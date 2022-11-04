ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
O'fallon, MO

FOX2Now

Tornado sirens unexpectedly go off in St. Louis County

CLAYTON, Mo. – Did you hear an alarm this morning? It appears that the monthly tornado siren test started earlier than expected. Officials say that there is no emergency. “St. Louis County outdoor warning sirens were accidentally sounded this morning. There is no emergency. The regular monthly siren test will occur later this morning. Thank you,” tweets St. Louis County Police.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Missouri’s “Katy Trail” offers a great biking experience

MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — For those who love to get outdoors and pedal, Missouri has some of the best biking destinations in the nation. The Show-Me-State is well-known for its diverse landscape, featuring rivers both large and small, limestone bluffs, prairies, farmland, and rolling hills. According to local bicycling enthusiasts, there’s one trail in Missouri that […]
MISSOURI STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Missouri logger is recognized with master certification

STOCKTON, Mo. — The Missouri Logging Council (MLC) announced the Master Logger Certification of local logger Daniel Turner of Turner Logging in Stockton, Mo. Turner followed his ancestors in the logging business. His grandfather started the company in 1932. Different from his predecessors, Turner is making the public more aware of logging on different social platforms such as YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, his own app, and his own website. Not only that— he also has his own clothing line.
STOCKTON, MO
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Former Emerson business to stay put; St. Louis alderwoman floats basic income plan

Missouri political committees and candidates have raised many millions of dollars ahead of Tuesday's election. A number of large cannabis businesses have poured about $7 million into Legal Missouri 2022, the political action committee supporting the amendment that would fully legalize marijuana in the state. In employment news, the U.S. added 261,000 jobs in October despite efforts from the Federal Reserve Bank to cool the economy by raising interest rates. Plus, private equity giant Blackstone's purchase of Climate Technologies from Emerson Electric will create a new, standalone company that has the potential to become one of the St. Louis area's largest firms. Keep reading for the business stories to start your week.
MISSOURI STATE
Government Technology

Rural Missouri Schools to Get $22M for Electric Buses

(TNS) — Twenty-seven rural Missouri school districts won nearly $22 million in funding this year through the Environmental Protection Agency's Clean School Bus rebate program to replace fuel-powered school buses with electric ones. Another district, East Prairie R-II, in Missouri's Bootheel region, will be able to acquire a propane-powered bus.
MISSOURI STATE
auroraadvertiser.net

St. Louis mayor announces opposition to Missouri marijuana amendment

In a move highlighting a growing divide among Black leaders and organizations in Missouri over a push to legalize marijuana, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones on Tuesday announced she would oppose the measure appearing on the Nov. 8 ballot as Amendment 3. While she supports legalization, Jones said she doesn’t...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Election results: High profile St. Louis area races

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Voters will decide a variety of issues in this midterm election. Republicans and Democrats are vying to control congress and the senate. Races for Illinois governor and US Senate from Missouri have been in the national spotlight. The Show-Me-State could make recreational marijuana legal. Turnout in St. Louis County appears to […]
MISSOURI STATE
laduenews.com

Ladue home gets full redesign inspired by its rectory roots – and the results are stunning

What once was a rectory in the heart of Ladue is now a stunning estate with divine details, serene colors and classic charm around every corner. “The clients wanted a beautiful, glamorous and comfortable one-level home that would accommodate their existing furniture and artwork,” says Ken Stückenschneider, principal interior designer for Stückenschneider Decoration & Design. “They wanted this to be their last, comfortable home where they could both retire and entertain their large, growing family.”
LADUE, MO

