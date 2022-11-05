Read full article on original website
Related
theplaylist.net
‘Sharper’ Teaser: Julianne Moore & Sebastian Stan Star In A24 Comedy Thriller Hitting Apple TV+ On February 17, 2023
Sebastian Stan had a great 2022 with his starring role in Hulu‘s “Pam & Tommy” and Mimi Cave‘s divisive feature film debut, “Fresh.” So, what’s his follow-up for early 2023? How about “Sharper,” an NYC-set comedy thriller about con artists with Julianne Moore for A24 and Apple TV+? Does that sound like a winning combo, or what?
EW.com
Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek play parents to their real-life kids in sweet Sam & Kate trailer
Art is imitating life in the upcoming film Sam & Kate, which features Oscar winners Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek playing onscreen parents to their real-life children, Jake Hoffman and Schuyler Fisk. The trailer for the film, which you can see exclusively above, introduces us to Sam (Jake), a struggling...
Jamie Lee Curtis’ Husband Christopher Guest: Everything To Know About Their Almost 40 Year Marriage
Jamie Lee Curtis is an actress known for her reoccurring role as Laurie Strode in the Halloween movie franchise. She is married to Christopher Guest. Recently, Jamie has been busy promoting the latest Halloween movie, Halloween Ends. Many know Jamie Lee Curtis, 63, from her iconic role as Laurie Strode...
Popculture
3 CBS Series Get Full Season Orders
There are more fires to stop, crimes to solve, and mysteries to investigate for the characters on three new hit CBS dramas. Fire Country, East New York, and So Help Me Todd have all gotten off to a great start for the eye network. They were rewarded Wednesday with full-season orders. All three have been some of the most-watched freshman shows of the fall 2022 season.
Surprise! Rebel Wilson Just Welcomed Her First Baby Via Surrogate, And She's Celebrating On Instagram
Rebel revealed the news on Instagram, and I think it's safe to say that it's a huge surprise to many people.
Popculture
Amazon Prime Cancels Groundbreaking Dramedy Series After Just One Season
Amazon Prime Video's won't get a second season. The eight-episode series premiered in Jan. 2022 and centered on people living on the autism spectrum. The show was favored by viewers, and received a 90 percent average rating and a 98 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. As We See It is based on the Israeli scripted format On The Spectrum, created by Dana Idisis and Yuval Shafferman. The show followed Jack (Rick Glassman), Harrison (Albert Rutecki), and Violet (Sue Ann Pien), 20-something roommates on the autism spectrum, as they strive to get and keep jobs, make friends, fall in love, and navigate a world that eludes them.
A new comedy, ‘A Christmas Story Christmas’ is coming to HBO Max | How to watch it
Just in time for the holidays, a new comedy, “A Christmas Story Christmas” is coming to HBO Max. The show is a takeoff of the holiday classic, “A Christmas Story.”. The new comedy follows the now-adult Ralphie as he returns to the house on Cleveland Street to give his kids a magical Christmas like the one he had as a child, reconnecting with childhood friends, and reconciling the passing of his Old Man, according to IMBd.
Popculture
The CW Cancels Hit Show, to End After Upcoming Season
Nancy Drew won't be around much longer. The CW drama, which stars Kennedy McMann, will end with its upcoming fourth season. The news comes amid the network being acquired by Nexstar. Cast and crew members were made aware on Oct.26. Season 4 is currently in production. A premiere date has not been announced, but it's slated for release as part of the network's midseason lineup. In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, showrunners Noga Landau and Melinda Hsu expressed their gratitude.
‘Alert’: Scott Caan & Dania Ramirez Are On A Desperate Search For A Missing Child — Watch The Fox Series Promo
We’re getting a sneak peek at the first footage of new Fox series Alert. The network just released the first on-air promo for the upcoming character-driven police procedural from The Blacklist showrunner John Eisendrath and Jamie Foxx, which will air tonight on Fox during Game 3 of the World Series. Written by Eisendrath, Alert, starring Scott Caan and Dania Ramirez, is a procedural drama about the Philadelphia Police Department’s Missing Person’s Unit (MPU). Each episode features a heart-pounding, life-or-death search for a missing person that runs alongside police officers Jason Grant (Scott Caan, Hawaii 5-0) and his ex-wife Nikki Batista’s (Dania Ramirez, Devious Maids) series-long quest to find out the...
HBO Just Surprisingly Canceled One Of Its Emmy-Winning Shows After Four Seasons
HBO has canceled one of it's popular and Emmy-winning shows after four seasons.
Siobhán Cullen To Lead Irish Dark Comedy-Drama ‘Obituary’, Co-produced By Tua Films, APC Studios For Hulu
EXCLUSIVE: APC Studios UK and Irish independent production company Tua Films (aka Magamedia) are co-producing Irish dark comedy-crime drama Obituary exclusively in the U.S. for streaming service Hulu, with RTÉ in Ireland pre-buying the series. Irish TV and theatre actress Siobhán Cullen, whose recent credits include family comedy-drama The Dry and crime drama The Long Call, stars as Elvira Clancy, an obituarist working at a small-town newspaper, who suddenly finds herself being paid by the obituary due to cuts. When she “accidentally” kills a nasty piece of work, she discovers she might have an untapped bloodlust, and sets her sights on other...
SFGate
‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Trailer: Joe Mantegna and the Team Tackle Biggest Case Yet in Reboot Series
The “Criminal Minds” Behavioral Analysis Unit is back in the upcoming revival series, “Criminal Minds: Evolution.”. The crime drama series follows BAU’s elite profilers as they face a mysterious antagonist, an UnSub who used the pandemic to build a network of serial killers. When the network is set in motion, the team must bring down their greatest threat, one murderer at a time.
EW.com
Your guide to the 2023 TV premiere dates
Forget holiday shopping — much more important work awaits you! And that would be: Planning your TV-watching calendar for 2023. The networks and streamers are already flipping their calendars ahead and devising ways to keep you tethered to your screens in the new year. In January, you could plunge into a post-apocalyptic world with Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in HBO's The Last Of Us before trying to determine a defendant's guilt or innocence in Fox's anthology crime drama The Accused, whose cast includes Rachel Bilson, Wendell Pierce, and Michael Chiklis. You could follow Christian Bale as he investigates multiple murders in the Netflix gothic thriller film The Pale Blue Eye, and then hitch a ride with Natasha Lyonne as she heads out on the road in Peacock mystery series Poker Face. After all of that, you will be cordially invited to be held hostage in Amazon Prime Video's Jennifer Lopez-Josh Duhamel romantic action comedy Shotgun Wedding.
The Ringer
‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Weddings, Rodney, Eliza, and Justin’s Love Triangle, Genevieve and Aaron Drama, and Lots of Messy Dates in Paradise
Juliet and Callie sit down to dissect Episodes 10 and 11 of Bachelor in Paradise. This week features a dramatic love triangle between Rodney, Eliza, and Justin (7:58), Hayden’s not-so-great introduction in Paradise (20:59), Johnny and Victoria’s sweat-lodge date (27:15), Genevieve and Aaron’s dramatic altercation (34:31), and more.
Interview with the Vampire season 1: next episode, trailer, everything we know about the new Anne Rice series
Interview with the Vampire brings Anne Rice's seductive world to the small screen in the new AMC series.
Popculture
Everything Coming to HBO Max in November 2022
As November approaches, HBO Max is getting ready for fresh beginnings with a long list of new titles arriving next month. While House of the Dragon concluded its record-breaking 10-episode first season run in October, the HBO Max streaming library is still giving subscribers plenty to get excited about next month.
Sydney Sweeney reveals secret reaction after meeting Dakota Johnson on Madame Web set
Sydney Sweeney has revealed her initial reaction to working with Dakota Johnson on the set of a forthcoming film. The actor, who plays Cassie Howard in HBO’s dark teen drama Euphoria, features alongside the Persuasion star in Madame Web. Having been a fan of Johnson for many years, Sweeney admitted to feeling slightly anxious about working with someone she’d admired.“I was a little nervous,” Sweeney noted during a red-carpet interview on Sunday (6 November).“I have to say — I snuck 50 Shades of Grey in high school. My parents didn’t let me watch it and I watched it. So...
‘Hawaii Five-0’ Actor Beulah Koale Signs With A3
EXCLUSIVE: Beulah Koale (Hawaii Five-0, Thank You For Your Service) has signed with A3 Artists Agency for theatrical representation. Most recently, Koale acted opposite Aaron Paul, Karen Gillan, and Theo James in the sci-filler thriller Dual directed by Riley Stearns. He portrayed the character of Peter in the RLJE Films production. Next up, he will star in fellow New Zealander’s Taika Waititi’s upcoming comedy Next Goal Wins, based on the 2014 documentary of the same name. The project, set to be released on April 21, 2023, also features Elisabeth Moss, Will Arnett, and Michael Fassbender. Additionally, he will be seen in In...
This Woman Is Encouraging People To Stop Comparing Themselves To Others Online Through Her Viral Posed Versus Unposed Photo Series
After scrolling through her series, Bree says, "I hope [people will] let go of the unrealistic and unhealthy expectations that most of us have for ourselves that have been influenced by beauty standards in magazines, TV, social media, etc."
‘Till’ Stars Danielle Deadwyler And John Douglas Thompson, Director Chinonye Chukwu On Creating Film Set “Rooted In Community Care” – Contenders New York
Till stars Danielle Deadwyler and John Douglas Thompson and director Chinonye Chukwu kicked off Deadline’s Contenders Film: New York event with a discussion about the atmosphere they sought to cultivate on the film’s set. RELATED: Contenders New York 2022: Deadline’s Complete Coverage “This wasn’t a solitary endeavor,” Deadwyler told the crowd at The Times Center. “Everything about this film was rooted in community care, in the same way that Mamie Till did. … It wasn’t about hiding away … We were all doing this together. Everybody was mourning with me, and joyful at the same time.” The film recounts the events surrounding the...
Comments / 0