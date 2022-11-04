Read full article on original website
Homes near O’Fallon, Missouri shopping center evacuated after gas line rupture
Approximately a dozen homes were evacuated Monday afternoon in O'Fallon, Missouri following a gas line rupture.
Tornado sirens unexpectedly go off in St. Louis County
CLAYTON, Mo. – Did you hear an alarm this morning? It appears that the monthly tornado siren test started earlier than expected. Officials say that there is no emergency. “St. Louis County outdoor warning sirens were accidentally sounded this morning. There is no emergency. The regular monthly siren test will occur later this morning. Thank you,” tweets St. Louis County Police.
Man killed in crash in south St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man was killed, and two others were injured in a crash Monday afternoon on Telegraph Road in south St. Louis County. St. Louis County police said the crash happened at about 12:30 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Telegraph Road and Camborne Drive.
What’s on St. Charles County ballots? Check this list
ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Voters in St. Charles will help decide some key races on Tuesday. They are going to the polls to pick a new US Senator, vote on several Missouri Constitutional Amendments, retain many judges, and much more. St. Charles County Sample Ballot:. US Senator. Eric Schmitt...
Missouri’s “Katy Trail” offers a great biking experience
MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — For those who love to get outdoors and pedal, Missouri has some of the best biking destinations in the nation. The Show-Me-State is well-known for its diverse landscape, featuring rivers both large and small, limestone bluffs, prairies, farmland, and rolling hills. According to local bicycling enthusiasts, there’s one trail in Missouri that […]
fourstateshomepage.com
Missouri logger is recognized with master certification
STOCKTON, Mo. — The Missouri Logging Council (MLC) announced the Master Logger Certification of local logger Daniel Turner of Turner Logging in Stockton, Mo. Turner followed his ancestors in the logging business. His grandfather started the company in 1932. Different from his predecessors, Turner is making the public more aware of logging on different social platforms such as YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, his own app, and his own website. Not only that— he also has his own clothing line.
Many questions St. Charles County Ambulance District new tax measure on ballot
The new tax measure on the ballot for Election Day in St. Charles County is raising questions for many.
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Minute: Former Emerson business to stay put; St. Louis alderwoman floats basic income plan
Missouri political committees and candidates have raised many millions of dollars ahead of Tuesday's election. A number of large cannabis businesses have poured about $7 million into Legal Missouri 2022, the political action committee supporting the amendment that would fully legalize marijuana in the state. In employment news, the U.S. added 261,000 jobs in October despite efforts from the Federal Reserve Bank to cool the economy by raising interest rates. Plus, private equity giant Blackstone's purchase of Climate Technologies from Emerson Electric will create a new, standalone company that has the potential to become one of the St. Louis area's largest firms. Keep reading for the business stories to start your week.
Government Technology
Rural Missouri Schools to Get $22M for Electric Buses
(TNS) — Twenty-seven rural Missouri school districts won nearly $22 million in funding this year through the Environmental Protection Agency's Clean School Bus rebate program to replace fuel-powered school buses with electric ones. Another district, East Prairie R-II, in Missouri's Bootheel region, will be able to acquire a propane-powered bus.
Crestwood man charged with Bevo double murder
Prosecutors charged a Crestwood man in connection with a weekend double murder in south St. Louis.
Woman charged for bringing gun into St. Louis County school
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Police arrested a woman who brought a loaded gun into a St. Louis County school earlier this week. Prosecutors have charged Lucille Hunt, 38, with one felony charge of unlawful use of a weapon for carrying a loaded weapon into a school, bus or premises function in connection with the investigation.
auroraadvertiser.net
St. Louis mayor announces opposition to Missouri marijuana amendment
In a move highlighting a growing divide among Black leaders and organizations in Missouri over a push to legalize marijuana, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones on Tuesday announced she would oppose the measure appearing on the Nov. 8 ballot as Amendment 3. While she supports legalization, Jones said she doesn’t...
Independent candidate for Missouri house seat facing municipal assault charge
Just days before the Nov. 8 election, a candidate for the Missouri House of Representatives faces a municipal assault charge in Gladstone.
labortribune.com
Ladue Starbucks workers shut down coffee shop for three days following unjust firing of lead organizer
Ladue Starbucks workers walked off the job Friday, Oct. 21 shortly after one of its lead organizers was illegally terminated minutes after he arrived for his shift because he was wearing a union t-shirt. They didn’t come back to work until Monday, Oct. 24. The popular coffee shop at...
Some Missouri players win big in Monday’s record Powerball jackpot
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The 41-drawing streak had ended after someone in California won the record Powerball jackpot of $2.04 billion. Due to a technical issue, the Powerball drawing was delayed Monday night and performed Tuesday just before 8 a.m. Though there were no jackpot winners in the Show-Me...
Jack Truman and Mark Alford battle to represent Missouri’s 4th District
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- As elections get closer both candidates talked to us at KOLR 10 about their stance on the hot topic voters are talking about. Democrat Jack Truman and Republican Mark Alford battle to be Missouri’s 4th Congressional District Representative, a spot vacated by Vicki Hartzler. Both candidates focus on inflation. Jack Truman (D): “Regular […]
Election results: High profile St. Louis area races
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Voters will decide a variety of issues in this midterm election. Republicans and Democrats are vying to control congress and the senate. Races for Illinois governor and US Senate from Missouri have been in the national spotlight. The Show-Me-State could make recreational marijuana legal. Turnout in St. Louis County appears to […]
KSDK
St. Charles County election office turnout
Cars were lined up all the way to the highway in 2020 on Election Day. The local office does not expect turnout to get that high this year.
laduenews.com
Ladue home gets full redesign inspired by its rectory roots – and the results are stunning
What once was a rectory in the heart of Ladue is now a stunning estate with divine details, serene colors and classic charm around every corner. “The clients wanted a beautiful, glamorous and comfortable one-level home that would accommodate their existing furniture and artwork,” says Ken Stückenschneider, principal interior designer for Stückenschneider Decoration & Design. “They wanted this to be their last, comfortable home where they could both retire and entertain their large, growing family.”
