DELL RAPIDS — It was a moment Jack Henry had been waiting a long time to celebrate. The junior quarterback threw for 109 yards and two touchdowns to go along with 153 yards on the ground, as the Dell Rapids Quarriers took the lead in the second quarter and never looked back in a 44-26 win Friday over visiting Sioux Falls Christian in a Class 11A semifinal.

DELL RAPIDS, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO