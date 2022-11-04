Editor's note: This article was originally published on July 28, 2021. It has since been updated. Going on first dates with strangers can be a nerve-racking experience. Especially if it's someone you met online or on a dating app. Not to mention the creepy men who sidle up with less-than-innocent intentions. There are many subtle codes and rules that women use to keep each other safe. Bartender Benji Spears is bringing attention to a practice that could potentially save someone's life. Taking to TikTok, Benji enacted a situation where a woman seemed to be in an unsafe situation with a man and how saying these simple words helped the bartender save her from the potentially dangerous situation.

