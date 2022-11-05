Do you ever wonder why everyday objects in the world are a specific shape? Or why awkwardly shaped things never change, even though they could? Tim Loucks, founder of the Spokane startup SQUAREKEG did a lot of thinking about this, which led him to actually do something. While there are several reasons beer kegs are round, that shape isn't always conducive to efficient storage, so he designed a box-like keg instead that's already being used by restaurants and bars around the U.S. A square-shaped keg is still pretty efficient for the rest of us, though, so Loucks recently created a smaller, consumer variant called the SQUAREONE that's both easily transportable and stackable in your fridge. Each mini keg has its own tap handle, too. But can Loucks convince some of the toughest potential investment partners — the five Shark Tank sharks — that square-shaped kegs are the future of beer? Tune in to Shark Tank's Friday, Nov. 11, episode to find out. (CHEY SCOTT)

SPOKANE, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO