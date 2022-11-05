Duke beats Boston College to earn bowl eligibility in coach Mike Elko’s first season

In just nine games as a head coach, Mike Elko returned Duke to football respectability and postseason play.

The Blue Devils beat Boston College 38-31 on Friday night at Alumni Stadium, riding their reliably potent rushing offense to the team’s sixth win of the season, and bowl eligibility for the first time since 2018.

“Just a really monumental night for our program,” Elko said. “For us to come from where we were 10 months ago to here, bowl eligible with three games to go. Just a testament to everybody in our program and our university from the top down.”

Since beating Temple 57-24 in the 2018 Independence Bowl in quarterback Daniel Jones’ final game before he left early for the NFL, the Blue Devils suffered through three consecutive losing seasons. A 5-7 record in 2019 left them one win shy of a bowl game before the bottom fell out with 2-9 and 3-9 records over the past two seasons.

Last November, with the team riding a 13-game ACC losing streak, Duke parted ways with coach David Cutcliffe, who had led the Blue Devils to six bowl games in seven seasons from 2012-18. Formerly Texas A&M’s defensive coordinator, Elko arrived as the new head coach in December.

Now, Duke (6-3, 3-2 ACC) has three games left to achieve even more before its bowl game.

“It’s really special to just go through what this team has been through and be able to respond this year,” Duke junior offensive tackle Graham Barton said. “The buy-in starting in January and just what this team has done over 10 months has been really special to be a part of.”

The offense, designed by offensive coordinator Kevin Johns, has used a vastly improved running game to help the Blue Devils find success.

Duke never trailed Friday night, powering past the Eagles by gaining 232 rushing yards with four rushing touchdowns. The Blue Devils topped the 200-yard rushing mark for the sixth time this season and third game in a row to increase their season average to 208 yards per game, second in the ACC.

Duke runingback Jordan Waters (7) runs into the end zone to score during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 in Boston. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell) Mark Stockwell/AP

Quarterback Riley Leonard started Duke’s scoring Friday with a 60-yard touchdown run, his team-best ninth rushing score of the season. Running back Jaquez Moore added two rushing touchdowns and Jordan Waters one.

Duke jumped ahead quickly against Boston College when Leonard scampered for his 60-yard touchdown less than three minutes into the game.

A Duke pass interference penalty in the end zone put Boston College in position to tie the score and the Eagles drew even when rookie quarterback Emmett Morehead fired a 2-yard touchdown pass to Zay Flowers.

Duke walk-on freshman kicker Todd Pelino broke the tie with a 39-yard field goal giving Duke a 10-7 lead with 4:07 left in the first quarter.

The Blue Devils extended the lead to 17-7 on Jordan Waters’ 7-yard touchdown run.

Duke made it 24-7 when Leonard zipped an 8-yard touchdown pass to Sahmir Hagans with 4:16 to play in the first half.

Duke wide receiver Sahmir Hagans stands in the end zone after scoring during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Boston College, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 in Boston. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell) Mark Stockwell/AP

Leonard started that drive firing a 16-yard pass over the middle to Hagans, who took a hit but held on to the ball. A 23-yard pass to running back Jaquez Moore on a swing pass moved Duke inside the Boston College 10 before Hagans scored the touchdown.

The Eagles, though, put together a late touchdown drive before halftime to cut into Duke’s lead.

Morehead led Boston College 75 yards on nine plays, using 3:26 off the clock. His 24-yard pass to tight end George Takacs moved the Eagles into Duke territory. Freshman running back Alex Broome gained 10 yards on a third-down run to the Duke 20.

On second-and-5 from the Duke 15, Morehead fired the ball toward Flowers in the corner of the end zone. Duke freshman cornerback Chandler Rivers was called for defensive pass interference as the ball fell incomplete with the call drawing the ire of the Duke coaching staff.

On the next play, Morehead fired a 2-yard pass to Joe Griffin, who beat Rivers on a corner route for a touchdown that left Duke with a 24-14 halftime lead.

The Blue Devils reversed the momentum after halftime. First, the defense stopped Boston College for a three-and-out by stopping two runs and forcing an incomplete pass by flushing Morehead from the pocket.

“At halftime we kind of got chewed into a little bit because like we weren’t playing very well,” Duke redshirt junior defensive tackle DeWayne Carter said. “You look at the third quarter, we’ve struggled a lot there this year. It’s no secret. So we came out and just had to set the tone for the half. It was big for us to get that stop.”

After the Blue Devils took possession, they faced third-and-5. Leonard dropped back to pass and was forced out of the pocket, but he scrambled up field, avoiding an Eagles tackler, to gain 19 yards to the Boston College 39.

Duke quarterback Leonard Riley runs with the ball during the first half of the team’s NCAA college football game against Boston College on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 in Boston. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell) Mark Stockwell/AP

Leonard then fired a 16-yard pass to Hagans. One play later, Jaquez Moore found a hole up the middle and scored on a 24-yard touchdown run for a 31-14 Blue Devils lead.

While Duke was unable to score again, Morehead kept firing touchdown passes. He finished with four while completing 27 of 45 passes for 330 yards.

Connor Lytton’s 34-yard field goal with 17 seconds left cut the Duke lead to 38-31 but Boston College’s on-side kick attempt failed.