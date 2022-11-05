Read full article on original website
Nets owner ‘completely done’ with Kyrie Irving?
On Thursday, the Brooklyn Nets announced that Kyrie Irving had been suspended at least five games without pay. That decision was reached following Irving’s promotion of a film the Nets say is “deeply disturbing antisemitic hate.” They offered further explanation in a lengthy statement. “Over the last...
Anthony Davis Says He Will Demand That The Lakers Make Him The Focal Point Of Their Offense
Anthony Davis says he plans to start demanding the ball a lot more as he looks to be more aggressive on the court.
Report: Kevin Durant Frustrated With Ben Simmons
On top of the Kyrie Irving drama, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is reportedly frustrated with Ben Simmons
This Nets-Pacers Trade Sends Ben Simmons To Indiana
A lot is going on surrounding the Brooklyn Nets beyond the need to worry about Ben Simmons trade talks. However, if at some point it reaches that point, the trade value for the former NBA All-Star may be at an all-time low. Simmons has yet to show that he’s the...
NBC Sports
NBA ref accused of calling Spencer Dinwiddie multiple expletives
Veteran NBA referee Tony Brothers has been accused of calling Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie multiple expletives during Friday night's Mavs-Raptors game in Dallas. In a postgame media session, Dinwiddie alleged that Brothers referred to him as a "b****-a** motherf***er" to another Mavericks player following a technical foul. "I would like...
Ja Morant and Desmond Bane combine for 51 points, Memphis Grizzlies defeat Wizards
The Memphis Grizzlies are enjoying the advantages that come with playing on a home floor. When they were struggling early against the Washington Wizards, fans cheered them on until the breakthrough. When Memphis lost a 23-point lead, the FedExForum crowd was still hopeful. The patience was rewarded as the Grizzlies defeated the Wizards...
ESPN
Clarkson, Sexton lead surging Jazz past Clippers, 110-102
LOS ANGELES -- — Jordan Clarkson scored 23 points, reserve Collin Sexton added 22 and the Utah Jazz beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-102 on Sunday night. The Jazz rallied after blowing a 10-point lead in the first half and trailing in the third and fourth quarters. “Finding ways...
Injury Update: Ben Simmons Available for Brooklyn Nets vs. Dallas Mavericks
The Brooklyn Nets swingman Ben Simmons will give it a go against the Dallas Mavericks Monday night.
After Loss to Knicks, What’s the Latest on Joel Embiid?
Joel Embiid missed his third-straight matchup against the New York Knicks on Friday.
Yardbarker
Tyrese Maxey thrills as Sixers fall to Knicks in 4th quarter collapse
There would be no Joel Embiid, no James Harden, and not even a Danuel House for the Sixers Friday night as they faced Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks. Yet even still, the team persevered and fought on as best they could. Against the Knicks, a team that has...
NBC Sports
Durant 'would love to' be a part of new Commanders ownership group
Kevin Durant is one of the more famous Commanders fans on the planet, and based off a recent session with reporters, he's interested in becoming even more invested in Washington. Literally. In an interview with ESPN's Nick Friedell, the NBA superstar declared that the idea of being "a part of"...
Paul Pierce Says Kawhi Leonard Isn’t Held ‘Accountable Enough’
The star forward has missed substantial time over the past few years, and has played in just two of the Clippers’ nine games this season due to a lingering knee issue.
Report: Nets owner being blocked from doing 1 thing
Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai has had his hands full with one issue lately, but there is another matter that is also pressing. Tsai has been dealing with the fallout from Kyrie Irving social media post, which led the Nets to suspend the guard for at least five games. At the same time, the Nets fired coach Steve Nash.
ESPN
LeBron James honors late rapper Takeoff with pregame outfit
LeBron James paid tribute to the late Kirshnik Khari "Takeoff" Ball with his pregame outfit on Sunday. Takeoff, who was a member of the hip-hop trio Migos, was shot and killed at a bowling alley in Houston on Tuesday. He had been attending an event with his uncle and fellow Migos member Quavo.
Ben Simmons' Injury Status For Nets-Mavs Game
Ben Simmons says he will play in Monday's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Dallas Mavericks.
76ers Recall Jaden Springer from Blue Coats
A week after being assigned to the G-League, the Philadelphia 76ers have recalled Jaden Springer from the Delaware Blue Coats.
Yardbarker
Very Exciting News About Cam Reddish
On Saturday evening, the New York Knicks are hosting the Boston Celtics in Manhattan at Madison Square Garden. For the game, they have announced their starting lineup as relayed by Underdog NBA. Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Knicks will start Brunson, Reddish, Barrett, Randle, Hartenstein on Saturday." In his first eight...
ESPN
Warriors 0-6 on road, fall to Pelicans with 4 starters out
NEW ORLEANS -- — Golden State coach Steve Kerr foreshadowed a plan to adjust playing time across his roster in the coming week. Something needs to change if the Warriors intend to defend their NBA title. The Warriors fell to 0-6 on the road, losing 114-105 to Brandon Ingram...
Yardbarker
Darius Garland And Donovan Mitchell Are Making Cavaliers History
When the Cleveland Cavaliers traded for Donovan Mitchell, the goal was to create a dynamic back court Mitchell teaming up with All-Star point guard Darius Garland. While the two have seen limited time together in the regular season due to injuries, when the pair have been on the floor together it has been electric.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Charlotte Hornets: live updates
Four games and eight days later, the Memphis Grizzlies are back home for a three-game homestand. The first matchup is against the Charlotte Hornets. The Grizzlies (5-3) are 11.5-point favorites against Charlotte. The Hornets (3-5) are without rising star point guard LaMelo Ball, and his backcourt mate Terry Rozier is listed as doubtful due to an ankle injury. They'll also be without Gordon Hayward, who is averaging 17.4 points per game.
