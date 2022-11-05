ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
mauinow.com

Interview with Maui’s Camile Velasco who’s back as reggae, hip-hop star “Eli-Mac”

(Maui waitress Camile Velasco emerged as a top 10 finisher in season three of American Idol in 2004, launching a reggae, hip-hop career that has her touring with The Green, Sublime, and J. Boog. One of her songs, Mr. Sensi, has 6.6 million views on YouTube. She’s now known as the singer-songwriter Eli-Mac and has returned home to Maui to perform a concert with the California-based pop, reggae fusion group, The Mystic Roots Band. The performance is at da Playground Maui, Saturday. We wanted to find out how she’s doing and her evolution as an artist. Gary Kubota conducted the interview for Maui Now.)
HAWAII STATE
travelweekly.com

Stress-free family stay at Four Seasons Resort Maui

As most any parent will tell you, traveling with young children and packing light are two things that rarely go hand in hand. But during a two-night family stay this summer at the Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea, the property supplied more than a few kid essentials that I could have easily left at home as well as plenty of extras that helped make our visit virtually stress-free.
WAILEA, HI
hawaiipublicradio.org

Hawaiian Electric prepares conservation plan for native Maui birds

Hawaiian Electric is developing a long-term plan to protect Maui’s native birds. Its Habitat Conservation Plan will be written in collaboration with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the state Department of Land and Natural Resources. The plan includes altering Hawaiian Electric infrastructure that stands in the flight...
mauinow.com

Maui Chef Alvin Savella “The Kitchen Assassin” opens new restaurant, Duckine

Executive Chef Alvin Savella, known in the culinary world as “The Kitchen Assassin,” has opened a new restaurant on Maui, Duckine. Located at 1312 Front Street, Duckine focuses on Chinese, Hawaiian and local flavors, tapping into Asian Fusion in a whole new way. He draws inspiration is from...
hawaiipublicradio.org

'Island Wisdom' book aims to help preserve Hawaiian culture and knowledge

The new book "Island Wisdom: Hawaiian Traditions and Practices for a Meaningful Life" aims to contribute to the efforts to preserve Hawaiian culture and knowledge. It was written by Oʻahu-native Kainoa Daines, who works as the senior director of brand for the Hawaiʻi Visitors and Convention Bureau, and award-winning travel writer Annie Daly.
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

List: Maui lane closures through Nov. 11, 2022

The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting. There will be no closures on Friday, Nov. 11, except for the Hāna...
HAWAII STATE
BoardingArea

Hawaiian Airlines deals: Fares from/to the mainland from $91 one-way

Some links to products and travel providers on this website will earn Traveling For Miles a commission that helps contribute to the running of the site. Traveling For Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Traveling For Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone and have not been reviewed, endorsed, or approved by any of these entities. For more details please see the disclosures found at the bottom of every page.
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

Three staff members at Maui farmworker program complete yearlong job training

Three members of the Maui Economic Opportunity National Farmworker Jobs Program team were honored for completing a yearlong training course on building agricultural employer support and farmworker job retention at the Association of Farmworker Opportunity Programs national conference in Arizona. MEO National Farmworker Jobs Program case managers Uilani Ah Chan...
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Where will Hawaii's biggest volcano erupt from?

HONOLULU (AP) — The ground is shaking and swelling at Mauna Loa, the largest active volcano in the world, indicating that it could erupt. Scientists say they don’t expect that to happen right away but officials on the Big Island of Hawaii are telling residents to be prepared in case it does erupt soon. Here’s are some things to know about the volcano.
HAWAII STATE
generalaviationnews.com

Air show returns to Hawaii after seven years

The last time an air show took place in Hawaii was way back in 2015, so it was no surprise that folks were willing to brave the heat and crazy traffic to see the Blue Angels as they headlined the 2022 Kaneohe Bay Air Show. More than 100,000 people came...
HAWAII STATE
bigislandvideonews.com

Noise Advisory: Training At Keaukaha Military Reservation

HILO, Hawaiʻi - This weekend, residents near Keaukaha Military Reservation may hear the sounds of artillery, machine gun fire and helicopters landing on the Hawai‘i Army National Guard training facility. (BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Department of Defense issued a Noise Advisory in advance of Active-Duty Army training set...
HILO, HI
mauinow.com

McKelvey announces modifications to ease West Maui project traffic

Hawaiʻi State Representative Angus McKelvey (District 10 – West Maui), announced today that thanks to the help of the Department of Transportation and contractor PB Sullivan, changes to traffic flow would be coming for the West Maui Hospital sewer work for the remainder of the project. “After receiving...

Comments / 0

Community Policy