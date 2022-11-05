ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Syracuse.com

Final Section III girls volleyball rankings

Syracuse, N.Y. — We’ve asked area media professionals who cover high school sports to participate in a weekly girls volleyball poll. We award five points for a first-place vote, four points for a second-place vote, etc. Here is our final poll of the fall season. The voters.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Cicero-North Syracuse marching band takes third in national competition

Syracuse, N.Y. -- The Cicero-North Syracuse marching band elbowed its way toward the top of the sport’s heavyweights on Saturday night. The Northstars took third place in group IV at the US Bands Open Class National Championships at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Coming off its win at the New York State Field Band Conference show last weekend, Cicero-North Syracuse posted a mark of 94.0.
NORTH SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Dino Babers provides little update on Garrett Shrader, says QB has an injury the team is ‘sensitive to’

Syracuse, N.Y. — Dino Babers put on his best poker face Monday when asked about Syracuse football’s starting quarterback heading into its final home game of the season. Redshirt junior Garrett Shrader, who started the first eight games of the season for SU, has now missed six-straight quarters of play with an undisclosed injury. The only injury Babers has ruled out is a concussion.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Lehigh vs. Syracuse basketball prediction, odds and schedule for 11/7

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The Syracuse Orange will tip off their season when they host the Lehigh Mountain Hawks at the JMA Wireless Dome on Monday night. These two programs were supposed to square off in December of last year, but that game was canceled because of Covid-19 issues. Both teams finished the 2021-22 campaign under .500 and neither participated in the postseason.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
67K+
Followers
53K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy