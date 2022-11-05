Read full article on original website
Destination Turning Stone Resort Casino - A Fun Destination in Central NY for Fun and EntertainmentDan PfeiferVerona, NY
The peculiar Spirits at the VERY haunted Chase Manor of Auburn, New York.Ridley's WreckageAuburn, NY
Rents as low as $600 a month make this one of the most affordable cities in New YorkBeth TorresSyracuse, NY
Chip wars and wins, a $100 billion investment in Western NYMartin EdicSyracuse, NY
CBA football coach won’t discuss quarterback situation ahead of championship game
Syracuse, N.Y. — Christian Brothers Academy quarterback Jordan Rae was spotted in a sling at the Section III Football Committee’s annual staging meeting on Monday morning. When asked about the quarterback, CBA coach Casey Brown said, “We’re not gonna talk about his medicals.”
Final Section III girls volleyball rankings
Syracuse, N.Y. — We’ve asked area media professionals who cover high school sports to participate in a weekly girls volleyball poll. We award five points for a first-place vote, four points for a second-place vote, etc. Here is our final poll of the fall season. The voters.
Poll results: Who are the best Section III boys soccer players?
Syracuse, N.Y. — The results are in and you have chosen who are the best boys soccer players in Section III this fall. Thousands of votes were submitted, and the races were extremely close among the six leagues of Section III boys soccer.
Axe: Two different views of Syracuse football’s 6-3 record
Syracuse, N.Y. — If beauty is in the eye of the beholder, what is one to make of Syracuse football’s 6-3 record following a loss to Pittsburgh that extended the Orange losing streak to three games?. One could find themselves in an argument with, well, themselves on how...
No one is safe in Class C (what we learned from Section III football semifinals)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Section III football championships are just days away and teams put it all on the line to earn their spot at the JMA Wireless Dome this weekend. We saw some heavyweights prove why they have been favorites and saw some underdogs show that they have been overlooked this fall.
Judah Mintz will join a select group of Syracuse freshmen to start at the point from Day 1
Syracuse, N.Y. – Jason Hart. Jonny Flynn. Brandon Triche. Judah Mintz nodded as each name was ticked off. The list consisted of Syracuse point guards who had started from Day 1 at Syracuse.
Which Syracuse team that James Southerland played on was the best? One was ‘really crazy’ (podcast)
Syracuse, N.Y. ― James Southerland’s career at Syracuse spanned some of the school’s best years. He played on teams that were ranked No. 1 in the country and earned No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament in both 2010 and 2012. As a senior, he helped the Orange to the 2013 Final Four.
Syracuse basketball preview: Everything you need to prepare for 2022-23 season
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse basketball returns to the floor Monday in the JMA Wireless Dome with a men’s and women’s doubleheader. Felisha Legette-Jack opens her tenure with a 3:30 p.m. tip against Stony Brook. Jim Boeheim begins his 47th season at 8 p.m. against Lehigh. We’ve got...
Pittiful Performance: Syracuse football loses to Pittsburgh 19-9 (Brent Axe recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — As the great philosopher Michael Scott once said, “my how the turntables” for the Syracuse University football team. The Orange, once a quarter away from defeating Clemson, has gone into a three-game free fall following a 19-9 defeat to the Pittsburgh Panthers at the artist formerly known as Heinz Field on Saturday afternoon.
Syracuse’s road trip to Wake Forest is its third 8 p.m. kickoff this year
Syracuse, N.Y. — Those still watching Syracuse football won’t be going to bed early any time soon. The ACC announced Monday that SU’s road game at Wake Forest on Nov. 19 will kickoff at 8 p.m. and air on ACC Network. It will be the Orange’s second-straight game starting at 8 p.m. and third game with that start time this season.
Class of 2023 recruit Mike Williams picks LSU over Syracuse, others
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Syracuse missed out on another recruit in the 2023 recruiting class on Sunday as Mike Williams, a top-100 guard, announced he would attend LSU. Syracuse had been among the five schools on Williams’ final list along with Clemson, DePaul and Wake Forest. Williams, a 6-foot-3...
Cicero-North Syracuse marching band takes third in national competition
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The Cicero-North Syracuse marching band elbowed its way toward the top of the sport’s heavyweights on Saturday night. The Northstars took third place in group IV at the US Bands Open Class National Championships at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Coming off its win at the New York State Field Band Conference show last weekend, Cicero-North Syracuse posted a mark of 94.0.
Dino Babers provides little update on Garrett Shrader, says QB has an injury the team is ‘sensitive to’
Syracuse, N.Y. — Dino Babers put on his best poker face Monday when asked about Syracuse football’s starting quarterback heading into its final home game of the season. Redshirt junior Garrett Shrader, who started the first eight games of the season for SU, has now missed six-straight quarters of play with an undisclosed injury. The only injury Babers has ruled out is a concussion.
Best photos of week in CNY high school fall sports (Week 9)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Each week, syracuse.com will spotlight some of the best photos from high school sports. Click below each photo for a full photo gallery from the event. >> Best high school sports photos: Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6 | Week 7 | Week 8.
Jarveon Howard scores OT TD, reaches 1,000 rushing yards (how Syracuse football transfers fared)
Former Syracuse running back Jarveon Howard scored the go-ahead touchdown in overtime as Alcorn State rallied to beat Prairie View 23-16 in overtime on Friday. Howard rushed 29 times for 125 yards, and put the Braves on top for good when he took it in from the 2 on the opening possession of overtime.
Baseball stadiums? Buffalo? Syracuse’s bowl destination, opponent will entail a bit of horse-trading
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse’s bowl game and opponent will be left in the hands of suits tasked with putting together intriguing television programming around the holidays. With a trip to the Orange Bowl ruled out, Syracuse will join the majority of bowl teams playing a 13th game based on a variety of factors.
Lehigh vs. Syracuse basketball prediction, odds and schedule for 11/7
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The Syracuse Orange will tip off their season when they host the Lehigh Mountain Hawks at the JMA Wireless Dome on Monday night. These two programs were supposed to square off in December of last year, but that game was canceled because of Covid-19 issues. Both teams finished the 2021-22 campaign under .500 and neither participated in the postseason.
Former Syracuse head coach Paul Pasqualoni fired by Carolina Panthers
Syracuse, N.Y. —Former Syracuse football head coach Paul Pasqualoni is on the hunt for a new job again. Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilkes fired Pasqualoni from his position as defensive line coach along with cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper on Monday. Pasqualoni spent less than one year with...
Boys cross country: F-M’s McGinn wins by slim margin, Auburn takes sectional title (65 photos)
Verona — Fayetteville-Manlius runner Nolan McGinn held off Baldwinsville’s Solomon Holden Betts by one-tenth of a second and the Auburn boys won the team title, beating out Fayetteville-Manlius in an exciting Class AA boys cross country championship race at the Section III championship meet on Saturday at Vernon-Verona-Sherrill.
Jamesville-DeWitt gets revenge on Fulton in Class A girls volleyball championship (60 photos)
Chittenango — The digs and spikes were both impressive and plentiful as the Jamesville-DeWitt girls volleyball team emerged as Class A champions over Fulton on Saturday at Chittenango High School. “This championship means a lot, especially since I took some time off from coaching to be with my kids,”...
