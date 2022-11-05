Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NBC reports stunning new details of Paul Pelosi attack then scrubs it from onlineLashaun TurnerNapa, CA
Police find gun during arrest of passed-out driver in BerkeleyThe Berkeley ScannerBerkeley, CA
Pelosi May Resign From CongressNews Breaking LIVESan Francisco, CA
San Jose beats San Francisco As The City with The Most Expensive Housing CostsAmancay TapiaSan Jose, CA
Lafayette Schools to Provide Free Covid-19 Test Kits Starting 11/14Thomas SmithLafayette, CA
Community college district to offer free classes for spring semester
(BCN) — Residents of San Mateo County do not have to pay enrollment fees for the upcoming spring semester at any college within the San Mateo County Community College District, the district announced this week. California Senate Bill 893, passed by the state Legislature and signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom this year, authorizes the district […]
berkeleyhighjacket.com
UC top nine percent letters cause division
Sweaty palms, a racing heartbeat, and a terrible dark haze that doesn’t let any rational thoughts through. Everyone’s been there, feeling scared of the future. For high school seniors planning to attend college, there’s nothing more stressful than the long process they have to endure. College is a gateway to the next chapter of independence in their lives and the many opportunities and life experiences to come. It’s understandable that students would like to know which colleges are open to them as soon as possible. Students can learn this through a letter informing them that they are in the top nine percent of seniors at BHS, essentially guaranteeing them a spot at least one University of California school. However, this practice actually does more harm than it does good.
calmatters.network
Palo Alto school test scores buck county and state trends
The Palo Alto Unified School District saw its standardized test scores improve in English language arts compared to before the pandemic, while its math scores declined more modestly than the averages across the county and state, according to new data released by the state in late October. In Palo Alto,...
sfbayview.com
Jeremiah’s Social Justice Voter Guide for the Nov. 8, 2022, Election
Here is Jeremiah’s Social Justice Voter Guide for the Nov. 8 Election. I hope you and your loved ones are doing well. If you believe that educators, parents should be in the lead when it comes to schools and that the people most impacted should have a say in policies that impact them, and you believe ending racism and working toward equity should always be a priority, then this is the voter guide for you. VOTE by mail or in person by Nov. 8, 2022!
sfrichmondreview.com
Parkside Branch Library Nominated for Landmark Status
The Parkside Branch Library, a prime example of post-war, mid-20th century modernist architecture, was nominated for landmark status by District 4 Supervisor Gordon Mar when he introduced legislation at a meeting of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors. The Parkside Branch Library, a prime example of post-war, mid-20th century modernist...
postnewsgroup.com
As Oakland Rent Strike at 3rd Avenue Building Continues, Management Hires Armed Guards
Since tenants living in the ReNew on Merritt building on 1130 3rd Ave. in Oakland started collectively withholding rent, management has hired armed guards. Rent-striking tenants say they are facing “harassment,” while management has said they hired the armed guards due to “threats” from tenants. Alexandra...
Berkeleyan Online
UC Berkeley remains the No. 1 public university in the world
For the ninth straight year, UC Berkeley tops the list of the world’s best public universities and remains the fourth-best university overall in U.S. News & World Report’s 2023 global universities rankings. As they did last year, Harvard, MIT and Stanford University have claimed the top three spots...
postnewsgroup.com
Community Coalition Says ‘No’ to Coal Money in Oakland Mayor’s Race
No Coal in Oakland, a grassroots coalition of community, faith, and environmental justice groups are denouncing an attempt by coal terminal developers to influence the Oakland mayor’s race with over $600,000 of out-of-town money. Rallying last Thursday at developer Phil Tagami’s office at the Rotunda Building at 300 Frank...
postnewsgroup.com
OP-ED: Sheng Thao, the Leader Oakland Needs as its Next Mayor
By State Treasurer Fiona Ma, Alameda County Assessor Phong La, and Alameda County Auditor-Controller/Clerk-Recorder Melissa Wilk. We are financial professionals and elected officials who serve Alameda County and the State of California. It is our sworn duty to serve and protect the interests of taxpayers. We are also proud supporters...
48hills.org
None of the district attorney’s supporters care about allegations of a major ethical breach
By now, anyone who is paying attention to local politics knows that the ethical issues around District Attorney Brooke Jenkins just got a lot deeper. Jenkins was already under fire—and possibly under investigation by the state Bar—for the money she collected from a committee that had links to the recall campaign while she was stumping for the recall.
berkeleyside.org
Berkeley could ban right turns on red in push for street safety
Berkeley could soon bar drivers from making right turns during red lights. The City Council took an initial step Thursday night toward making that change, which street safety groups say can help reduce the risk of car drivers hitting pedestrians and bicyclists. Berkeley could ultimately prohibit the maneuver along streets where crashes are common, or go further and ban it at all of the 135 intersections in the city that are controlled with stoplights.
Crime top of mind in hotly contested Alameda County District Attorney's race
OAKLAND -- For many Bay Area residents, when thinking about the upcoming election, crime is top of mind. In the East Bay, two candidates are trying to earn people's votes to become the next Alameda County district attorney. It's a historic election because regardless of who wins, they will be the first Black person to be elected district attorney in the county. This race comes at a time when crime is surging in the city of Oakland. Terry Wiley has decades of experience inside the DA's office. Pamela Price is a civil rights attorney and says she brings a different lens that...
Did Santa Clara County violate state law with CEO appointment?
Santa Clara County elected leaders apparently violated a state transparency law when they quietly appointed a new CEO behind closed doors. The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Oct. 17 to appoint County Counsel James Williams to the county’s top executive seat during a closed session meeting, drawing backlash from community leaders over the secretive process and... The post Did Santa Clara County violate state law with CEO appointment? appeared first on San José Spotlight.
milpitasbeat.com
Milpitas needs to embrace “old school values” again
This is a sponsored post. Our city needs to go back to “old school values.”. Remember when our youth had something fun to look forward to, like Cal Skate? We need to get a Cal Skate 2.0 going. What about the simple, yet powerful act of connecting with one...
The funding shortfalls causing Bay Area roads to get even worse
Streets in one Bay Area city are deteriorating faster than they can be maintained. As it stands, not much can be done to change it.
Oakland launches low interest loan program to convert unpermitted dwellings
OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) – The City of Oakland on Friday announced the launching of a low interest loan program to help convert un-permitted accessory dwellings into legal units.The Accessory Dwelling Unit Loan Program will provide financing and technical assistance to low-income homeowners to convert an existing un-permitted secondary unit into a legal Accessory Dwelling Unit or Junior Accessory Dwelling Unit, city officials said.The program is designed to help ensure units that were developed outside of the required permitting process are safe, legal and continue to provide flexible housing options for tenants and family members, officials said.Participants can receive a deferred payment loan of up to $100,000 and guidance with the design, bidding, permitting and construction process.To be eligible, a property must be owner-occupied and a single-family residence that is in an Oakland "Opportunity Zone" in West Oakland along the Interstate Highway 880 corridor.Some properties in East Oakland will also be eligible.To qualify, household income must be at or below 80% of the area median for Alameda County, which currently is $87,700 for a two-person household and $109,000 for a four-person household.For more information, visit the city of Oakland's website.
californiaglobe.com
The Empty Home Tax, Snoops and Snitches
Some city leaders in California are so ravenous for more revenue and the power to redistribute the lucre for subsidized housing boondoggles and homeless camps, that they are pushing to impose double taxation on residents and empowering snoops and snitches to help collect their “Empty Home Tax.”. On November...
Longtime Bay Area caregiver makes difficult decision as husband's Alzheimer's condition worsens
"It was heartbreaking," she said. After 10 years of caregiving for her husband with Alzheimer's, one woman shares her story on the couple's difficult path with the brain disease.
KTVU FOX 2
Claims of voter suppression in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco Supervisor Gordon Mar posted on Twitter Thursday that he's been notified of a person posing as part of his campaign, going door-to-door and asking residents to hand over their ballots so they can mail them. Mar, who represents District 4, which includes the Sunset District...
postnewsgroup.com
Family Files Wrongful Death Suit on Behalf of Former Fremont Police Captain Fred Bobbitt
The family of the late Fremont Police Captain Fred “Freddie” Bobbitt filed a wrongful death lawsuit in the Alameda County Superior Court against the City of Fremont on Monday. At a press conference, Bobbitt’s survivors announced they were seeking unspecified economic and noneconomic damages. According to Bay...
