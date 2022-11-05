Read full article on original website
Related
Final Section III girls volleyball rankings
Syracuse, N.Y. — We’ve asked area media professionals who cover high school sports to participate in a weekly girls volleyball poll. We award five points for a first-place vote, four points for a second-place vote, etc. Here is our final poll of the fall season. The voters.
No one is safe in Class C (what we learned from Section III football semifinals)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Section III football championships are just days away and teams put it all on the line to earn their spot at the JMA Wireless Dome this weekend. We saw some heavyweights prove why they have been favorites and saw some underdogs show that they have been overlooked this fall.
Poll results: Who are the best Section III boys soccer players?
Syracuse, N.Y. — The results are in and you have chosen who are the best boys soccer players in Section III this fall. Thousands of votes were submitted, and the races were extremely close among the six leagues of Section III boys soccer.
West Genesee wins Class A title at Section III cheer championships (349 photos)
Fresh off their win at ScareFest last week, the West Genesee cheer squad took home another title – the Class A championship – at the Section III cheerleading championships on Saturday at West Genesee High School. Other class winners included Indian River (Class B), Mexico (Class C), Oriskany...
Boys cross country: F-M’s McGinn wins by slim margin, Auburn takes sectional title (65 photos)
Verona — Fayetteville-Manlius runner Nolan McGinn held off Baldwinsville’s Solomon Holden Betts by one-tenth of a second and the Auburn boys won the team title, beating out Fayetteville-Manlius in an exciting Class AA boys cross country championship race at the Section III championship meet on Saturday at Vernon-Verona-Sherrill.
Jamesville-DeWitt gets revenge on Fulton in Class A girls volleyball championship (60 photos)
Chittenango — The digs and spikes were both impressive and plentiful as the Jamesville-DeWitt girls volleyball team emerged as Class A champions over Fulton on Saturday at Chittenango High School. “This championship means a lot, especially since I took some time off from coaching to be with my kids,”...
Holland Patent football avenges 46-point loss to Adirondack with Class C semifinal victory (photos)
The last time Holland Patent faced top-seeded Adirondack on the football field, the Golden Knights were on the wrong side of a 46-point blowout. Two weeks later, Holland Patent head coach Brian Briggs and his team came away with an upset victory over the previously undefeated Wildcats 25-20 in the Class C semifinal round at Cicero-North Syracuse High School.
CBA football coach won’t discuss quarterback situation ahead of championship game
Syracuse, N.Y. — Christian Brothers Academy quarterback Jordan Rae was spotted in a sling at the Section III Football Committee’s annual staging meeting on Monday morning. When asked about the quarterback, CBA coach Casey Brown said, “We’re not gonna talk about his medicals.”
Best photos of week in CNY high school fall sports (Week 9)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Each week, syracuse.com will spotlight some of the best photos from high school sports. Click below each photo for a full photo gallery from the event. >> Best high school sports photos: Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6 | Week 7 | Week 8.
Homer running back explodes for 385 yards, 5 TDs in Class B semifinal win over Camden
Homer’s senior running back Sam Sorenson has been a true workhorse for his team all year. The all-state wrestler had his number called 39 times for 385 yards and five touchdowns, as his second-seeded Trojans cruised to a 64-40 victory over Camden in Friday’s Class B semifinal matchup.
Cicero-North Syracuse marching band takes third in national competition
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The Cicero-North Syracuse marching band elbowed its way toward the top of the sport’s heavyweights on Saturday night. The Northstars took third place in group IV at the US Bands Open Class National Championships at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Coming off its win at the New York State Field Band Conference show last weekend, Cicero-North Syracuse posted a mark of 94.0.
Axe: Two different views of Syracuse football’s 6-3 record
Syracuse, N.Y. — If beauty is in the eye of the beholder, what is one to make of Syracuse football’s 6-3 record following a loss to Pittsburgh that extended the Orange losing streak to three games?. One could find themselves in an argument with, well, themselves on how...
CBA star quarterback misses second half with apparent injury; status for championship game unknown
The Christian Brothers Academy football team defeated Utica Proctor 42-8 in the Section III Class AA semifinals on Friday night, but in the win, there may have been a loss. Star quarterback Jordan Rae did not appear in the second half after throwing for 166 yards and three touchdowns in the first half.
Judah Mintz will join a select group of Syracuse freshmen to start at the point from Day 1
Syracuse, N.Y. – Jason Hart. Jonny Flynn. Brandon Triche. Judah Mintz nodded as each name was ticked off. The list consisted of Syracuse point guards who had started from Day 1 at Syracuse.
Pittiful Performance: Syracuse football loses to Pittsburgh 19-9 (Brent Axe recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — As the great philosopher Michael Scott once said, “my how the turntables” for the Syracuse University football team. The Orange, once a quarter away from defeating Clemson, has gone into a three-game free fall following a 19-9 defeat to the Pittsburgh Panthers at the artist formerly known as Heinz Field on Saturday afternoon.
How to stream Syracuse basketball vs. Lehigh: Orange season opener won’t be on TV
Syracuse University basketball opens its 2022-23 season against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks at the JMA Wireless Dome on Monday, November 7 (11/7/2022), but the game won’t be broadcast on cable TV. Syracuse vs. Lehigh will air at 8 p.m. ET on ACC Network Extra, which is not available on...
Syracuse’s road trip to Wake Forest is its third 8 p.m. kickoff this year
Syracuse, N.Y. — Those still watching Syracuse football won’t be going to bed early any time soon. The ACC announced Monday that SU’s road game at Wake Forest on Nov. 19 will kickoff at 8 p.m. and air on ACC Network. It will be the Orange’s second-straight game starting at 8 p.m. and third game with that start time this season.
Why is a once 6-0 Syracuse team falling apart? Right now, Dino Babers doesn’t have a lot of answers
Pittsburgh — Five times during his postgame press conference Saturday, Dino Babers uttered essentially the same line. Syracuse’s seventh-year coach couldn’t find much to say after an ugly 19-9 loss to Pittsburgh. He provided few assessments of his team’s performance on either side of the ball and seemed emotional when asked about his offense’s struggles.
Syracuse basketball preview: Everything you need to prepare for 2022-23 season
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse basketball returns to the floor Monday in the JMA Wireless Dome with a men’s and women’s doubleheader. Felisha Legette-Jack opens her tenure with a 3:30 p.m. tip against Stony Brook. Jim Boeheim begins his 47th season at 8 p.m. against Lehigh. We’ve got...
Syracuse football drops out of AP, coaches polls after third-straight loss
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football had a good run in the college football rankings. No one was expecting the Orange to be ranked this season, much less for five-straight weeks midseason. But after a third-straight loss, this one 19-9 at Pittsburgh, SU has dropped out of both the AP...
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
67K+
Followers
53K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 1