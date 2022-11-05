ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nike Terminates Suspends With Kyrie Irving, Effective Immediately

Penned in 2011 — and cemented by way of a signature shoe three years thereafter — Kyrie Irving’s deal with the Swoosh has produced several notable performance models, with the 8th mainline entry expected to debut this year. But now what was once a long-standing partnership between athlete and brand has suddenly come to a close, as Nike swiftly announces the suspension of their professional relationship with Kyrie Irving.
105.5 The Fan

The Game Upset With Nike for Dropping Kyrie Irving

The Game is not happy with how corporate America is treating Kyrie Irving. The Compton rhymer is upset with Nike for dropping Kyrie in the fallout of his promotion of an anti-Semitic documentary. On Friday (Nov. 4), The Shade Room published a blog post on their Instagram page containing ESPN's...

