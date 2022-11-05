ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

wpde.com

Baby alligator spotted at Litchfield Beach Starbucks

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Take a look at this!. Holiday drinks are now back at Starbucks and this little guy just couldn't wait. A viewer sent us this video of a baby alligator spotted outside of Starbucks in Litchfield Beach!. See anything cool while you're out and about?
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Brookgreen Gardens hosts 12th annual Brew at the Zoo

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — The 12th annual Brew at the Zoo in Brookgreen Gardens returned Saturday. The craft beer festival gives guests the opportunity to sample local brews. Guests also got to enjoy local food trucks and live music as they strolled through the Lowcountry Zoo. “I live...
MURRELLS INLET, SC
WBTW News13

Pet of the weekend: Oreo

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Nov. 5-6 is Oreo, a dog under one year old from the Grand Strand Humane Society. Kathy Robinson, a spokesperson for GSHS, said that Oreo was a stray picked up by animal control. He has been in the care of GSHS for about […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Multiple units respond to home fire in western Horry County

At 5:19 p.m., Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to a reported structure fire on the 4000 block of Old Playcard Road in Green Sea. A house, that officials believed to be an unoccupied structure, was destroyed by fire. This fire will be under investigation. Fair Bluff Fire and Rescue,...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

GALLERY: Rocket launch seen from Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It wasn’t a meteorite and it wasn’t a plane. It was an Antares Rocket launched from Wallops Island, Virginia!. Check out the viewer pics below! You can submit your own by clicking here.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Hundreds walk to slow Alzheimer's disease in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Over 500 people took part in the “Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's” Saturday. The Grand Park at the Market Common was covered in purple as people held different colored flowers representing their connection to the disease. All the donations went toward...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Myrtle Beach area restaurant closes after vehicle crashes into it

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A vehicle crashed into a restaurant Saturday evening near Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at about 5:40 p.m. at The Waterway House Sports and Spirits located at 9814 North Kings Highway, HCFR said. No injuries were reported. The restaurant will be closed until further notice […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

State Christmas tree arrives in Columbia to kick off the holiday season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The official South Carolina Christmas Tree will arrive at the North Lawn of the South Carolina State House. The tree’s arrival featured remarks from representatives of Experience Columbia SC and the Columbia Garden Club. The arrival of the state Christmas tree signals the beginning...
COLUMBIA, SC
wpde.com

Police investigating death near Landmark Resort

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating a death near a hotel in Myrtle Beach Sunday morning. The Myrtle Beach Police Dept. said the death happened in the 1500 block of S. Ocean Boulevard which is near Landmark Resort. Officials said they are investigating it as a suicide.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Horry County woman found safe after being reported missing

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Horry County said a woman who was reported missing Sunday has been found safe. The Horry County Police Department said 58-year-old Devon DeMaria was located at around 7:10 p.m. Stay with WMBF News for updates.
myhorrynews.com

New Barefoot townhome community coming to North Myrtle Beach

A low-maintenance, close-knit townhome community is coming to the Barefoot area of North Myrtle Beach. Priced in the mid $400,000s, the 2,100-square-foot three-story homes are made to fit more than a few people across four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms, according to a release from the developer, Plute Homes.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Police: Endangered 17-year-old girl from Longs found safe

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A missing 17-year-old girl previously considered endangered has been found safe, according to the Horry County Police Department. Editor’s note: Due to the person being found safe, all identifying information and photos have been removed.
WBTW News13

19-year-old charged in deadly shooting on Autumn Lane in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting Saturday evening near Florence. It happened on Autumn Lane near Florence, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Joseph Michael Barefoot, 19, was arrested and charged with murder, pointing and presenting a firearm and possession of a weapon during the […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC

