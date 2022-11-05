ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

WDFW tracking bear in Northwoods neighborhood

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife is tracking a black bear in the Northwoods neighborhood. The bear has also been spotted nearby in the Pasadena and Minnehaha climbing areas. WDFW is asking people to keep their trash and any other food sources locked up so the animal will move on. WDFW says they set a...
SPOKANE, WA
Red Tricycle Seattle

This Charming Idaho Town Is an Ideal Destination for Families

A family trip to Coeur d’Alene, Idaho will have you wondering why you don’t plan small-town vacations more often. If you think small-town vacations can be a gamble, Coeur d’Alene, Idaho is here to prove you wrong. Nestled on the shores of Lake Coeur d’Alene, the city has packed the feel of a big city—and the amenities that go along with it—into its downtown area. Everything you and the kids need is right at your fingertips—great restaurants, cute shops, outdoor activities, plus seasonal events that’ll keep you coming back for more. So ditch the car and put on your walking shoes, here are a few of our favorite things to do in Coeur d’Alene with kids.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY

Renee Marie Peterson

Beloved Mother, Grandmother (G-Ma Pete), Great-Grandmother and Great-Great Grandmother, Renee Marie Peterson, 95, of Pinehurst, Idaho, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, on October 29, 2022 at the Schneidmiller Hospice House of Coeur d’ Alene. She was born January 2, 1927 in Java, South Dakota; Renee was the daughter of Frank and Katherine (Minnearath) Karst.
PINEHURST, ID
Gonzaga Bulletin

Come grab a slice at these fave local pizza spots

Pizza is a staple favorite go-to meal. Spokane’s food scene puts pizza high up on its list. Here are some go-to spots that are a must when just having one slice or an entire pie. Wooden City Spokane:. 821 W. Riverside Ave. Spokane, WA 9920. Hours: Sunday-Thursday 4-9:30 p.m.,...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM

Jeremy LaGoo's Long-Range Winter Forecast | Preview

SPOKANE, Wash. — KREM 2 Chief Meteorologist Jeremy LaGoo travels all around the Inland Northwest to show you how this winter will be very different depending on which microclimate you live in. And just like last year, Jeremy believes this will be another La Nina winter, but this one...
SPOKANE, WA
q13fox.com

2 Washington cities rank in America's top neighborly cities, report finds

A new survey from Neighbor.com reveals America's 25 most neighborly cities, and both Seattle and Spokane made the list. Neighbor.com surveyed 1,000 Americans about how the recent year's challenges have impacted their local communities. The list highlights the cities with the highest levels of ‘neighborliness’ based on charitable donations, volunteering, happiness and more.
SEATTLE, WA
inlander.com

Spokane startup on Shark Tank, Black Adams flops; plus new music!

Do you ever wonder why everyday objects in the world are a specific shape? Or why awkwardly shaped things never change, even though they could? Tim Loucks, founder of the Spokane startup SQUAREKEG did a lot of thinking about this, which led him to actually do something. While there are several reasons beer kegs are round, that shape isn't always conducive to efficient storage, so he designed a box-like keg instead that's already being used by restaurants and bars around the U.S. A square-shaped keg is still pretty efficient for the rest of us, though, so Loucks recently created a smaller, consumer variant called the SQUAREONE that's both easily transportable and stackable in your fridge. Each mini keg has its own tap handle, too. But can Loucks convince some of the toughest potential investment partners — the five Shark Tank sharks — that square-shaped kegs are the future of beer? Tune in to Shark Tank's Friday, Nov. 11, episode to find out. (CHEY SCOTT)
SPOKANE, WA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Spokane firefighters who lost jobs due to vaccine mandate return to duty

(The Center Square) – Spokane City Councilors Michael Cathcart and Jonathan Bingle joined a small welcome ceremony for a dozen firefighters who returned to work this week. The emergency responders were forced out of their positions last year after refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine as mandated by Gov. Jay Inslee and the state Department of Health.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Major wind storm in store for the Inland Northwest this Friday

SPOKANE, Wash. — A multi-faceted and powerful storm system will hit the Pacific Northwest by this Friday. With a variety of possible impacts, the most important for Spokane and the Inland Northwest appears to be the high winds. The weather setup leading into this Friday is driven by a...
SPOKANE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy