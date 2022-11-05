Friday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
MPA Playoffs=
Class A=
Quarterfinal=
Bonny Eagle 14, Scarborough 13
Sanford 42, Lewiston 35
Class B North=
Semifinal=
Falmouth 35, Cony 28
Skowhegan Area 66, Lawrence 48
Class B South=
Semifinal=
Portland 40, Kennebunk 20
South Portland 22, Massabesic 6
Class C North=
Semifinal=
Hermon 49, Oceanside (Coop) 28
Class C South=
Semifinal=
Cape Elizabeth 20, Wells 14
Leavitt Area 64, Cheverus 28
Class D=
Quarterfinal=
Foxcroft Academy 69, Madison/Carrabec Co-op 0
Freeport 41, Oak Hill 12
Lisbon 41, John Bapst Memorial 0
Winthrop/Monmouth Co-op 20, Poland Regional/Whittier 9
Class 8-Man Large North=
Final=
Waterville Senior 22, Mount Desert Island 12
Class 8-Man Large South=
Final=
Yarmouth 20, Mt. Ararat 18
Class 8-Man Small North=
Final=
Orono 57, Stearns/Schenck Co-op 36
Class 8-Man Small South=
Final=
Old Orchard Beach 20, Dirigo 16
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
