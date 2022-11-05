ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Nets owner ‘completely done’ with Kyrie Irving?

On Thursday, the Brooklyn Nets announced that Kyrie Irving had been suspended at least five games without pay. That decision was reached following Irving’s promotion of a film the Nets say is “deeply disturbing antisemitic hate.” They offered further explanation in a lengthy statement. “Over the last...
NBC Sports

NBA ref accused of calling Spencer Dinwiddie multiple expletives

Veteran NBA referee Tony Brothers has been accused of calling Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie multiple expletives during Friday night's Mavs-Raptors game in Dallas. In a postgame media session, Dinwiddie alleged that Brothers referred to him as a "b****-a** motherf***er" to another Mavericks player following a technical foul. "I would like...
DALLAS, TX
ESPN

Clarkson, Sexton lead surging Jazz past Clippers, 110-102

LOS ANGELES -- — Jordan Clarkson scored 23 points, reserve Collin Sexton added 22 and the Utah Jazz beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-102 on Sunday night. The Jazz rallied after blowing a 10-point lead in the first half and trailing in the third and fourth quarters. “Finding ways...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
NBC Sports

Durant 'would love to' be a part of new Commanders ownership group

Kevin Durant is one of the more famous Commanders fans on the planet, and based off a recent session with reporters, he's interested in becoming even more invested in Washington. Literally. In an interview with ESPN's Nick Friedell, the NBA superstar declared that the idea of being "a part of"...
WASHINGTON, DC
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Nets owner being blocked from doing 1 thing

Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai has had his hands full with one issue lately, but there is another matter that is also pressing. Tsai has been dealing with the fallout from Kyrie Irving social media post, which led the Nets to suspend the guard for at least five games. At the same time, the Nets fired coach Steve Nash.
ESPN

LeBron James honors late rapper Takeoff with pregame outfit

LeBron James paid tribute to the late Kirshnik Khari "Takeoff" Ball with his pregame outfit on Sunday. Takeoff, who was a member of the hip-hop trio Migos, was shot and killed at a bowling alley in Houston on Tuesday. He had been attending an event with his uncle and fellow Migos member Quavo.
Yardbarker

Very Exciting News About Cam Reddish

On Saturday evening, the New York Knicks are hosting the Boston Celtics in Manhattan at Madison Square Garden. For the game, they have announced their starting lineup as relayed by Underdog NBA. Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Knicks will start Brunson, Reddish, Barrett, Randle, Hartenstein on Saturday." In his first eight...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ESPN

Warriors 0-6 on road, fall to Pelicans with 4 starters out

NEW ORLEANS -- — Golden State coach Steve Kerr foreshadowed a plan to adjust playing time across his roster in the coming week. Something needs to change if the Warriors intend to defend their NBA title. The Warriors fell to 0-6 on the road, losing 114-105 to Brandon Ingram...
ATLANTA, LA
Yardbarker

Darius Garland And Donovan Mitchell Are Making Cavaliers History

When the Cleveland Cavaliers traded for Donovan Mitchell, the goal was to create a dynamic back court Mitchell teaming up with All-Star point guard Darius Garland. While the two have seen limited time together in the regular season due to injuries, when the pair have been on the floor together it has been electric.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Commercial Appeal

Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Charlotte Hornets: live updates

Four games and eight days later, the Memphis Grizzlies are back home for a three-game homestand. The first matchup is against the Charlotte Hornets. The Grizzlies (5-3) are 11.5-point favorites against Charlotte. The Hornets (3-5) are without rising star point guard LaMelo Ball, and his backcourt mate Terry Rozier is listed as doubtful due to an ankle injury. They'll also be without Gordon Hayward, who is averaging 17.4 points per game.
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy