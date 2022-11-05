Read full article on original website
Publix Opens New Stores In 3 StatesBryan DijkhuizenScottsboro, AL
Gunshot wound in Myrtle BeachJai BrownMyrtle Beach, SC
Donut Man purchased by California groupMyrtleBeachSC NewsMyrtle Beach, SC
You should be careful of white sharks heading to the south from Carolina Beach in North CarolinaMark StarCarolina Beach, NC
Wild Water and Wheels permanently closesMyrtleBeachSC NewsSurfside Beach, SC
Baby alligator spotted at Litchfield Beach Starbucks
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Take a look at this!. Holiday drinks are now back at Starbucks and this little guy just couldn't wait. A viewer sent us this video of a baby alligator spotted outside of Starbucks in Litchfield Beach!. See anything cool while you're out and about?
wpde.com
Brookgreen Gardens hosts 12th annual Brew at the Zoo
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — The 12th annual Brew at the Zoo in Brookgreen Gardens returned Saturday. The craft beer festival gives guests the opportunity to sample local brews. Guests also got to enjoy local food trucks and live music as they strolled through the Lowcountry Zoo. “I live...
Pet of the weekend: Oreo
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Nov. 5-6 is Oreo, a dog under one year old from the Grand Strand Humane Society. Kathy Robinson, a spokesperson for GSHS, said that Oreo was a stray picked up by animal control. He has been in the care of GSHS for about […]
wpde.com
Multiple units respond to home fire in western Horry County
At 5:19 p.m., Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to a reported structure fire on the 4000 block of Old Playcard Road in Green Sea. A house, that officials believed to be an unoccupied structure, was destroyed by fire. This fire will be under investigation. Fair Bluff Fire and Rescue,...
WMBF
GALLERY: Rocket launch seen from Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It wasn’t a meteorite and it wasn’t a plane. It was an Antares Rocket launched from Wallops Island, Virginia!. Check out the viewer pics below! You can submit your own by clicking here.
wpde.com
Hundreds walk to slow Alzheimer's disease in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Over 500 people took part in the “Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's” Saturday. The Grand Park at the Market Common was covered in purple as people held different colored flowers representing their connection to the disease. All the donations went toward...
Myrtle Beach area restaurant closes after vehicle crashes into it
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A vehicle crashed into a restaurant Saturday evening near Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at about 5:40 p.m. at The Waterway House Sports and Spirits located at 9814 North Kings Highway, HCFR said. No injuries were reported. The restaurant will be closed until further notice […]
wpde.com
State Christmas tree arrives in Columbia to kick off the holiday season
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The official South Carolina Christmas Tree will arrive at the North Lawn of the South Carolina State House. The tree’s arrival featured remarks from representatives of Experience Columbia SC and the Columbia Garden Club. The arrival of the state Christmas tree signals the beginning...
WMBF
Painter’s Homemade Ice Cream to open location on new Surfside Beach Pier
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A familiar business will be part of the new Surfside Beach Pier. Painter’s Homemade Ice Cream announced Friday that it will open a location on the pier, which is still under construction. The Town of Surfside Beach also confirmed the news, saying that it...
wpde.com
Police investigating death near Landmark Resort
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating a death near a hotel in Myrtle Beach Sunday morning. The Myrtle Beach Police Dept. said the death happened in the 1500 block of S. Ocean Boulevard which is near Landmark Resort. Officials said they are investigating it as a suicide.
wpde.com
National STEM Day: WonderWorks celebrates with science, lab experiments
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8 and many kids will be out of school because certain schools are used as polling locations. The day also happens to be National STEM Day. WonderWorks in Myrtle Beach invites families to come to celebrate. WonderWorks at Broadway...
WMBF
WATCH: Vehicle crashes into Myrtle Beach-area restaurant; owner thankful for no injuries
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Grand Strand restaurant owner took time to inspect damage after a vehicle crashed into the building Saturday evening. Timothy Monaco, owner of The Waterway House Sports and Spirits on North Kings Highway, spoke to WMBF News at the restaurant on Sunday. He said he was at the building within a minute of finding out the news of the crash.
wpde.com
Court hearing for Horry Co. daycare worker accused of 'slamming' toddler's head into mat
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Myrtle Beach daycare teacher arrested and charged with unlawful neglect of a child will have another hearing in court on Dec. 2. Katherine Coleman, 33, worked as a teacher at Ocean View TLC Preschool, a daycare associated with Ocean View Baptist Church. Coleman...
wpde.com
Hundreds of horses arriving in Myrtle Beach for 41st American Heart Association Beach Ride
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Horses are arriving in Myrtle Beach for the 41st American Heart Association Beach Ride. The group meets at Lakewood Camping Resort. The campaign raises awareness about cardiovascular disease. That disease affects one out of every three Americans. More than 1,000 horses and trail riders...
WMBF
Waccamaw Market Cooperative Holiday Markets are underway in the Grand Strand
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Waccamaw Market Cooperative is a nonprofit organization responsible for coordinating and managing community based farmer’s markets throughout Horry and Georgetown Counties. The Holiday Markets are running now until December 20th. You can visit the Surfside Beach Market on Tuesdays at the Corner of...
WMBF
Horry County woman found safe after being reported missing
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Horry County said a woman who was reported missing Sunday has been found safe. The Horry County Police Department said 58-year-old Devon DeMaria was located at around 7:10 p.m. Stay with WMBF News for updates.
myhorrynews.com
New Barefoot townhome community coming to North Myrtle Beach
A low-maintenance, close-knit townhome community is coming to the Barefoot area of North Myrtle Beach. Priced in the mid $400,000s, the 2,100-square-foot three-story homes are made to fit more than a few people across four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms, according to a release from the developer, Plute Homes.
wpde.com
Food distribution to provide relief this Friday in Horry County, no cost
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Two organizations are teaming up to provide relief during a food distribution this Friday. Para leer este artículo en español, haga clic aquí. Faith Outreach Ministries of the Grand Strand and Lowcountry Food Bank will host the drive-thru style food drive at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4.
Police: Endangered 17-year-old girl from Longs found safe
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A missing 17-year-old girl previously considered endangered has been found safe, according to the Horry County Police Department. Editor’s note: Due to the person being found safe, all identifying information and photos have been removed.
19-year-old charged in deadly shooting on Autumn Lane in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting Saturday evening near Florence. It happened on Autumn Lane near Florence, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Joseph Michael Barefoot, 19, was arrested and charged with murder, pointing and presenting a firearm and possession of a weapon during the […]
