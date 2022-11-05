Read full article on original website
Related
mauinow.com
Interview with Maui’s Camile Velasco who’s back as reggae, hip-hop star “Eli-Mac”
(Maui waitress Camile Velasco emerged as a top 10 finisher in season three of American Idol in 2004, launching a reggae, hip-hop career that has her touring with The Green, Sublime, and J. Boog. One of her songs, Mr. Sensi, has 6.6 million views on YouTube. She’s now known as the singer-songwriter Eli-Mac and has returned home to Maui to perform a concert with the California-based pop, reggae fusion group, The Mystic Roots Band. The performance is at da Playground Maui, Saturday. We wanted to find out how she’s doing and her evolution as an artist. Gary Kubota conducted the interview for Maui Now.)
hawaiinewsnow.com
Film about a little-known piece of Hawaiian history gets its island debut
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Jason Scott Lee has been in major Hollywood movies during his career. But he’s very proud of one in particular. “You know, they talk about diversity a lot in Hollywood. And this is as diverse, as diverse as it gets,” he said. “And homegrown.”. Lee...
travelweekly.com
Stress-free family stay at Four Seasons Resort Maui
As most any parent will tell you, traveling with young children and packing light are two things that rarely go hand in hand. But during a two-night family stay this summer at the Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea, the property supplied more than a few kid essentials that I could have easily left at home as well as plenty of extras that helped make our visit virtually stress-free.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Hawaiian Electric prepares conservation plan for native Maui birds
Hawaiian Electric is developing a long-term plan to protect Maui’s native birds. Its Habitat Conservation Plan will be written in collaboration with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the state Department of Land and Natural Resources. The plan includes altering Hawaiian Electric infrastructure that stands in the flight...
mauinow.com
Maui Chef Alvin Savella “The Kitchen Assassin” opens new restaurant, Duckine
Executive Chef Alvin Savella, known in the culinary world as “The Kitchen Assassin,” has opened a new restaurant on Maui, Duckine. Located at 1312 Front Street, Duckine focuses on Chinese, Hawaiian and local flavors, tapping into Asian Fusion in a whole new way. He draws inspiration is from...
hulalandblog.com
The Best Restaurants in Ko Olina: Oceanfront Dinners, Mai Tai Happy Hours & Local Joints
Whether you’re looking for a fancy pants oceanfront dinner, the best mai tais at happy hour, or a breakfast dive, Ko Olina has you covered. Most restaurants in the Ko’olina area are either located in resorts or the Ko’olina Center (a small shopping center across the street from Aulani).
hulalandblog.com
Where to Stay in Ko Olina: Oahu’s Dreamy Resort Area Has the Island’s Best Luxury Resorts
This post may contain some affiliate links, which means I’ll make a little money on anything you choose to purchase. But of course, I only recommend my absolute favorites to you. Thank you for supporting the brands that make the Lincoln Travel Co possible. A lot goes into picking...
hawaiipublicradio.org
'Island Wisdom' book aims to help preserve Hawaiian culture and knowledge
The new book "Island Wisdom: Hawaiian Traditions and Practices for a Meaningful Life" aims to contribute to the efforts to preserve Hawaiian culture and knowledge. It was written by Oʻahu-native Kainoa Daines, who works as the senior director of brand for the Hawaiʻi Visitors and Convention Bureau, and award-winning travel writer Annie Daly.
mauinow.com
List: Maui lane closures through Nov. 11, 2022
The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting. There will be no closures on Friday, Nov. 11, except for the Hāna...
Hawaiian Airlines deals: Fares from/to the mainland from $91 one-way
Some links to products and travel providers on this website will earn Traveling For Miles a commission that helps contribute to the running of the site. Traveling For Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Traveling For Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone and have not been reviewed, endorsed, or approved by any of these entities. For more details please see the disclosures found at the bottom of every page.
Watch in Hawaii: Final total lunar eclipse of 2022
From the night of Nov. 7 into Nov. 8, look up to see the total lunar eclipse!
Cover2 Hawaii high school football award finalists revealed
Voting for the 2022 Cover2 awards runs through Nov. 21.
mauinow.com
Three staff members at Maui farmworker program complete yearlong job training
Three members of the Maui Economic Opportunity National Farmworker Jobs Program team were honored for completing a yearlong training course on building agricultural employer support and farmworker job retention at the Association of Farmworker Opportunity Programs national conference in Arizona. MEO National Farmworker Jobs Program case managers Uilani Ah Chan...
bigislandnow.com
Hawai’i Radiologic Associates in Kona and Hilo abruptly closed — leaving patients in the dark
For more than a week, clients with scheduled appointments at Hawai’i Radiologic Associates in Kailua-Kona have been met at the front door by personnel in scrubs informing them no services are being performed due to computer and phone issues. It’s the same situation at Hawai’i Radiologic Associates’ other three...
EXPLAINER: Where will Hawaii's biggest volcano erupt from?
HONOLULU (AP) — The ground is shaking and swelling at Mauna Loa, the largest active volcano in the world, indicating that it could erupt. Scientists say they don’t expect that to happen right away but officials on the Big Island of Hawaii are telling residents to be prepared in case it does erupt soon. Here’s are some things to know about the volcano.
generalaviationnews.com
Air show returns to Hawaii after seven years
The last time an air show took place in Hawaii was way back in 2015, so it was no surprise that folks were willing to brave the heat and crazy traffic to see the Blue Angels as they headlined the 2022 Kaneohe Bay Air Show. More than 100,000 people came...
Can you guess the most common food chains in Hawaii?
Local restaurants and eateries are very popular in Hawaii. However, the state still has a lot of mainland fast food restaurants and drive-thru options people can enjoy.
S. Korea missile tensions recounted by Hawaii resident
The military says North Korea continues it string of weapons tests. The North fired at least three missiles including a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile forcing the Japanese government to issue evacuation alerts and temporarily halt trains.
bigislandvideonews.com
Noise Advisory: Training At Keaukaha Military Reservation
HILO, Hawaiʻi - This weekend, residents near Keaukaha Military Reservation may hear the sounds of artillery, machine gun fire and helicopters landing on the Hawai‘i Army National Guard training facility. (BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Department of Defense issued a Noise Advisory in advance of Active-Duty Army training set...
mauinow.com
McKelvey announces modifications to ease West Maui project traffic
Hawaiʻi State Representative Angus McKelvey (District 10 – West Maui), announced today that thanks to the help of the Department of Transportation and contractor PB Sullivan, changes to traffic flow would be coming for the West Maui Hospital sewer work for the remainder of the project. “After receiving...
Comments / 0