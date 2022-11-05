ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MI

MLive

Shots fired outside Walker trampoline park

WALKER, MI – Police are investigating a report of shots fired outside a Grand Rapids-area trampoline park Friday night. Police were called at about 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, to the area of Alpine and 4 Mile Road near the Altitude Trampoline Park for a report of shots fired in the area, according to the Walker Police Department.
WALKER, MI
MLive

Muskegon police report injuries in head-on crash

MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Muskegon police are investigating a head-on crash on South Getty Street and Access Highway. Injuries have been reported, police said. The crash was reported at 6:42 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7. Several police officers, along with a crash investigator, responded to the scene. Getty is closed...
MUSKEGON, MI
whtc.com

Suspects Sought in West Olive Drive-By Shooting

OLIVE TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 5, 2022) – A drive-by shooting in West Olive during the overnight hours on Saturday is under investigation. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Knott, nobody inside of the residence near Van Buren Street and 104th Avenue was wounded in the 3:15 AM incident. Witnesses say that a dark colored sedan had stopped outside of the residence, and several rounds were fired from that vehicle towards the residence, striking the structure, before the vehicle sped off.
WEST OLIVE, MI
WNEM

Mt. Pleasant Police find family of two young children

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - Mt. Pleasant Police announced Saturday evening that the family of two young children found alone early Saturday morning were located. Officers responded to the call at 12:45 a.m. Nov. 5 after receiving reports of a 15 to 18-month-old boy and a four to six-month-old girl found unaccompanied within city limits.
927thevan.com

Motorist Hurt in Overnight Car v. Trees Crash in Park Twp.

PARK TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 6, 2022) – A 22-year-old Holland man was hospitalized after a early Sunday morning single-vehicle crash north of Holland. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Knott, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to Quincy Street near 152nd Avenue just before 2 AM. That was where the westbound sedan driven by the lone motorist apparently lost control of the vehicle, veered off of the roadway, and struck several trees before coming to rest. That motorist was taken to an unnamed “area hospital” in critical but stable condition.
HOLLAND, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Two credit card thefts investigated in Ottawa County

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Deputies are investigating two credit card thefts in the Holland Township area, both happening on Wednesday at two different stores, Meijer and HomeGoods. Captain Jake Sparks of the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said the two victims were shopping with their purses in their carts. "In...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

