Friday's Scores

 2 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

MPA Playoffs=

Class A=

Quarterfinal=

Bonny Eagle 14, Scarborough 13

Sanford 42, Lewiston 35

Class B North=

Semifinal=

Falmouth 35, Cony 28

Skowhegan Area 66, Lawrence 48

Class B South=

Semifinal=

Portland 40, Kennebunk 20

South Portland 22, Massabesic 6

Class C North=

Semifinal=

Hermon 49, Oceanside (Coop) 28

Class C South=

Semifinal=

Cape Elizabeth 20, Wells 14

Leavitt Area 64, Cheverus 28

Class D=

Quarterfinal=

Foxcroft Academy 69, Madison/Carrabec Co-op 0

Freeport 41, Oak Hill 12

Lisbon 41, John Bapst Memorial 0

Winthrop/Monmouth Co-op 20, Poland Regional/Whittier 9

Class 8-Man Large North=

Final=

Waterville Senior 22, Mount Desert Island 12

Class 8-Man Large South=

Final=

Yarmouth 20, Mt. Ararat 18

Class 8-Man Small North=

Final=

Orono 57, Stearns/Schenck Co-op 36

Class 8-Man Small South=

Final=

Old Orchard Beach 20, Dirigo 16

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

