiting a long time to celebrate. The junior quarterback threw for 109 yards and two touchdowns to go along with 153 yards on the ground, as the Dell Rapids Quarriers took the lead in the second quarter and never looked back in a 44-26 win Friday over visiting Sioux Falls Christian in a Class 11A semifinal.
