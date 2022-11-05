Read full article on original website
Related
GRPD: Man arrives at hospital with gunshot wound
Grand Rapids police are investigating after a man showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound Sunday.
Man recovering after Battle Creek assault
A man was assaulted in Battle Creek Saturday morning, police say.
Shots fired outside Walker trampoline park
WALKER, MI – Police are investigating a report of shots fired outside a Grand Rapids-area trampoline park Friday night. Police were called at about 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, to the area of Alpine and 4 Mile Road near the Altitude Trampoline Park for a report of shots fired in the area, according to the Walker Police Department.
Friends, neighbors reflect on Allegan Co. homicide
Neighbors have identified Friday’s Allegan County homicide victim as 21-year-old Samuel Williams.
Muskegon police report injuries in head-on crash
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Muskegon police are investigating a head-on crash on South Getty Street and Access Highway. Injuries have been reported, police said. The crash was reported at 6:42 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7. Several police officers, along with a crash investigator, responded to the scene. Getty is closed...
whtc.com
Suspects Sought in West Olive Drive-By Shooting
OLIVE TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 5, 2022) – A drive-by shooting in West Olive during the overnight hours on Saturday is under investigation. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Knott, nobody inside of the residence near Van Buren Street and 104th Avenue was wounded in the 3:15 AM incident. Witnesses say that a dark colored sedan had stopped outside of the residence, and several rounds were fired from that vehicle towards the residence, striking the structure, before the vehicle sped off.
14-year-old student charged after setting off fireworks in West Michigan high school
A teen accused of detonating fireworks at a West Michigan high school was charged this week after the explosions led others to believe there was an active shooter, deputies say.
Man hospitalized following Park Township crash
A Holland man is in the hospital following an early Sunday morning crash in Park Township.
WWMTCw
Grand Rapids brothers sentenced for stealing 53 guns from local store
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two Grand Rapids brothers will both spend seven years behind bars. Joseph Woods, 33, and Johon Woods, 28, were both sentenced to 84 months for stealing 53 firearms from a local store, U.S. Attorney Mark Totten announced Thursday. “My office is focused on disrupting the...
Grand Rapids brothers get prison for burglarizing sports store, stealing 53 guns
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Two brothers have been sentenced to seven years in prison for breaking into a Grand Rapids area sports store and stealing 53 guns. Joseph Woods, 33, and Johon Woods, 28, were sentenced for breaking into Al & Bob’s Sports, in the 500 block of 68th Street SW, on Feb. 23, 2022.
Man sentenced to probation in assault, barricade case
A man accused of holding a woman at gunpoint and assaulting her has been sentenced to probation.
Brothers get prison time for stealing 53 guns
Two brothers who stole 53 guns from a Grand Rapids-area sporting goods store — 32 of which haven't been found — will spend years in federal prison.
WNEM
Mt. Pleasant Police find family of two young children
MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - Mt. Pleasant Police announced Saturday evening that the family of two young children found alone early Saturday morning were located. Officers responded to the call at 12:45 a.m. Nov. 5 after receiving reports of a 15 to 18-month-old boy and a four to six-month-old girl found unaccompanied within city limits.
Police: Clerk shot 15-year-old in ‘takeover robbery’ attempt
Police are calling on two attempted robbery suspects who left their 15-year-old accomplice behind when he was shot to turn themselves in.
Woman found dead in Plainwell apartment fire
A woman was found dead inside an apartment that caught fire late Saturday night.
Drive-by shooting leaves Ottawa County home damaged, no injuries reported
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – An Olive Township home was damaged by gunfire early Saturday morning in drive-by shooting that did not hit anyone inside, police say. Police were called at 3:15 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, to the 100 block of 104th Avenue for a report of shots fired at an occupied home in the area, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.
21-year-old man dead, suspect in custody in Allegan Co. homicide
A man is dead and a suspect has been taken into custody in a homicide investigation south of Pullman, the Allegan County Sheriff's Office said.
927thevan.com
Motorist Hurt in Overnight Car v. Trees Crash in Park Twp.
PARK TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 6, 2022) – A 22-year-old Holland man was hospitalized after a early Sunday morning single-vehicle crash north of Holland. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Knott, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to Quincy Street near 152nd Avenue just before 2 AM. That was where the westbound sedan driven by the lone motorist apparently lost control of the vehicle, veered off of the roadway, and struck several trees before coming to rest. That motorist was taken to an unnamed “area hospital” in critical but stable condition.
Two credit card thefts investigated in Ottawa County
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Deputies are investigating two credit card thefts in the Holland Township area, both happening on Wednesday at two different stores, Meijer and HomeGoods. Captain Jake Sparks of the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said the two victims were shopping with their purses in their carts. "In...
Unsafe, unsanitary working conditions reported at LPD
Lansing's top cop said police and other emergency employees are dealing with unsafe and unsanitary working conditions inside some facilities.
Comments / 1